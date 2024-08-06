These 4 Los Angeles Restaurants Just Earned New Michelin Stars

The 2024 California Michelin Guide has officially been updated, and Los Angeles restaurants shined. The Michelin ceremony took place on August 5 at the cliffside Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay, honoring 10 California restaurants with newly-awarded stars and another 10 with Bib Gourmand recognition. Though no establishments received the coveted three-star accolade, three L.A. restaurants received single stars, and another eatery regained two-star status and was also awarded the sustainably-driven Green Star.

San Diego did not receive any new stars, but the flourishing culinary landscape in both Los Angeles and San Francisco made a lasting impression. There are now 85 restaurants in California with stars, 25 of which are located in L.A. Rebel Omakase in Laguna Beach also came out with one star, while Carmel-by-the-Sea’s upscale Aubergine was awarded two. While most of the Los Angeles stars were given to upscale eateries with a fine-dining feel, one of the new one-star spots is a casual seafood counter that specializes in coastal Mexican cuisine, proving that a restaurant doesn’t have to be all about haute cuisine to serve incredible food. Whether you’re a foodie looking to cross the best L.A. restaurants off your bucket list or a local planning a show-stopping date night, here’s what to know about the four Los Angeles restaurants that received new stars at the 2024 California Michelin awards.