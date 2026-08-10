Where to Stay, Dine and Unwind During Monterey Car Week
Beyond the horsepower, Monterey Car Week offers a compelling reason to linger along one of California’s most scenic coastal enclaves.Read More
The Monterey Peninsula is a year-round destination that captures the character of California’s Central Coast, but come August, it becomes a mecca for automobile enthusiasts. Contrary to its name, Monterey Car Week is actually a 10-day festival that runs from August 7 to August 16. From Carmel-by-the-Sea and Pebble Beach to Pacific Grove and downtown Monterey, events take place all over the peninsula, giving travelers a chance to watch historic motor races, bid on priceless vehicles at auctions or simply admire rare car shows and collections that you can’t see anywhere else.
Though there are a ton of free happenings and activations, many of the most anticipated events require reservations or tickets. Monterey Pre-Reunion & Corkscrew Hillclimb, for example, is one of the most exciting races, featuring a lineup of more than 200 cars, while the Automobilia Collectors Expo gives buyers a chance to browse vintage memorabilia and model vehicles. While attendees typically fill their itineraries to the brim on most days, there are plenty of worthwhile restaurants, bars and sightseeing you’ll want to throw in the mix. Beyond the horsepower, Monterey Car Week is an excuse to explore one of California's most in-demand destinations, and this guide will help you decide where to eat, what to do and where to stay during this annual celebration of all things automotive.
An Insider's Guide to Monterey Car Week
- Casa Palmero at Pebble Beach
- La Playa Hotel
- Green Gables Inn, A Four Sisters Inn
- Additional places to park your car…
- La Bicyclette Restaurant
- Stillwater
- Chez Noir
- Schooners Monterey
- Stokes Adobe
- Keep fueling your engine…
- Bud’s Carmel
- Tap Room
- Alvarado Street Brewery
- Barmel
- Don’t forget your designated driver…
- Check out the free Car Week events
- Explore the scenic 17-Mile Drive
- Visit the Monterey Bay Aquarium
- Walk around the storybook streets of Carmel-by-the-Sea
- Continue racing around town…
Where to Stay
Casa Palmero at Pebble Beach
- 1518 Cypress Dr, Pebble Beach, CA 93953
If Pebble Beach is your preferred home base during Monterey Car Week, Casa Palmero is the most exclusive option, with just 24 suites. Located in the heart of Monterey’s most exclusive gated enclave, this Mediterranean-inspired boutique hotel gives guests access to all of Pebble Beach’s top amenities, including the renowned spa and championship golf courses. However, rather than having to be surrounded by the crowds that are sure to swarm both The Lodge and The Inn at Spanish Bay, Casa Palmero remains a quiet sanctuary that you can return to each day after the various automotive events.
La Playa Hotel
- Camino Real &, 8th Ave, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93921
Open since 1922, La Playa is one of Carmel-by-the-Sea’s most storied properties. Formerly the mansion of chocolate heiress Angela Ghirardelli, the 72-room accommodation underwent a $20 million renovation in 2023, but the hotel’s timeless bones and vintage appeal remain. Though it’s a bit out of the way of the town’s center, it’s still walkable to all of the best shops, restaurants and galleries. It’s also one of the only hotels in Carmel that has any sea views, and the close proximity to the beach ensures that you can start each morning with a shoreline walk before embarking on a day filled with high-end collector auctions, races and shows.
Green Gables Inn, A Four Sisters Inn
- 301 Ocean View Blvd, Pacific Grove, CA 93950
Home to just 11 guest rooms, Green Gables Inn occupies a Victorian-style estate that was built in 1888. The Four Sisters Inn bed and breakfast is situated along the coast of Pacific Grove, offering a location that is close enough to the Car Week action for easy access, but far enough away for evening reprieve. Cool, calm tones fill the bright, airy rooms. All the accommodations are unique, but certain suites, like the Chapel Room and Gable Room, stand out for their ocean views and sloped, vaulted ceilings.
Additional places to park your car…
L’Auberge Carmel is a Relais & Châteaux property in the middle of Carmel-by-the-Sea, with just 20 bespoke rooms. It feels like a French castle and houses a two-star Michelin restaurant. The Sanctuary Beach Resort is an oceanfront oasis surrounded by protected sandy dunes on the outskirts of Monterey, while Portola Hotel and Spa and Monterey Plaza Hotel and Spa are perfect for festival attendees who want to be downtown.
Where to Eat
La Bicyclette Restaurant
- Dolores St & 2 7th Ave, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93921
Any visit to Carmel-by-the-Sea is best enjoyed with lunch or dinner at La Bicyclette. This French-meets-Italian bistro is anchored by an open kitchen with a wood-fired oven, and the rustic, Old-World interior feels ultra-European with its charming baskets of bread on display and hanging copper pots. The two most famous dishes are the wood-fired mushroom caps and housemade Parisienne spinach gnocchi. The summer truffle pizza is indulgent and rich, but for a lighter entrée, order the pan-seared catch of the day.
Stillwater
- 1700 17 Mile Dr, Pebble Beach, CA 93953
Looking to enjoy a late lunch or early dinner after the Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum on the 15th? Stillwater is surrounded by the rolling greens of the world-famous 18th hole at Pebble Beach, offering a picturesque backdrop for a meal of farm-fresh produce and sustainably sourced seafood. Request a table next to one of the massive windows so you can take in the 180-degree views of Stillwater Cove while fueling up on charred amberjack tartare, warm ricotta bread and grilled lobster straight from the tank.
Chez Noir
- 5th Ave between Dolores and San Carlos St, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93921
Despite its one-Michelin-star status, Chez Noir feels relaxed enough for a post-Car Week dinner, but fancy enough to commemorate the annual occasion. An airy dining room is outfitted with green-and-blue booths, brassy finishes and modern accents, while the idyllic patio out front is perfect for a warm August evening. The four-course menu costs $165 and changes almost daily based on what’s available at local farmers markets and in season, but you can expect coastal California cuisine alongside a $110 wine pairing or innovative cocktails like the Sungold Tomato Martini or Nectarine Sidecar.
Schooners Monterey
- 400 Cannery Row, Monterey, CA 93940
Perched above the rolling waves at Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa, Schooners is a must for travelers exploring Cannery Row in between car shows and motor races, especially if you’re a fan of seafood. Enjoy a glass of sauvignon blanc on the patio while snacking on fresh ceviche and raw oysters, before indulging in the clam chowder bread bowl. The ambiance is elegant yet cozy, and the sweeping bay views offer a quintessential perspective of Monterey.
Stokes Adobe
- 500 Hartnell St, Monterey, CA 93940
As the name suggests, this neighborhood eatery occupies a historic two-story adobe home built in 1833. It’s in the middle of downtown Monterey, making Stokes Adobe a centrally located dinner spot that falls somewhere between French and coastal Californian. Splurge on the caviar-topped oysters and seasonal crudo, and when it comes to mains, you can’t go wrong with the chicken Milanese or Snake River Farms wagyu.
Keep fueling your engine…
Fish Hopper is an old-school, bayfront eatery that specializes in clam chowder and grilled sand dabs, and you might even spot an otter or two from the breezy terrace. Sandbar and Grill boasts a similar laid-back ambiance, with marina views and nostalgic seafood, but for an upscale, two-Michelin-starred meal in Carmel, book a reso at Aubergine. Mission Ranch Restaurant is a bit deeper in the valley, but this quaint, Clint Eastwood-owned establishment showcases a different side of the peninsula that trades the ocean for grassy plains and a white picket fence.
Where to Drink
Bud’s Carmel
- Camino Real & 8th Ave, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93921
Located within Carmel’s La Playa Hotel, Bud’s is a moody, dimly lit bar with a swanky, Old Hollywood ambiance. It’s the kind of place where you envision herringbone-suited businesspeople sipping a Manhattan after a day of deal-making. Dark, wood-paneled walls are covered in vintage photographs and historic memorabilia, while cozy booth tables offer privacy and reprieve from the main bar top. There is also a breezy, light outdoor terrace, but I recommend staying inside and ordering The Mayor cocktail for the proper Bud’s experience after Car Week events.
Tap Room
- 1700 17 Mile Dr, Pebble Beach, CA 93953
The Tap Room is the ultimate place for an ice-cold martini or draft beer following any of the sporty Car Week happenings in Pebble Beach. Hunter green walls with mahogany trim set the scene, but it is the golf decor and mementos on the walls that capture your attention most. The Banana-Infused Old Fashioned is a great nightcap for whiskey lovers, but if you prefer tequila, opt for the signature margarita. Round out your drinks with some shareable apps like the brisket queso, beef rib potato skins and grilled artichoke.
Alvarado Street Brewery
- 426 Alvarado St, Monterey, CA 93940
After celebrating the start of Monterey Car Week at the free kickoff event on Alvarado Street, unwind with a couple of beers at the town’s very own brewpub. A 10-barrel brewhouse promises an ever-changing lineup of ales, ranging from hop-forward IPAs to light-bodied lagers. The outdoor patio features a gazebo-like covering and spacious picnic tables, and if you get hungry, the kitchen offers a solid array of dishes like pizzas, burgers, tacos and more.
Barmel
- San Carlos between Ocean Ave & 7th Ave In, Carmel Way Courtyard, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93921
For a true taste of Carmel’s (albeit limited) nightlife scene, spend a late evening at Barmel. Since it’s one of the few places in town that’s open until 2 a.m., Barmel has become the go-to place for dancing and drinks during a weekend on the peninsula. It’s been around since 2016, and draws a consistent crowd of locals with its live music and DJ performances.
Don’t forget your designated driver…
Enjoy pub grub and British vibes at Monterey’s The Crown and Anchor, or head to Vesuvio and experience the only true rooftop bar in Carmel-by-the-Sea. Oenophiles wanting to check out the area’s thriving wine scene should do tastings at Folktale Winery and Vineyards, Caraccioli Cellars and A Taste of Monterey.
What to Do
Check out the free Car Week events
In addition to many ticketed events at Car Week, the 10-day gathering also includes a plethora of free activities for locals and out-of-towners. From a Carmel Valley exhibit featuring more than 80 classic and modern British automobiles to a Porsche event with live music, local vendors and food trucks, everyone is welcome at these happenings. Carmel-by-the-Sea is also hosting a free Aston on the Avenue affair, and Pacific Grove is doing Woodies in the Woods—a soirée in the pine trees spotlighting wood-bodied station wagons.
Explore the scenic 17-Mile Drive
No Car Week itinerary would be complete without embarking on one of the area’s most spectacular coastal loops. The iconic 17-Mile Drive takes guests along the edge of Pebble Beach, featuring white sandy coves, dramatic lookout points and historic sights like The Lone Cypress. Though there’s always a great chance of passing sporty Porsches or Lamborghinis in this gated community, Car Week brings out even more automobile enthusiasts, so don’t be surprised if you cruise by your dream car once or twice.
Visit the Monterey Bay Aquarium
- 886 Cannery Row, Monterey, CA 93940, United States
A bucket list experience for adults and kids alike, the Monterey Bay Aquarium boasts some of the most impressive sea life exhibits, ranging from a three-story kelp forest to a huge open sea tank. There are more than 35,000 creatures housed, and the aquarium famously uses a sustainable system that pumps ocean water directly from the bay. If you need to reconnect with nature after a long day of admiring multimillion-dollar vehicles, this is a great place to ground yourself.
Walk around the storybook streets of Carmel-by-the-Sea
One of California’s most idyllic small towns, Carmel-by-the-Sea is a 1.06-square-mile city that looks straight out of a fairy tale. Charming cottages and European-inspired architecture line the streets, while quiet courtyards lead to hidden wine-tasting rooms and restaurants. For the ultimate souvenir, stop by one of the many galleries in town and purchase a local oil painting of the Monterey Peninsula’s dreamy coastline.
Continue racing around town…
If you’re staying at one of the three hotels in Pebble Beach, try to score a last-minute tee time on the community's rolling, coastal greens. You can also stop by the valet at the Inn at Spanish Bay for some premium sports car watching, or walk along Cannery Row before heading to Del Monte Beach for sunset (and the occasional otter sighting).