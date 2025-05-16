Mikey Madison’s Red Carpet Style Evolution: A Masterclass in Modern Glamour
It’s been a whirlwind year for Mikey Madison, who earned her first Oscar nomination—winning for Best Actress—for her breakout role as Ani in Sean Baker’s Anora. The 26-year-old actress took home an armful of other awards this season, and hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time.
While Madison’s starring role in Anora garnered her critical acclaim and propelled her further into the spotlight, she has been acting for nearly a decade. She played Max in the television show Better Things from 2016 to 2022, and in 2019, earned the part of Sadie, a crazed Manson Family follower, in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. Soon after, she was cast alongside Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera and Jack Quaid in 2022’s Scream.
Despite her relatively short time on the Hollywood stage, Madison has made a big sartorial splash. Pre-Anora fame, Madison’s red carpet looks tended towards classic silhouettes, with a few bold prints thrown into the mix. Working with stylist Jamie Mizrahi, Madison’s looks on the Anora press tour and subsequent awards season circuit showcased her evolving, unique fashion sense. She showed a preference for elegant, classic Old Hollywood gowns on the red carpet, often pairing a sleek silhouette with simple accessories and waves in her hair. In 2025 she added a designer ambassadorship to her resume, as she was named a house ambassador for Tiffany & Co. and starred in their HardWear campaign.
From her first film premiere to 2025 awards season darling, see Mikey Madison’s red carpet style evolution.
Premiere Of FXX's "You're The Worst" Season 3, 2016
For one of her first red carpets, Madison wore a maxi dress in a playful pink floral pattern. Understated hair, makeup and few accessories let the dress speak for itself. A color-matched shoe rounds out the ensemble, and even with the eye-catching pattern, the outfit still feels cohesive.
Premiere Of FX's "Better Things" Season 2, 2017
Madison veered from the traditional gown and wore a black-and-cream jumpsuit at a 2017 premiere. The bold black collar and the black-edged tie on the waist add structure and contrast to the otherwise breezy fabric. An expert in balancing a statement outfit with pared-back accessories, Madison complements the edgy plunging neckline with a dainty gold necklace.
FX's "Atlanta Robbin” Season Premiere, 2018
Madison sparkled from head to toe at the 2018 premiere of Atlanta’s second season. The silver sequins and geometric pattern lend it a simultaneously modern and Art Deco feel. Not shying away from metallics, she accessorized the sequined dress with metallic heels and dangly silver earrings.
Premiere Of FX's "Better Things" Season 3, 2019
Madison arrived at Better Things’ third season premiere in a silky yellow dress. The golden slip dress featured two tiers of fabric towards the bottom for added movement and a unique variation on the traditional slip silhouette. Experimenting with bolder accessories, Madison wore a colorful beaded purse and large, decorative earrings.
"Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere, 2019
In a nod to ‘60s style, Madison chose a retro-inspired muted peach gown in a classic silhouette for the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood premiere. The beaded embellishments add a unique touch to the understated look.
Vanity Fair 2020 Oscar Party, 2020
Madison was a vision in gold at Vanity Fair’s 2020 Oscar Party, perhaps taking inspiration from the Academy Award statue itself. The Fannie Schiavoni chainmail-style golden dress pairs perfectly with her gold heels and statement necklace.
5th And Final Season Celebration Of FX's "Better Things,” 2022
Madison went for an edgier frock at the premiere of Better Things' final season, opting for a black dress with a plunging neckline and a silver purse with a black tassel.
"Anora" Photocall - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival, 2024
For her first Cannes Film Festival, Madison showcased a love of all things Chanel. At the Anora photocall, she wore a black long-sleeved cropped shirt and matching skirt set, along with platform heels. The geometric lines of the silk muslin shirt and skirt gave a sharp and chic edge, while the bows added a delicate girlishness to this structured look.
"Anora" Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival, 2024
It was a Chanel double feature for Madison, who donned a look from the French fashion house’s Spring 2024 Couture collection on the red carpet. The look consisted of a flowing, blush pink skirt and matching bra with hand-embroidered flowers over a black bodysuit, adding contrast and edge to the whimsical ensemble.
Deauville American Film Festival, 2024
Another film festival, another Chanel couture outfit. In Deauville, Madison opted for a green-and black-patterned dress and a chunky statement necklace from Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture collection. It’s a more experimental look for Madison, but the classic silhouette and her pared-back makeup and hair reflect her penchant for timeless style.
"Anora" Headline Gala - 68th BFI London Film Festival, 2024
Madison proved black is anything but boring when she arrived at a London film festival in a Prada gown ornamented with crystal embellishments and a long, ribbon-like scarf. The boatneck and slim shape had a retro feel, while minimal jewelry, dark eye makeup and a simple updo complement the look.
New York Premiere of Neon’s Anora, 2024
At the New York premiere of Anora, Madison channeled her fiery, outspoken character, Ani, in a bold red dress. Structured and statement-making, the Schiaparelli gown spoke for itself, and Madison accessorized with only black heels and minimal jewelry.
27th British Independent Film Awards, 2024
Madison went for vintage couture at the British Independent Film Awards, arriving in a John Galliano-era Dior gown. The dramatic lace dress is romantic and delicate, and the asymmetrical structure, lace-filled layers and long, dramatic train make this choice a masterclass of archival fashion pulls.
82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, 2025
Madison arrived at the 2025 Golden Globes looking like she was her very own award, wearing a metallic golden Bottega Veneta strapless gown. The slim-fitting silhouette keeps the dazzling dress from overwhelming Madison, subverting the idea that a statement-making metallic is inherently flashy or overwhelming. She accessorized with diamond-encrusted earrings and a chunky ring, both from Tiffany and Co.’s Blue Book Collection.
30th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, 2025
The actress once again went vintage at the Critics’ Choice Awards, in a 1992 design from Giorgio Armani. The simple black velvet bodice pairs perfectly with the statuesque white skirt, and the matching gloves complete the old Hollywood ensemble for a look that’s all vintage glamour.
2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards, 2025
Madison took home the Best Actress award at the 2025 BAFTAs, and she looked every part the winner in custom Prada. The strapless ivory gown was simple but still eye-catching, and the matching scarf, draped over her arms, added drama and flair to the monochrome look. A sparkling Tiffany necklace and earrings completed the look.
31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2025
It was another metallic gown at the SAG Awards, this time in the form of a sleek, silver Louis Vuitton dress. She continued the silver theme with her jewelry, opting for a silver necklace and ring from Tiffany and Co. Madison looked the part of a Hollywood star with a bold red lip and glossy, straightened hair with a center part.
97th Annual Oscars, 2025
For the final—and victorious—stop of awards season, Madison was pretty in pink in vintage Dior. The ladylike gown, composed of a black velvet bodice and a pink, trailing skirt, was the pièce de résistance of Madison’s red carpet wardrobe. The front-and-center bow added a youthful femininity to the sophisticated look. An archival Tiffany and Co. statement necklace added some serious sparkle.
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2025
With her Best Actress Oscar in hand, Madison attended the Vanity Fair party in another Dior dress. A continuation of her favored old Hollywood looks, the dress was a recreation of a ‘50s-era design. She accessorized with an array of Tiffany & Co. jewels, including a red-and-silver necklace, earrings and rings.
Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the Launch of Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder, 2025
To the launch of a new Tiffany & Co. collection, Madison wore an elegant, a butter yellow silk organza dress by Givenchy. Always on theme, she accessorized the flowing gown with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.