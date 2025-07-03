Steak, Sushi and Seafood: Discover Montecito’s Best Restaurants
From longtime locally-loved gems to buzzy newcomers, these are Montecito's must-visit restaurants.
Located less than two hours north of Los Angeles, Montecito is Santa Barbara’s pièce de résistance. This picturesque beach town is known for its pristine coastline, breathtaking homes and famous residents, but over the last decade, its dining scene has also become the talk of the town. However, classic spots like Lucky’s and Tre Lune, both on Coast Village Road, have been around for over two decades, proving that some of Montecito’s most locally-loved restaurants stand the test of time.
San Ysidro Ranch, which has been operating as a hotel since 1893, is home to the Stonehouse—a transportive restaurant with a stone wall interior and romantic terrace that overlooks the entire property, with Pacific Ocean views in the distance. Though San Ysidro Ranch has long reigned as Montecito’s most exclusive hotel, the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel has helped transform the local dining scene since opening in 2019. This oceanfront hotel houses not only Montecito’s only Michelin-starred restaurant, but also an authentic omakase dining experience worth traveling for. Speaking of omakase, Sushi by Scratch remains one of the city’s best sushi experiences, while Clark’s Oyster Bar offers a more casual place to kick back over a shellfish platter and chilled red. Whether you’re a longtime local or visiting Santa Barbara’s crown jewel for the first time, these are Montecito’s best restaurants.
The Best Restaurants in Montecito, California
Sushi by Scratch
- 1295 Coast Village Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
Sushi by Scratch, formerly known as Sushi Bar, is a Michelin Guide restaurant at the Montecito Inn. With just 10 spots at the sushi counter and only three seatings a night, guests can expect a very intimate and exclusive experience worthy of a special occasion. Upon arrival, guests are taken to the hotel lobby and treated to a whiskey-based cocktail (or mocktail), along with a couple of bites to enjoy while they wait to be seated. All guests are ushered into the restaurant and seated at the same time, before starting a 17-course culinary journey with one-of-a-kind nigiri creations. From bone marrow-topped unagi to melt-in-your-mouth toro, each bite is dressed to perfection and pairs nicely with the restaurant's extensive sake selection. After dinner, stop by Lion’s Tale next door for an ice-cold martini or Boulevardier nightcap. If you want to grab food there, enjoy bites from Sama Sama group's Ryan Simorangkir and Tyler Peek.
Caruso’s
- 1759 S Jameson Ln, Montecito, CA 93108
As Montecito’s only Michelin-starred restaurant, Caruso’s takes fine dining to another level. This Michelin Guide restaurant sits right along the shore at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel, offering a romantic beachfront setting that looks straight out of a postcard at sunset. There are a handful of tasting menus to choose from—in addition to the standard three and four-course menus, chef Massimo Falsini has also curated The Land and The Ocean experiences for meat and seafood lovers. Given chef Falsini’s Italian background, the handmade pastas are always a highlight, and there is a huge focus on using sustainably and locally sourced ingredients. Once you’re done with dinner, head up to the Manor Bar for a fantasy novel-inspired nightcap in the timeless, library-esque bar.
Clark’s Oyster Bar
- 1212 Coast Village Rd, Montecito, CA 93108
Clark’s Oyster Bar is an Austin, Texas transplant that landed in Montecito at the end of 2024. A white stucco exterior adorned with blue titles and yellow accents features a small but charming patio out front, but when you walk inside, you’re met with a live fish tank and nautical, diner-inspired ambiance. The fresh-baked sourdough bread is made in-house daily, and though all guests receive a complimentary serving at lunch and dinner, you can also purchase a whole loaf to take home. An order of fresh oysters is a no-brainer, but other stand-out appetizers include the crudo plate and local rockfish ceviche. When it comes to mains, the pan-seared scallops are tender and buttery, but the local rockfish with stone-ground grits is a unique dish that is warm and comforting.
Tre Lune Ristorante
- 1151 Coast Village Rd, Montecito, CA 93108
All through the week, from lunch to dinner, loyal locals make a weekly trip to Tre Lune for classic Italian cuisine and a glass of vino. The nostalgic interior maintains a timeless charm, with black and white photos scattered across the dining room walls and cozy bistro tables outside, while the menu revolves around comforting Italian favorites like pasta e fagioli and beef carpaccio. If you’re craving a rich and indulgent dinner, opt for the mushroom and truffle pizza or the homemade gnocchi with truffle cream. Do your best to save room for dessert and end the meal with a decaf cappuccino and tiramisu.
Ospi Montecito
- 1801 E Cabrillo Blvd STE F, Montecito, CA 93108
Ospi, a popular L.A. Italian restaurant known for its crispy fried provolone, opened its new Montecito location in May 2025. The elegant interior features a jade marble bar, Art Deco chandeliers and a unique floor of teal tiles and hardwood, but on a nice day, snag a table on the side patio for prime people-watching at The Post shopping center. Though the pizzas are popular for sharing, Ospi's true claim to fame is their handmade, biodynamic pastas. The spicy rigatoni alla vodka is a can’t-miss main, and the silky, sheet-like Mandilli is a one-of-a-kind pasta you won’t find elsewhere.
Bar Lou
- 1198 Coast Village Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
Backed by Brandon Boudet and Warner Ebbink of L.A.’s Little Dom’s, Bar Lou is a charming neighborhood eatery in the former Oliver’s space that blends upscale elegance with laid-back beach living. The old school spot looks straight out of a French brasserie, boasting vintage photos, brown leather booths and a warm wooden bar where guests can sip martinis while indulging in an afternoon caviar service. The seasonally-driven, French-Mediterranean menu always features fun specials, but a few consistent favorites include the spiced carrots and crab cake creole remoulade. The Santa Barbara sea urchin spaghetti is a local staple, but the steak frites steals the show.
Ama Sushi
- 1759 S Jameson Ln, Montecito, CA 93108
Also located at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel, Ama Sushi brings a taste of Japan to Montecito. This authentic, Edomae-style Japanese restaurant sits in a standalone structure near a trickling, lilypad-covered patio, and though there is an open-air patio for those who prefer outdoor dining, the best meals happen at the white marble sushi bar. Recognized by the Michelin Guide, Ama’s sushi bar omakase offers two different experiences: the $135 four-course Susuki and the $185 six-course Pearl. Both options can be enhanced with an optional wine pairing, and in addition to traditional and seasonal nigiri, each experience features grilled bites, a soup course and a light dessert.
Honor Bar
- 1255 Coast Village Rd STE 101, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
Since opening in 2015, Honor Bar has been a sanctuary for locals looking to unwind from the work week with a martini and Ding’s crispy sandwich. In true Hillstone fashion, Honor Bar maintains consistency across the board, and whether you want to sit outside on the umbrella-covered patio or inside at the sleek wooden bar, don’t be surprised if you run into an hour-long wait. Other can’t-miss menu items include the deviled eggs, Honor burger and cedar plank-roasted salmon, but if you’re craving a cozy night at home without the cooking, order one of the artisanal Parigi-style pizzas for takeout.
Alma Fonda Fina
- 1024 Coast Village Rd Ste. A, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
Alma Fonda Fina is a modern Mexican concept created by Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognized chef Ramon Velazquez. Located at the Montecito Country Mart, this bright and airy eatery has a subtle bohemian edge thanks to the use of Spanish-style tiles, fringe rattan chandeliers, leafy decor and hot pink booths. Famous for his award-winning ceviche, chef Velazquez has created a “cold” section of the menu with standout dishes like the tuna tostada and locally-caught halibut and coconut milk aguachile. The market quesadilla features a vibrant blend of farm-fresh veggies and Oaxacan cheese, but if you’re in the mood for tacos, opt for the grilled taco pulpo. If you stop by for brunch, try the breakfast burrito.
Bettina
- 1014 Coast Village Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
Bettina is the ultimate place for pizza when dining in Montecito. The wood-fired pizzas transport patrons to Italy with every bite, while the bright, bistro-style ambiance provides the ideal backdrop. The dough is naturally leavened and fermented for a minimum of 48 hours, resulting in a perfectly puffy crust. In addition to classic toppings like meat lovers and pepperoni, Bettina also specializes in other farm-fresh creations, including the flavorful English pea pesto and rich creamed spinach pie. Pair your pizza with a white Negroni spritz or a bubbly glass of Lambrusco, before ending with the zesty olive oil cake for dessert.
Stonehouse at San Ysidro Ranch
- 900 San Ysidro Ln, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
Between the wood-burning fireplace, ocean view terrace and ethereal string lights, Stonehouse at San Ysidro Ranch is one of, if not the, most romantic restaurant in Montecito. The majority of the produce comes from the on-site organic garden, taking farm-to-table to another level. Since seasonality dictates the menu, each bounty brings innovation and creativity. The “Starters from the Garden” section of the menu is always worth exploring, and includes everything from gazpacho to flatbread. The grilled Spanish octopus and freshly shucked oysters are popular appetizers, but the famous tortilla soup is an unexpected staple. For your entree, order the flambéed Steak Diane with a side of the SYR signature Joël Robuchon mashed potatoes.
Lucky’s
- 1279 Coast Village Rd, Montecito, CA 93108
Since opening in 2000, Lucky’s has been a go-to spot for locals seeking a timeless steak dinner in a white tablecloth setting. Vintage photos line the dining room walls, but if you’d prefer to soak up some sun and enjoy the coastal weather, Lucky’s has a charming patio right out front. In true steakhouse fashion, you should start your meal with a giant shrimp cocktail and fried calamari. The buttery escargot is also worth ordering, as is the warm goat cheese salad. Of course, steak is the star of the show at Lucky’s, and the 10-ounce filet mignon is unbeatable. Pair yours with Hollandaise sauce, potato skins and a full-bodied red wine before ending with the Grand Marnier soufflé.