An Hour Outside of Melbourne, Mornington Peninsula is a Dream Wine Destination

When I tell people the food and wine scene in Melbourne is one of the best in the world, most are visibly surprised. I’ve lived in L.A. for over a decade, spent significant time in culinary cities like Toronto and New York, and stay in the south of France for several months a year. But I think what travelers can find in Australia (and New Zealand, for that matter) is on par with chef-driven offerings on any other continent.

Time Out’s annual survey of locals and travel experts went so far as to name Melbourne the top foodie city in the world for 2026, with the food scene as a huge part of the overall score. Beyond that, the surrounding wine country in Victoria is growing in stature. Melbourne’s scene arguably wouldn’t be possible without the farming regions that are just a stone’s throw outside the city center, including one that’s been a local getaway for at least a century.

Only 45 minutes south of Melbourne, the Mornington Peninsula has long been a local hotspot for its beautiful coastlines and thermal hot springs. In the ‘90s and 2000s, an influx of vineyards and restaurants like Ten Minutes By Tractor began to receive acclaim. Pioneers like Crittenden Estate and Port Phillip Estate landed in the area as far back as the ‘80s, with industry veterans like Quealy moving in a decade later, and Polperro following in the 2000s. The opening of several flagship food and wine venues at Pt. Leo Estate’s 330-acre property further built out the scene.

Mornington is about an hour’s drive from Melbourne, and while it’s possible to go for the day, it’s well worth tacking on a few additional nights to explore beyond the city—especially for international travelers who have already made the long journey to get to Australia in the first place. The region gives visitors a sense of how Melbourne became the culinary hub it is today.

Getting to Melbourne from the U.S. has gotten (at least relatively) more manageable over the past few years. Delta recently launched a direct flight from L.A. to Melbourne, making the 16-hour journey a bit less intimidating. United offers a direct route from San Francisco, and both United and American have options from Dallas (via their partnership with Qantas). As someone who’s made the trip to Oceania four times in the last three years, my advice is to always upgrade to a bulkhead seat for more legroom when possible. Below, check out our guide for the best of what the Mornington Peninsula has to offer—and if you want even more, don’t miss our companion guide on the best Melbourne wine bars for when you’re back in the city.