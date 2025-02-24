Santa Barbara’s Crown Jewel: An Insider’s Guide to Montecito
Unparalleled coastal beauty, high-end dining and small-town charm make Montecito the crown jewel of Santa Barbara County. It is home to beautiful beaches and the Santa Ynez Mountains, creating a unique landscape where the peaks appear to meet the sea. Montecito is also known for its star-studded population, with famous residents ranging from Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Despite being right next door to the city of Santa Barbara, Montecito has its own community of people, restaurants, bars and five-star hotels, making it a destination in and of itself that is worth exploring.
Though luxury is the name of the game in the coastal gem, you’ll also find plenty of history, art and nature right at your fingertips. From touring landmark places like Lotusland and Casa del Herrero to shopping at one-of-a-kind boutiques on Coast Village Road, travelers can spend their time out and about or curled up in a hotel robe with a glass of wine in hand. Whether you’re a honeymooner hoping to enjoy a romantic escape or an L.A. local looking to get out of the city for a weekend, follow this inside guide to enjoy the best of Montecito.
The Montecito Travel Guide
Where to Stay
San Ysidro Ranch
- 900 San Ysidro Ln, Montecito, CA 93108
San Ysidro Ranch promises a flawless stay from the moment you check in at the bougainvillea-covered Hacienda. Home to uniquely designed 38 cottages, the accommodations at this Leading Hotel of the World feel more like private homes than your average suite. Stone fireplaces and canopied beds create a sense of romance and intimacy, while outdoor sunken hot tubs ensure private relaxation at any hour of the day. Each option is completely unique; the Oak Grove Cottage, for example, has an entire backyard with a relaxing hammock, outdoor shower, dining table and plenty of room to run around. Other property highlights include the mountainside pool that sits next to a six-hole putt putt course, access to 17 miles of hiking trails, the Ty Warner Collective Wine Cellar that houses bottles dated all the way back to 1811 and a serene spa where you can indulge in a soothing massage or Yon-Ka facial.
Rosewood Miramar Beach
- 1759 S Jameson Ln, Montecito, CA 93108
Rosewood Miramar Beach is home to a Michelin-starred ocean-front restaurant, two picturesque pools and the only Forbes Five-Star spa in Santa Barbara. Upon walking into the lobby, guests are greeted by marble checkered floors and a grand spiral staircase that leads to an elegant, beachy lounge with Pacific Ocean views in the distance. Walking past the grand lawn and train tracks takes you to the Miramar Beach Bar, where you can enjoy a spicy margarita and citrus ceviche as sunset. The Beach House Suites offer unparalleled beachfront views and place guests right on the sand, while the Garden Bungalow Suites offer premium privacy as a standalone structure with private terraces and cozy fireplaces.
Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara
- 1260 Channel Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
Closed since 2020, the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara is gearing up to finally reopen in summer 2025. In addition to undergoing property-wide renovations to the rooms, common areas and gardens, the hotel is also welcoming two new culinary concepts. Thomas Keller’s famed Bouchon Bakery will offer artisanal breads and French pastries, while Nobu, which is expected to open later in 2025, will serve chef Matsuhisa’s Wagyu tacos, innovative rolls, king crab tempura and premium sashimi.
Where to Eat
Clark's Oyster Bar
- 1212 Coast Village Rd, Montecito, CA 93108
Located in the heart of Montecito’s Coast Village Road, Clark’s Oyster Bar was one of Santa Barbara’s best restaurant openings of 2024. Upon entering, guests are greeted by a vibrant fish tank and a charming, nautical-inspired space, but there are also outdoor tables available out front and under the yellow and white striped awning. The complimentary sourdough is baked fresh daily, and it is served with creamy butter, flaky sea salt and a couple of radishes. Oysters are a given, but the crudo plate is another must-order appetizer. For your mains, opt for the seared scallops with garlic butter and crispy fish with stone-ground grits. Don’t forget a glass of chilled red to round out your meal.
Sushi by Scratch
- 1295 Coast Village Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
Backed by Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee, Sushi by Scratch is the ultimate place for omakase in Montecito. Upon entering the restaurant, located in the lobby of the Montecito Inn, guests are greeted with a complimentary cocktail. The meal consists of 17 courses, with the potential for more depending on how much time is left at the end of the evening. Each nigiri is dressed creatively with everything from sweet corn pudding to brown sugar and pineapples.
The Stonehouse
- 900 San Ysidro Ln, Montecito, CA 93108
In addition to having one of, if not the, most exclusive wine lists in Santa Barbara County, The Stonehouse is also Montecito’s most romantic restaurant. The interior is rustic and cozy, featuring antique paintings and textured stone walls, but the outdoor terrace is the ultimate place for a special occasion. Delicate twinkle lights cover the ceiling of the oceanview terrace, creating a delicate glow that is enhanced by gas-burning lanterns on each table. Can’t-miss items include the refreshing strawberry gazpacho, tableside flambéed Steak Diane and Korean beef tacos, but don’t forget to have one of the on-site sommeliers enhance your meal with an appropriate wine pairing.
Caruso's
- 1759 S Jameson Ln, Montecito, CA 93108
Caruso’s reigns supreme as the only Michelin-starred restaurant in Montecito. Between the attentive service, stunning beachside setting and masterful tasting menus, Caruso’s offers an unforgettable Italian-influenced, Southern California-inspired dining experience. The restaurant's dedication to local and sustainable sourcing has also earned it a Green Michelin Star. Though the three and four-course menu options are most popular, the eight-course seafood and steak-focused menus are worth the $285 splurge. It also doesn’t get better than the $350 Sommelier Library Reserve wine pairing.
Bettina
- 1014 Coast Village Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
Bettina is the go-to place for pizza in the Montecito Country Mart. The naturally leavened, wood-fired pizzas boast a perfectly puffy crust every time and bring a true taste of Italy to the American Riviera. The bright interior features exposed vaulted ceilings, and curved green bar and light pink curtains, curating a playful pizzeria ambiance as you sip local wines alongside a creamed leek pizza or classic Margherita. For dessert, stop at Rori’s Artisanal Creamery next door for a scoop of honey lavender ice cream.
Lucky’s
- 1279 Coast Village Rd, Montecito, CA 93108
Similar to its Malibu location, Lucky’s Montecito (which opened a New York City outpost in 2024) showcases old-school class in an elegant steakhouse setting. Black and white photos cover nearly every inch of wall space, while a fireplace enhances the cozy ambiance as you toast with a glass of Champagne over a jumbo shrimp cocktail and buttery escargot. Steak is the star of the show, and Gene’s filet mignon with red wine horseradish sauce is a tender cut that boasts bold flavor. If seafood is more your style, opt for the Dover Sole or sand dabs with a side of jumbo asparagus with hollandaise.
Tre Lune
- 1151 Coast Village Rd, Montecito, CA 93108
For more than 20 years, Tre Lune has been a locally-loved staple for all things Italian in Montecito. White tablecloths, vintage photographs, candlelit tables and twinkling lights create a charming backdrop for an evening of Chianti and pasta. Aromas of freshly-shaved truffle and a wood-fired pizza oven entice your senses as you snack on fresh appetizers like grilled baby calamari, tuna tartare and filet carpaccio. The truffle gnocchi is a rich and indulgent signature dish, and the fusilli aristocratici is a unique and delightful combination of roasted artichokes, leeks, mushrooms, truffle oil and dry ricotta. If red sauce is more your style, opt for the classic spaghetti and meatballs or mushroom rigatoni.
Where to Drink
Lion's Tale
- 1295 Coast Village Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
Lion’s Tale is Montecito’s newest and chicest place for craft cocktails and elevated bites. Dark tones and an intricately textured ceiling sets the scene for classic libations and French-inspired bites in the heart of Montecito. The Fifty Fifty Martini, made with both vodka and gin, is served ice-cold, while the Espresso Martini boasts a vibrant palate thanks to the use of spiced cacao, orange and a dash of sherry. If you want something to nibble on, order shoestring fries and marinated olives for the table.
Honor Bar
- 1255 Coast Village Rd STE 101, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
In true Hillstone fashion, Honor Bar slings consistently great craft cocktails and bar bites in a sleek and cozy setting. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself sitting next to your favorite A-lister as they chow down on the signature crispy chicken sandwich. Though you can definitely enjoy a full dinner here, simply grabbing a seat at the bar and sipping on the Hillstone Negroni or HB Margarita is a great way to meet and mingle with new people.
The Manor Bar
- 1759 S Jameson Ln, Montecito, CA 93108
Located at the Rosewood Miramar Beach, The Manor Bar has an Old World library-esque charm. A roaring fireplace, dim lighting and live music set the scene for a classic Old Fashioned or martini on a plush leather couch. Those hoping to branch out with the cocktails should explore the literary-inspired Chronicles of Cocktails menu, which changes seasonally. Current iterations include the fruit-forward Dorian Gray and tropical Lady Macbeth.
Bar Lou
- 1198 Coast Village Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
One of the newest hotspots in Montecito, Brandon Boudet and Warner Ebbink's Bar Lou serves French-Mediterranean fare in a charming bistro setting. Grab a wooden stool at the Old World-inspired bar and order a Layover in Paris spritz for something refreshing and light, or stick with the more spirit-forward Negroni un Cafe. Round out your spread with caviar service, roasted carrots and a hearty crab cake with a creole remoulade.
The Speakeasy
- 900 San Ysidro Ln, Montecito, CA 93108
The Speakeasy at San Ysidro Ranch is the place to go for a moody night out, complete with live performances from a piano player nightly, along with showstopping cocktails and waitresses donning flapper-era dresses. Upon walking through a large wooden door beneath The Stonehouse, guests enter another realm of wooden vaulted ceilings, leopard print throws, tiger-stripe bar stools and bright red tufted booths. Though you can order shareable bites like a seafood tower and caviar service, drinks are the focus. The Casa de Sevilla is a smoky cocktail made with a Thai chile-infused mezcal, but if you prefer a more customized experience, tell the bartender your troubles and let them cure your woes with a Surprise Me.
What to Do
Go Wine Tasting at Folded Hills
- 1294 Coast Village Rd, Montecito, CA 93108
The Folded Hills tasting room brings a taste of Santa Barbara wine country to Coast Village Road. Whether you choose to sit in the rustic interior or on the small patio out front, order a flight and sip on a variety of handmade varietals crafted by winemaker Angela Osborne. Each bottle contains zero residual sugar and is made by following the biodynamic calendar, yielding fresh, low-sulfur sparkling wines, grenaches, syrahs and more.
Explore Lotusland
- Cold Spring Rd, Montecito, CA 93108
Lotusland, founded by Madame Ganna Walska in the late ‘70s, is a secret oasis boasting 37 acres of perfectly manicured botanical gardens and diverse vegetation. From the otherworldly cacti gardens to the rare cycad garden, there are several different sections to explore, each featuring its own design, charm and energy. As one of the first public gardens to become fully organic, Lotusland always uses living and nutritious soil, yielding the most lush gardens imaginable. Of course, no tour is complete without a trip to the Japanese Garden, which is the definition of zen.
Visit Butterfly Beach
Butterfly Beach is widely recognized as one of the county’s best beaches thanks to its calm waves, clean sand and unique east-west orientation. Whether you’re looking to swim, sunbathe or catch a stellar sunset, simply park your car along Channel Road and take a stroll or find your perfect spot and lay a towel in the sand. It is also dog-friendly, so bring your furry family members along for the adventure.
Tour Casa del Herrero
- 1387 E Valley Rd, Montecito, CA 93108
Casa del Herrero, or “House of the Blacksmith,” is a Montecito landmark designed by George Washington Smith and a previous residence for the Steedman family. 100 years later, the historic Spanish Colonial Revival property now operates as a museum for locals and visitors looking to take a trip back in time and appreciate the iconic architecture and incredible collections that remain in the house. Enjoy learning about the former residents as you tour the common spaces, bedrooms, kitchen and stunning outdoor gardens before ending in George Fox Steedman’s workshop, where he followed his passions as a silversmith. Guided tours are available on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. year-round.
Go Shopping on Coast Village Road
Coast Village Road is lined with charming boutiques, unique gift shops and locally-owned art galleries, making it the ideal place for a shopping spree. Whether you’re looking to buy a special, one-of-a-kind gift or spruce up your wardrobe, grab a coffee from Jeannine’s before hitting Angel for clothes and accessories or jewelry from Daniel Gibbings. Art lovers should also pay a visit to Portico Gallery and Caldwell Snyder Gallery.