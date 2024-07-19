After years of speculation, Michelin has officially made its move on Texas. Five cities in the Lone Star State are now in the running to receive stars or guide recognition, with Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston and San Antonio all joining the race. Though Austin gets most of the culinary attention thanks to its legendary BBQ and iconic breakfast tacos, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is also rich in Michelin-worthy restaurants.

Dallas’ upscale energy and knack for the finer things also make it a solid contender for Michelin’s strict and hard-to-impress guidelines. Despite the fact that Fort Worth sits about 30 minutes outside of Dallas, the area is often referred to as “DFW,” with Fort Worth being the more rural and “cowtown” counterpart to Dallas' urban oasis.

While you’ll certainly find more robust and elegant dining options in Dallas, luxury properties like Auberge’s Bowie House and the Stockyards Hotel Drover have ushered in a culinary renaissance in Fort Worth, with a couple of establishments eligible to make the cut. The official Michelin Guide Texas selections won’t be revealed until later this year, but there are several restaurants in the DFW area deserving of a spot on the list. Whether you’re in the mood for French fare in a Parisian-inspired setting or a two-hour omakase experience with a curated wine pairing, these are the most Michelin-worthy restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth.