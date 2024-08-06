These 4 Los Angeles Restaurants Just Earned New Michelin Stars
The Michelin ceremony honored 10 California restaurants with newly-awarded stars, and another 10 with Bib Gourmand recognition.Read More
The 2024 California Michelin Guide has officially been updated, and Los Angeles restaurants shined. The Michelin ceremony took place on August 5 at the cliffside Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay, honoring 10 California restaurants with newly-awarded stars and another 10 with Bib Gourmand recognition. Though no establishments received the coveted three-star accolade, three L.A. restaurants received single stars, and another eatery regained two-star status and was also awarded the sustainably-driven Green Star.
San Diego did not receive any new stars, but the flourishing culinary landscape in both Los Angeles and San Francisco made a lasting impression. There are now 85 restaurants in California with stars, 25 of which are located in L.A. Rebel Omakase in Laguna Beach also came out with one star, while Carmel-by-the-Sea’s upscale Aubergine was awarded two. While most of the Los Angeles stars were given to upscale eateries with a fine-dining feel, one of the new one-star spots is a casual seafood counter that specializes in coastal Mexican cuisine, proving that a restaurant doesn’t have to be all about haute cuisine to serve incredible food. Whether you’re a foodie looking to cross the best L.A. restaurants off your bucket list or a local planning a show-stopping date night, here’s what to know about the four Los Angeles restaurants that received new stars at the 2024 California Michelin awards.
L.A.'s New Michelin-Starred Restaurants
Vespertine
- Two Stars, One Green Star
- 3599 Hayden Ave, Culver City, CA 90232
Following a four-year closure, chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine reopened in April 2024 and quickly regained its standout reputation, once again boasting two Michelin stars, in addition to a new Green Star. This innovative fine-dining experience is a true gastronomical journey that tantalizes all the senses. The modern and futuristic dining room, created in collaboration with architect Eric Owen Moss, sets the scene for a meal with movement, as guests are transported to different floors for different courses. Each dish is a work of art, featuring unheard-of plating techniques such as a floating scallop in passion fruit juice and mini sarcophagi alongside artisanal and inventive dishware that contribute to the overall style and appeal of each course. The current menu costs $395 and includes 16 courses.
Holbox
- One Star
- 3655 S Grand Ave c9, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Holbox is a humble seafood stand that serves an array of ceviches, tostadas and other raw-bar items with a Yucatán-inspired flair—and now, it has earned the same coveted Michelin status as some of the fanciest establishments in California. Chef Gilbert Cetina showcases a spectacular selection of sustainable seafood; the offerings change regularly, but you can always expect fresh and vibrant dishes alongside cooked items like grilled lobster and tacos on house-made corn tortillas. The tasting menu, which is only served on Thursdays and Fridays by reservation, is an eight-course experience that allows you to try some of Holbox’s best bites, ranging from aguachile to the famed kanpachi and uni tostada.
Meteora
- One Star
- 6703 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Another winner from chef Jordan Kahn, Meteora features a nature-inspired and transportive space complete with hanging greenery, wicker accents and a bohemian ambiance. The produce and proteins are organic and sustainably sourced, yielding a hyper-seasonal menu rooted in ancient, live-fire cooking. When it comes to beverages, expect craft cocktails made with in-season ingredients alongside wild-harvested herbal blends and renowned vintages. Both the tasting menu and the chef’s omakase make for decadent and lengthy experiences, but those craving a more casual meal at Meteora can order à la carte dishes like flame-seared oysters and live Santa Barbara spot prawns in the lounge.
Uka
- One Star
- 6801 Hollywood Blvd Level 5, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Uka opened in the heart of Hollywood in June 2023, and just a little more than a year later, this Kaiseki restaurant has earned its first Michelin star. Created by chef Yoshitaka Mitsue and chef Shingo Kato, Uka is rooted in traditional Japanese cooking, serving up both a six- and nine-course menu that changes daily. Though even regular patrons can always expect to try something new, the menu always includes sashimi made with fish flown straight in from Japan, a traditional Koshihikari rice course, fruit-forward desserts and more. The six-course menu costs $200 while the nine-course is $300, but you’ll certainly want to enhance your meal with the $120 wine and sake pairing.