The Most Michelin-Worthy Restaurants in Dallas–Fort Worth
The official Michelin Guide Texas selections won't be revealed until later this year, but there are several restaurants in the DFW area deserving of a spot on the list.
After years of speculation, Michelin has officially made its move on Texas. Five cities in the Lone Star State are now in the running to receive stars or guide recognition, with Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston and San Antonio all joining the race. Though Austin gets most of the culinary attention thanks to its legendary BBQ and iconic breakfast tacos, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is also rich in Michelin-worthy restaurants.
Dallas’ upscale energy and knack for the finer things also make it a solid contender for Michelin’s strict and hard-to-impress guidelines. Despite the fact that Fort Worth sits about 30 minutes outside of Dallas, the area is often referred to as “DFW,” with Fort Worth being the more rural and “cowtown” counterpart to Dallas' urban oasis.
While you’ll certainly find more robust and elegant dining options in Dallas, luxury properties like Auberge’s Bowie House and the Stockyards Hotel Drover have ushered in a culinary renaissance in Fort Worth, with a couple of establishments eligible to make the cut. The official Michelin Guide Texas selections won’t be revealed until later this year, but there are several restaurants in the DFW area deserving of a spot on the list. Whether you’re in the mood for French fare in a Parisian-inspired setting or a two-hour omakase experience with a curated wine pairing, these are the most Michelin-worthy restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Rye
- 1920 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Rye is a hyper-seasonal and extremely creative restaurant that provides a one-of-a-kind culinary experience in Lower Greenville. Before diving into the food, take some time to explore the vibrant cocktail menu that puts innovative twists on timeless classics. From the old fashioned with smoked rosemary to the blueberry-infused espresso martini, each beverage is carefully crafted to test boundaries. The seven, nine and 11-course tasting menus provide the perfect opportunity to try multiple dishes, but signature staples include the famous pork belly lollipops and Icelandic hot dog.
Petra and the Beast
- 1901 Abrams Rd, Dallas, TX 75214
Petra and the Beast has been a hotspot for local foodies since opening in 2018. Though it originally operated out of a former gas station from the 1930s, the new Lakewood location has provided a permanent residence for one of the most innovative eateries in the city. The menu changes with the seasons, using produce and meats sourced from local farms and butchers. The farm and forage-to-table practice has made a lasting impression, garnering Petra and the Beast plenty of accolades and awards such as “Restaurant of the Year 2024” from the Culturemap Tastemaker Awards.
Georgie
- 4514 Travis St Suite 132, Dallas, TX 75205
Backed by prominent Dallas restaurateur Stephan Courseau, Georgie doubles as a restaurant and butcher shop in the heart of Knox/Henderson. Executive chef RJ Yoakum executes thoughtful dishes rooted in tradition and artisanal practices, and the chic yet refined setting pays tribute to French bistro aesthetics with marbled floors, vibrant upholstered booths and soft architecture. The six-course tasting menu is a beautiful spread that can be enhanced with an optional wine pairing, but if you order à la carte, start with the bluefin tuna tartare and beef carpaccio before indulging in the filet mignon.
Sushi | Bar Dallas
- 2115 Jackson St, Dallas, TX 75201
Upon walking into the speakeasy-esque space at Sushi | Bar Dallas, guests are greeted by checkered marble floors, an intimate sushi bar with only 12 seats and modern Japanese decor. Considering the Montecito location of Sushi | Bar has already earned a Michelin star, there’s no reason why the Dallas location shouldn’t be a top contender. The multi-course menu features intricately dressed pieces of nigiri alongside your choice of wine, beer or cocktails. From anniversaries to birthdays, dining here offers an unforgettable culinary journey that concludes with a delicate dessert.
Al Biernat’s
- 4217 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219
Al Biernat’s has been one of the most famous steakhouses in Dallas since 1998. The original Oak Lawn location has developed a loyal following of regulars; however, the service and quality of the cuisine has never slipped, proving its consistency and dedication to elevated dining. The renowned wine program takes your meal to the next level, and the knowledgeable staff can guide you toward the proper picks with ease. The cocktail list features seasonal creations that use fresh produce and house-made tonics. Though you’ll find plenty of seafood on the menu, steak is the star of the show, and the Japanese A5 Wagyu is a melt-in-your-mouth cut that pairs perfectly with a side of lobster risotto.
Mister Charles
- 3219 Knox St Suite 170, Dallas, TX 75205
Mister Charles fuses French and Italian cuisine in an exquisite space within the former and historic Highland Park Soda Fountain Building. Considered to be one of the best restaurant openings of 2023, Mister Charles has brought opulence and elegance to Knox Street, putting a creative twist on French classics. The canapes section features favorites like truffle grilled cheese and lobster roll on toasted brioche, while the prime beef carpaccio appetizer is just as beautiful as it is decadent. For your main course, opt for the caviar-topped fusilli and whole Dover sole.
Walloon’s
- 701 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Walloon’s, which sits in a 100-year-old bank building, has brought a taste of French living to Fort Worth with its timeless bistro aesthetic, simple yet elevated menu and carefully curated wine list. Expect cuisine that revolves around southern comfort and French flavors, with dishes like oysters Rockefeller, beer-battered red fish beignets and braised short rib stealing the show. Enjoy sipping on a glass of sauvignon blanc or a dirty martini while watching the chefs work their magic behind the open raw bar.
Bricks and Horses
- 3700 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Located at Bowie House, Fort Worth’s newest luxury hotel, Brick’s and Horses blends sophistication with classic cowboy aesthetics. The dim-lit restaurant is designed to the nines with cow-hide accents, Old West-inspired photography and a dark color palette that emulates a rustic yet dignified ambiance. The dedicated service stands out, but when it comes to cocktails, you won’t find better elsewhere. The signature old fashioned is a favorite for whiskey lovers, but the seasonal cocktails are also worth trying. For food, split your focus between steak and seafood by ordering the tuna tartare, lobster piccata and Wagyu sirloin with chili-glazed green beans.