The Most Powerful Public Relations Firms—And the People Behind Them

By the numbers, the PR industry has had a rough year. One report found half of all agencies expected revenues to fall. Layoffs have rattled big firms, and artificial intelligence has some PR pros nervous. But the PR Power List isn’t just about numbers. It’s about influence, and agencies still have plenty of it.

What does influence look like now? You can’t measure it, but you know it. Firms keep expanding their scope to areas like branding, content and paid media. Some agencies are harnessing A.I. to work smarter, allowing them to strengthen brand stewardship and effective communications. Other firms are forging forward-looking partnerships, such as financial powerhouse Prosek’s investment in hospitality and lifestyle agency Becca in January. Still, other agencies are shaping headlines, fueling social crazes, supporting elections, and even producing Super Bowl ads.

You’ll meet them all on this year’s PR Power List, honoring those with the greatest influence on the flow of information that matters. These are the PR leaders behind the most culturally significant trends, events and conversations today. They have successfully demonstrated achievements that moved the needle across industries. In most cases, they are leaders of the largest PR agencies in the world—which is why we've dedicated 11 sublists (new for 2024!) to the equally important yet significantly smaller specialty PR firms. But what, exactly, earns a spot on the PR Power List? Making this call is more science than math.

Their campaigns crossed over into politics, culture and social issues. LaunchSquad, for example, was tapped to improve San Francisco's image in the media, presenting "a more accurate and balanced narrative about what it’s like to live, work and visit San Francisco in the wake of years of misleading negative coverage.” The Berman Group is smack in the middle of the biggest discussions in commercial real estate in years. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers retained The Levinson Group for strategy around Hollywood strikes. Levinson’s team also counseled Florida parents and students who filed a legal challenge to Florida’s HB 1557, aka the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Their firms are growing. Under CEO Kathy Bloomgarden, Ruder Finn keeps getting more agile, prescient and progressive in its 75th year—adding more than 100 clients in 2023. GSG had its biggest year ever, with nearly $68 million in revenue. Sunshine Sachs told Observer that 2023 was the firm’s best year since its 1992 launch—and a new London office means they're set to conquer Europe next. Berlin Rosen continues its unstoppable growth, hoovering up PR agencies like Inkhouse and M18, acquiring data and analytics agency Message Laband, and redefining what a communications agency can (or should) be.

They made significant hires. BCW named former Google/Alphabet comms head Corey duBrowa as CEO. APCO Worldwide hired former European Commission antitrust official Cecilio Madero and U.S. Department of Justice veteran Rachel Brandenburger to head its Mergers & Acquisitions and Competition advisory practice. Prosek's stellar hires include former ABC News business correspondent Deirdre Bolton and Meta’s former head of broadcast communications, Michelle Mandara.

The most powerful people in PR today know that "public relations" is just a fraction of what it takes to succeed in 2024. They understand how and why the game is changing. They embrace technology and data creatively to engage and inspire new audiences. They grow with their clients, retaining big, established accounts for decades while recruiting and/or building the Next Big Thing. They are role models for the next generation of PR hopefuls, not just for their success but for their commitment to improving and diversifying their industry. They are behind the scenes, championing the greatest stories ever told and the ones we can't wait to hear. Not for nothing: They also help writers and editors do our jobs. And for that, we are eternally grateful.

