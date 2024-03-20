How to Spend a Long Weekend in Montreal

Montreal is a city touched by art, culture and history. This exhilarating metropolis has touches of French life intertwined with Canadian history and culture, and offers a European experience, but without the transatlantic travel for those coming from the U.S. With it just being a short one-and-a-half hour flight away from New York City, Montreal is the perfect destination for a weekend getaway.

Due to the expansive layout of the city, Montreal is best explored on foot, with assistance from the public transportation system, the Société de transport de Montréal. Almost everything is accessible by bus or train. Downtown Montreal and Old Montreal are two of the most popular destinations within the Canadian city, with an array of unique hotels, restaurants, shops and activities. Here's our guide on how to make the most of a weekend excursion to Montreal.