Milan Mastered: An Insider’s Guide to Italy’s Capital of Cool

Milan may be Italy's economic engine, but this city runs on an intoxicating fuel of spritz, style and sheer creativity. The undisputed capital of cool seamlessly blends centuries of heritage with a cutting-edge verve that makes it utterly inimitable. With captivating contrasts of vintage grandeur and gritty glamour, Milan has a way of seducing visitors in every season.

But come spring, when the entire town is engulfed in Salone del Mobile's creative crescendo, Milan reaches rapturous new heights. The world's premier furniture fair transforms the city into an unparalleled design mecca; this year it takes place from April 16 to April 21. The main event takes over the sprawling Rho Fiera fairgrounds, while Fuorisalone turns Milan into a citywide gallery with brands, studios and more installing mind-bending displays in unexpected spaces. Recent years have seen visionary collaborations with talents like Formafantasma, Hélène Binet and even David Lynch.

For the ever forward-thinking Milan—a place of big ideas, major investment and rapid innovation busily sprouting new subway lines, cutting-edge hotels and infrastructure for the 2026 Winter Olympics—hosting Salone is simply second nature. After all, creative devotion courses through this city's veins year-round. The home of Prada, Campari and da Vinci’s The Last Supper knows a thing or two about splashy reinvention. And let's not forget about Milan Fashion Week, every February and September.

Once one of Italy's most underrated gems, Milan now draws visitors from all over Europe and around the world with its globally renowned fashion pedigree and artistic quarters brimming with bohemian bravura. Whether your religion is retail worship or the hallowed rites of aperitivo hour, this once-overlooked city has truly blossomed into La Capitale del Cool. Forget skipping Milan—you'll want to go the distance to soak up every last spritz of its stylish spirit.