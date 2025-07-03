Steak, Sushi and Seafood: Discover Montecito’s Best Restaurants

Located less than two hours north of Los Angeles, Montecito is Santa Barbara’s pièce de résistance. This picturesque beach town is known for its pristine coastline, breathtaking homes and famous residents, but over the last decade, its dining scene has also become the talk of the town. However, classic spots like Lucky’s and Tre Lune, both on Coast Village Road, have been around for over two decades, proving that some of Montecito’s most locally-loved restaurants stand the test of time.

San Ysidro Ranch, which has been operating as a hotel since 1893, is home to the Stonehouse—a transportive restaurant with a stone wall interior and romantic terrace that overlooks the entire property, with Pacific Ocean views in the distance. Though San Ysidro Ranch has long reigned as Montecito’s most exclusive hotel, the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel has helped transform the local dining scene since opening in 2019. This oceanfront hotel houses not only Montecito’s only Michelin-starred restaurant, but also an authentic omakase dining experience worth traveling for. Speaking of omakase, Sushi by Scratch remains one of the city’s best sushi experiences, while Clark’s Oyster Bar offers a more casual place to kick back over a shellfish platter and chilled red. Whether you’re a longtime local or visiting Santa Barbara’s crown jewel for the first time, these are Montecito’s best restaurants.