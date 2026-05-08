An Hour Outside of Melbourne, Mornington Peninsula is a Dream Wine Destination
This vibrant agricultural region plays a big role in Melbourne’s world-class culinary scene, and has developed into a charming wine country within an hour’s drive of the city.Read More
When I tell people the food and wine scene in Melbourne is one of the best in the world, most are visibly surprised. I’ve lived in L.A. for over a decade, spent significant time in culinary cities like Toronto and New York, and stay in the south of France for several months a year. But I think what travelers can find in Australia (and New Zealand, for that matter) is on par with chef-driven offerings on any other continent.
Time Out’s annual survey of locals and travel experts went so far as to name Melbourne the top foodie city in the world for 2026, with the food scene as a huge part of the overall score. Beyond that, the surrounding wine country in Victoria is growing in stature. Melbourne’s scene arguably wouldn’t be possible without the farming regions that are just a stone’s throw outside the city center, including one that’s been a local getaway for at least a century.
Only 45 minutes south of Melbourne, the Mornington Peninsula has long been a local hotspot for its beautiful coastlines and thermal hot springs. In the ‘90s and 2000s, an influx of vineyards and restaurants like Ten Minutes By Tractor began to receive acclaim. Pioneers like Crittenden Estate and Port Phillip Estate landed in the area as far back as the ‘80s, with industry veterans like Quealy moving in a decade later, and Polperro following in the 2000s. The opening of several flagship food and wine venues at Pt. Leo Estate’s 330-acre property further built out the scene.
Mornington is about an hour’s drive from Melbourne, and while it’s possible to go for the day, it’s well worth tacking on a few additional nights to explore beyond the city—especially for international travelers who have already made the long journey to get to Australia in the first place. The region gives visitors a sense of how Melbourne became the culinary hub it is today.
Getting to Melbourne from the U.S. has gotten (at least relatively) more manageable over the past few years. Delta recently launched a direct flight from L.A. to Melbourne, making the 16-hour journey a bit less intimidating. United offers a direct route from San Francisco, and both United and American have options from Dallas (via their partnership with Qantas). As someone who’s made the trip to Oceania four times in the last three years, my advice is to always upgrade to a bulkhead seat for more legroom when possible. Below, check out our guide for the best of what the Mornington Peninsula has to offer—and if you want even more, don’t miss our companion guide on the best Melbourne wine bars for when you’re back in the city.
The Wine Lover's Guide to Mornington Peninsula
- Jackalope Hotel
- Lancemore Lindenderry Red Hill
- Lakeside Villas at Crittenden Estate
- Laura
- Polperro Winery
- Ocean Eight
- Doot Doot Doot
- Pt. Leo Restaurant & Wine Terrace
- Rare Hare Wines Cellar Door
- Bass & Flinders Distillery
- Mock Red Hill
- Alba Thermal Springs
- Pt. Leo Estate Sculpture Park
- Peninsula Hot Springs
Where to Stay
Jackalope Hotel
- 166 Balnarring Road, Merricks North VIC 3926
Hotelier Louis Li opened this boutique property in 2017, winning Hotel of the Year from Australia’s Gourmet Traveller the same year. Upon visiting, it’s easy to see why it’s so lauded—the dark, contemporary property boasts meticulous details, like heated bathroom floors, plush carpets, and terraces with vineyard views from nearly every room. Now a decade in, the 45-key guesthouse has been awarded two Michelin keys, and recently underwent a light refresh. An on-site cellar door is complimentary for hotel guests, and a vineyard trail allows for a chance to take in the spectacular views.
Two on-site restaurants and a separate cocktail bar offer variety in the relatively rural area. A set menu at the chef-hatted restaurant (akin to one Michelin star), Doot Doot Doot, is excellent for extravagant nights—more on that below. Lunch is available daily at another venue, Rare Hare, and a large, sunny pool deck with an infinity edge pool, plus a hot tub and sauna, has its own menu. Room rates here include breakfast, a comprehensive in-room mini-bar, and complimentary popcorn and ice cream delivery. Grab a pair of their custom cotton jersey blend PJs, which double as a stylish, cozy fit for the plane ride home.
Lancemore Lindenderry Red Hill
- 142 Arthurs Seat Road Red Hill, VIC 3937
Lancemore is a boutique Australian hotel group with a reputation for impeccable service, which guests can experience firsthand at their restored estate in Red Hill. The 40-room property is peaceful and romantic, with vintage furniture, fireplaces and crisp grey-and-white accommodations that evoke a country-house style. Balcony suites offer views of the lake, surrounding woodlands and manicured gardens along with contemporary walk-in showers and bathtubs. The property works closely with the rest of the community, offering rates that include complimentary access to Alba hot springs, Pt. Leo’s sculpture park or wine tasting at Quealy, one of the foremost cellar doors in the region. Their own cellar door for Lindenderry Estate wine is open every weekend with a small snacking menu, and the restaurant, which has been awarded two chef hats, offers one of the best fine dining experiences in the region. All room rates come with daily, seasonal breakfast at the restaurant, and picnic lunches on the banks of the lake are another charming amenity.
Lakeside Villas at Crittenden Estate
- 25 Harrisons Rd, Dromana VIC 3936
The chance to stay at one of the most influential wine estates in the region is enough to get many guests in the door at Crittenden’s contemporary lakeside villas. With views for days and an immense amount of privacy, there’s no better option for wine-focused travelers who will love close proximity to the vineyards. There are only three free-standing accommodations on property, so they tend to book up quickly, but the spacious setup allows for privacy and larger groups if needed. All villas have a bedroom that can be outfitted with either a king bed or two singles, and a queen sofa bed is also available on request. The villas are ideal for group trips or families, and a fully-stocked kitchen, grill, working wood stove, private deck and laundry facilities offer flexibility and space. Breakfast hampers with ingredients for guests to prepare their own meal are included in room rates, along with two complimentary wine tastings and a bottle of the estate sparkling wine. Crittenden’s restaurant offers a wood-fired menu paired with the best of their own wine list, and the cellar door remains an influential and highly-acclaimed force in the local winemaking scene. Since it is such a small operation, check the room packages carefully, as they’re often updated with in-room spa treatments, vineyard picnics, community partnerships, and other luxurious perks.
Where to Eat and Drink
Laura
- 3649 Frankston-Flinders Rd, Merricks, VIC 3916
This two-hatted restaurant at Pt. Leo Estate (the North American equivalent would be two Michelin stars) has become a fixture not only in the local community but also for guests driving down from Melbourne for special occasions. Plenty of visitors come to the estate for a more approachable, casual dine, or simply to wander through the sculpture park, but the allure of Laura is undeniable. Named after the 23-foot-tall, cast-iron sculpture by Jaume Plensa that sits just outside the space, the brightly lit restaurant, which features a glass wall overlooking the garden and water beyond, is one of four venues in the country recognized by Relais & Châteaux.
Originally from Catalonia, Spain, culinary director Josep Espuga has created a menu that incorporates ingredients from the on-site garden and local producers, along with flavors of his native country. The eight-course signature menu is $185 AUD with beverage pairings, including the best of Pt. Leo’s own wine label, for an additional $95 AUD. The meal is more like a choreographed experience, with impeccable service, than a typical dine, unfolding over three or four hours.
Polperro Winery
- 150 Red Hill Rd, Red Hill, VIC, 3937
Dining in a vineyard—or on the lawn overlooking one—already sounds appealing, but trust that it’s even more wonderful with a glass of Polperro wine in hand. Like Pt. Leo Estate, a visit to this celebrated family-run compound can be many things. There’s a tucked-away cellar door where wine-focused guests can experience guided tastings, a lawn overlooking the vineyard for casual dining via a grazing menu that offers à la carte snacks and by-the-glass pours, and finally, a fine dining restaurant with a set menu ($150 AUD) and wine pairings ($120 AUD) for those who want a more immersive experience. In Australia, the Michelin-style restaurant guide is designated by chef hats, and chef Gayan Pieris has earned one hat here for his set menu offerings. Guests are welcome to dine indoors or outdoors, though many initially choose a table inside and later move outdoors to linger over dessert.
Winemaker and owner Sam Coverdale began his career as a cellar hand at age 18. After making wine throughout Australia and Europe, he ended up in the Red Hill area of Mornington, Coverdale established Polperro Estate in 2009, building a multi-label portfolio that has garnered international acclaim. All Polperro wine is sourced from estate-grown fruit, and the label is particularly well known for its expressive single vineyard releases. His single vineyard 2023 Talland Hills pinot noir is among the best I’ve ever tasted. A second label, Even Keel, was founded back in 2006, and features wine made from grapes sourced from all over the country.
Ocean Eight
- 271 Tucks Road, Shoreham 3916, VIC
A small, family-run operation, Ocean Eight is the foremost producer of pinot gris in Mornington, with a rich history of winemaking in the area. Back in the ‘90s, founders Chris and Gail Aylward purchased several plots of land on the peninsula and established their winery, including the Kooyong estate. That’s where their son, Mike Aylward, began his foray into winemaking, and Kooyong’s wines soon earned national acclaim and helped put the Mornington Peninsula on the map as a significant wine region. The family sold Kooyong to Port Phillip Estate in 2004; Aylward now focuses exclusively on Ocean Eight, with an emphasis on pinot gris, chardonnay and pinot noir. The cellar door is open for visitors from noon to 5 p.m. daily, with indoor spots and a secluded outdoor area overlooking the rolling green hills and vineyards of the estate. The pinot gris is truly exceptional, and sipping a glass while the cool ocean breeze rolls through the landscape is a singular experience.
Doot Doot Doot
- 166 Balnarring Road, Merricks North, VIC 3926
The fine dining restaurant at Jackalope is a destination unto itself, even for those who aren’t staying the night at the hotel. A set five-course menu is, as expected, seasonally-driven and changes often, but what doesn’t change is the striking 10,000-lightbulb chandelier overhead, which creates a decidedly romantic setting. The other constant is a well-curated wine menu that includes international offerings, but also hones in on the best producers in Mornington and around Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia. Expect velvety syrah (or shiraz, as they call it here), along with crisp, balanced chardonnays and delicate pinot noir. Lavish additions like caviar, oysters and A5 wagyu can all be added to the experience, but if they still have the after-dinner baked Camembert with fresh honeycomb, this is utterly unmissable. Pre-dinner drinks or nightcaps at Flaggerdoot are also exceptional, so leave a little extra time to indulge there before or after your meal.
Pt. Leo Restaurant & Wine Terrace
- 3649 Frankston-Flinders Rd, Merricks, VIC 3916
If wandering through a sculpture park or sitting down to a delightful eight-course fine dining experience doesn’t get you in the door, then Pt. Leo’s flagship restaurant will. Even this more casual dining experience has been awarded a chef’s hat, signifying technical excellence and care in sourcing local ingredients. Approachable enough that families are among the most frequent patrons, but refined enough that it doubles as a great place for a date, the restaurant’s spacious dining room full of sunlight is part of the draw. The wine terrace is even more laid-back, and there are also specialty children’s menus, vegetarian offerings, non-alcoholic beverage options and set menus for large groups. The menu changes seasonally, but an emphasis on seafood is a driving force—I recommend searching for dishes that highlight local fish and shellfish, especially since they pair so well with their exceptional pinot gris, chardonnay and sparkling wine.
Rare Hare Wines Cellar Door
- 166 Balnarring Road, Merricks North, VIC 3926
Once you’ve checked into your room at Jackalope, it’s worth a visit to the quaint cellar door located directly across from the lobby. Friendly staff will guide you through a complimentary tasting of the estate’s own vintages, offering their own suggestions and color commentary on the winemaking process, grape varietals, and overall quality of what’s in your glass. For those who might not be as familiar with Australian wine, this is the ideal place for a crash course in cool-climate terroir and the region’s stylistic preferences. Estate wines are made from the 28 acres of vines on the property that were planted back in 1989. Hotel guests get one free tasting per stay, but if you’re in the area and want to visit, the drop-in fee is $15 for a standard flight.
Bass & Flinders Distillery
- 40 Collins Rd, Dromana VIC 3936
Second-generation distiller Holly Flinders took over this small-batch, local brand, emphasizing native botanicals and handcrafted spirits, from her father, Wayne. Grape-to-glass gin is a core tenet of the Bass & Flinders portfolio, along with brandy, and spirits and liqueurs. If you’re just looking to pick up a bottle of local gin, then the Maritime Gin ($84 AUD) is a salty, herbaceous spirit that will please fans of the complex flavors in Botanist or Monkey 47. But there’s a whole slew of distilling-related programming at Bass & Flinders, making it a great stop for visitors who want some hands-on experience. The gin masterclass is a two-hour workshop where attendees create their own bottle of gin by experimenting with botanical blends, and comes complete with a cheeseboard for nibbling and free-flowing gin and tonics. Experts and alumni can return for a graduate masterclass to build on their past work, and less intensive offerings, such as bottomless brunch, high tea, and farm-to-table pairings, are always available. No matter what you book, don’t leave without trying the Maritime Gin, made from locally foraged kelp, samphire, currant bush and lemon myrtle.
Mock Red Hill
- 1103 Mornington-Flinders Road, Red Hill, VIC 3937
Before the hot springs culture, restaurants and vineyards took over Mornington, the area was known for its fruit orchards. Everything from apples and cherries to pears and other berries thrived in this region, thanks in part to the fantastic soil quality, and one family has continued the tradition of growing local apples. Mock Red Hill is a fifth-generation farm that’s been in the Mock family since 1895, and is notable for becoming the first certified Demeter biodynamic orchard in Australia back in 1974. The family uses their fruit to create a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic ciders, freeze-dried fruit, and plenty of other apple-related products. Visit their cider lounge for a $15 AUD flight of crisp, fruit-driven ciders that range from dry to sweet, and don’t be surprised if a few of the Mock sisters wander in and sit down at the picnic tables next to you for a chance to imbibe. If you're hungry, there’s a menu filled with homemade snacks, including an apple pie so beloved that it sells out constantly.
What to Do
Alba Thermal Springs
- 282 Browns Rd, Fingal, VIC 3939
Mornington Peninsula has traditionally been a destination for hot springs and spas, and Alba, one of the newest openings, brings a new level of luxury. With just over 30 geothermal pools laid out across nearly 40 acres, there’s plenty of privacy even when the springs are full of visitors. All of the thermal springs are outdoors and spread across natural landscapes, so flowers, meadows and trees are interwoven into the bathing experience. Paved stone and rock pathways guide guests through the maze of pools, which glisten against striking white and gray architecture. A central water feature is designed to emulate the sound of a babbling brook or a waterfall, sending soothing white noise wafting throughout the springs. Amenities include a cold plunge, sauna and steam room. A separate spa with a service menu is also available to book.
When you’re finished bathing, throw on a bathrobe and have a produce-driven lunch at Thyme restaurant, where a menu designed by Australian chef Karen Martini places Victorian wine front and center. Newly built accommodations provide guests who want to spend their whole stay soaking in the natural waters with the option to stay overnight, and the whole place screams honeymoon for those seeking a secluded getaway.
Pt. Leo Estate Sculpture Park
- 3649 Frankston-Flinders Road, Merricks, VIC 3916
If you only have time for a quick day trip out to Mornington, prioritize a visit to the Pt. Leo Estate. This 330-acre domain encompasses three restaurants, a 50-acre vineyard and a cellar door for wine tasting, casual snacks and bottle purchases. There’s also a 16.5-acre sculpture park featuring notable works by international artists like KAWS and Tomokazu Matsuyama. The bulk of the property is set right on the water, offering ocean views from nearly every vantage point, and wandering through the sculpture park is a picturesque, zen way to stretch your legs after a tasting or to work up an appetite before lunch. With over 70 sculptures, the sheer scope of the park is impressive, and each work of art features a plaque explaining its significance.
Peninsula Hot Springs
- 140 Springs Lane, Fingal, VIC 3939
If Alba is part of the new guard out on the peninsula, this flagship hot springs is part of the original. Less upscale but just as relaxing, Peninsula Hot Springs is a much larger alternative to Alba that offers visitors access to over 120 geothermal pools of all temperatures and temperaments. The springs are split into an adults-only section and a family-friendly area, with the option for adults to move between the two for an even more immersive experience. A full spa with an extensive menu of services is available, along with a restaurant and even accommodations where guests can glamp or rent eco lodges that come with their own private hot springs or mineral baths. An even bigger perk, hot springs entry comes complimentary with any rental. Bookable experiences within the hot springs are worth considering, like a guided contrast therapy experience that combines cold plunging with sauna sessions, which helps newcomers unlock the purpose of this ancient therapeutic practice.