Santa Barbara’s Crown Jewel: An Insider’s Guide to Montecito

Unparalleled coastal beauty, high-end dining and small-town charm make Montecito the crown jewel of Santa Barbara County. It is home to beautiful beaches and the Santa Ynez Mountains, creating a unique landscape where the peaks appear to meet the sea. Montecito is also known for its star-studded population, with famous residents ranging from Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Despite being right next door to the city of Santa Barbara, Montecito has its own community of people, restaurants, bars and five-star hotels, making it a destination in and of itself that is worth exploring.

Though luxury is the name of the game in the coastal gem, you’ll also find plenty of history, art and nature right at your fingertips. From touring landmark places like Lotusland and Casa del Herrero to shopping at one-of-a-kind boutiques on Coast Village Road, travelers can spend their time out and about or curled up in a hotel robe with a glass of wine in hand. Whether you’re a honeymooner hoping to enjoy a romantic escape or an L.A. local looking to get out of the city for a weekend, follow this inside guide to enjoy the best of Montecito.