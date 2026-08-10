Where to Stay, Dine and Unwind During Monterey Car Week

The Monterey Peninsula is a year-round destination that captures the character of California’s Central Coast, but come August, it becomes a mecca for automobile enthusiasts. Contrary to its name, Monterey Car Week is actually a 10-day festival that runs from August 7 to August 16. From Carmel-by-the-Sea and Pebble Beach to Pacific Grove and downtown Monterey, events take place all over the peninsula, giving travelers a chance to watch historic motor races, bid on priceless vehicles at auctions or simply admire rare car shows and collections that you can’t see anywhere else.

Though there are a ton of free happenings and activations, many of the most anticipated events require reservations or tickets. Monterey Pre-Reunion & Corkscrew Hillclimb, for example, is one of the most exciting races, featuring a lineup of more than 200 cars, while the Automobilia Collectors Expo gives buyers a chance to browse vintage memorabilia and model vehicles. While attendees typically fill their itineraries to the brim on most days, there are plenty of worthwhile restaurants, bars and sightseeing you’ll want to throw in the mix. Beyond the horsepower, Monterey Car Week is an excuse to explore one of California's most in-demand destinations, and this guide will help you decide where to eat, what to do and where to stay during this annual celebration of all things automotive.