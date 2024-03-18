The Most Powerful Public Relations Firms—And the People Behind Them
The most powerful people in PR today know that “public relations” is just a fraction of what it takes to succeed in 2024. They understand how and why the game is changing. They embrace technology and data creatively to engage and inspire new audiences. They grow with their clients, retaining big, established accounts for decades while recruiting and/or building the Next Big Thing. They are role models for the next generation of PR hopefuls, not just for their success but for their commitment to improving and diversifying their industry. They are champions of the greatest stories ever told—and the ones we can’t wait to hear.Read More
By the numbers, the PR industry has had a rough year. One report found half of all agencies expected revenues to fall. Layoffs have rattled big firms, and artificial intelligence has some PR pros nervous. But the PR Power List isn’t just about numbers. It’s about influence, and agencies still have plenty of it.
What does influence look like now? You can’t measure it, but you know it. Firms keep expanding their scope to areas like branding, content and paid media. Some agencies are harnessing A.I. to work smarter, allowing them to strengthen brand stewardship and effective communications. Other firms are forging forward-looking partnerships, such as financial powerhouse Prosek’s investment in hospitality and lifestyle agency Becca in January. Still, other agencies are shaping headlines, fueling social crazes, supporting elections, and even producing Super Bowl ads.
You’ll meet them all on this year’s PR Power List, honoring those with the greatest influence on the flow of information that matters. These are the PR leaders behind the most culturally significant trends, events and conversations today. They have successfully demonstrated achievements that moved the needle across industries. In most cases, they are leaders of the largest PR agencies in the world—which is why we've dedicated 11 sublists (new for 2024!) to the equally important yet significantly smaller specialty PR firms. But what, exactly, earns a spot on the PR Power List? Making this call is more science than math.
Their campaigns crossed over into politics, culture and social issues. LaunchSquad, for example, was tapped to improve San Francisco's image in the media, presenting "a more accurate and balanced narrative about what it’s like to live, work and visit San Francisco in the wake of years of misleading negative coverage.” The Berman Group is smack in the middle of the biggest discussions in commercial real estate in years. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers retained The Levinson Group for strategy around Hollywood strikes. Levinson’s team also counseled Florida parents and students who filed a legal challenge to Florida’s HB 1557, aka the “Don’t Say Gay” law.
Their firms are growing. Under CEO Kathy Bloomgarden, Ruder Finn keeps getting more agile, prescient and progressive in its 75th year—adding more than 100 clients in 2023. GSG had its biggest year ever, with nearly $68 million in revenue. Sunshine Sachs told Observer that 2023 was the firm’s best year since its 1992 launch—and a new London office means they're set to conquer Europe next. Berlin Rosen continues its unstoppable growth, hoovering up PR agencies like Inkhouse and M18, acquiring data and analytics agency Message Laband, and redefining what a communications agency can (or should) be.
They made significant hires. BCW named former Google/Alphabet comms head Corey duBrowa as CEO. APCO Worldwide hired former European Commission antitrust official Cecilio Madero and U.S. Department of Justice veteran Rachel Brandenburger to head its Mergers & Acquisitions and Competition advisory practice. Prosek's stellar hires include former ABC News business correspondent Deirdre Bolton and Meta’s former head of broadcast communications, Michelle Mandara.
Visit our Power Index to view the entire 2024 PR Power Series.
The Top PR Firms in 2024
- 1. Global Strategy Group (GSG)
- 2. Ruder Finn
- 3. Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis
- 4. Berlin Rosen
- 5. BCW
- 6. The Levinson Group
- 7. The Lede Company
- 8. The Berman Group
- 9. R&CPMK
- 10. Risa Heller Communications
- 11. Finn Partners
- 12. DKC
- 13. Alison Brod Marketing & Communications
- 14. APCO Worldwide
- 15. Kekst CNC
- 16. LaunchSquad
- 17. Prosek Partners
- 18. Nasty Little Man
- 19. Becca PR
- 20. Shadow
- 21. J Public Relations
- 22. Magrino
- 23. Gia Kuan Consulting
- 24. M18
- 25. SolComms
1. Global Strategy Group (GSG)
At a time when public affairs work feels ever more consequential, Global Strategy Group’s brand of top-level polling, comms, advisory work and outreach carried even more weight in 2023. GSG was the strategic research partner for a slate of victorious Democratic officials in November; with the candidates, committees and progressive organizations it advises, GSG also counts brands like Netflix, CVS, Comcast, Google and AIG among its clients. Among 2023’s assignments: Supporting UnidosUS’ new HOME (Home Ownership Means Equity) initiative, aimed at creating 4 million Latino homeowners by 2030; advising the Las Vegas Raiders on their impact-driven storytelling and debuting the Raiders and Allegiant stadium’s first-ever impact playbook; and amplifying Bright Horizons’ EdAssist, which aims to “shape the workforce of the future” through education and DEI initiatives.
Founding Partner and CEO Jon Silvan credits his team's "relentless pursuit of excellence across a variety of disciplines" for GSG's success. "We’re continually inspired by the challenges and opportunities our clients bring us," Silvan tells Observer. "We’re approaching 2024 with the same focus, energy, and commitment.” GSG had its biggest year ever in 2022, with nearly $68 million in revenue. For the scope and impact of its work, GSG is our 2024 PR Power List agency of the year.
2. Ruder Finn
Under restlessly curious CEO Kathy Bloomgarden, Ruder Finn keeps getting more agile, prescient, and progressive in its 75th year. In 2023, Ruder Finn doubled down on internal comms, which is a growing client need. The firm used data and AI to support pharma clients like Bayer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca; for client FeverAll, Ruder Finn delivers real-time, culturally relevant info to parents of children under 3; for Bayer, Ruder Finn used conversational AI to implement a “homework helper” for students studying science. A strong crisis practice advised clients from Southwest Airlines to Subway Restaurants. With a Tech Lab incubator team in India, a newly acquired social-marketing firm in Malaysia and offices in China, the UK and Singapore, Ruder Finn is also buttressing its global footprint. Proof it’s all working? The firm added more than 100 clients in 2023, and counting.
3. Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis
Having added Keleigh Thomas Morgan and Heather Lylis as named partners in 2022, the firm formerly known as Sunshine Sachs keeps growing its formidable influence. A longtime power player in entertainment, in 2023 SSM&L represented Amazon Studios on projects including global phenom “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”; advised HBO on Emmy campaigns, including those for White Lotus and Succession; and continues to handle a trophy case of awards, including Academy of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards, SAG Awards, Billboard Music Awards and Golden Globes. The firm’s longtime commitment to cause clients remains undimmed, with headline-making work for the Red Cross, Center for Reproductive Rights, and the Decolonizing Wealth Project. Co-founder Shawn Sachs tells Observer that 2023 was the firm’s best year since its 1992 launch; a new London office means SSM&L is set to conquer Europe next.
4. Berlin Rosen
While Berlin Rosen continues its unstoppable growth, hoovering up PR agencies like Inkhouse and M18, it’s also redefining what a communications agency can be. This fall, Berlin Rosen acquired data and analytics agency Message Lab, vastly expanding capabilities around content performance. In late October, the firm launched Brightmode, a comms and marketing recruitment agency specializing in search, organizational consulting, and DEI-hiring support. The agency expanded its European footprint with an Amsterdam office. And its ever-broadening practice areas now include branding and sports, whose team worked on the biggest deal in US sports history–billionaire Josh Harris’ acquisition of the Washington Commanders NFL team.
5. BCW
Creative and strategic powerhouse BCW kept ahead of trends and tech to promote and protect clients through 2023’s choppy waters. Its new, AI-based BCW Decipher tool “predicts the believability of a narrative and if it’s likely to drive action”—critical concerns in a post-truth era. BCW’s unfortunately named but potent new Movatory service harnesses behavioral science, research, data analytics and digital trend mapping to change behaviors. The WPP-owned agency grew its corporate affairs practice around pillars of climate change, tech, purpose, growth and geopolitics for clients including The Coca-Cola Company and Dollar General. Its healthcare practice, with most clients under NDAs, burgeoned. And in May, BCW named former Google/Alphabet comms head Corey duBrowa as CEO.
6. The Levinson Group
2023 felt like a perpetual crisis. Clients embraced crisis comms unprecedentedly, engaging firms before making a decision or a peep. The Levinson Group distinguished itself as a leader, supporting clients through the year’s highest-profile situations. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers retained the firm for strategy around Hollywood strikes. Levinson’s team counseled Florida parents and students who filed a legal challenge to Florida’s HB 1557, aka the “Don’t Say Gay” law. Moreover, ongoing clients like LiveNation, 3M and President Biden’s personal legal team rely on it. The firm made suitably heavy-hitting hires in 2023, including Abbie McDonough, former Communications Director for Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine and former Senator Heidi Heitkamp.
7. The Lede Company
- Sarah Rothman, Amanda Silverman, Meredith O'Sullivan Wasson & Christine Su
This powerhouse bicoastal firm, which planted a flag in Paris, stood behind some of 2023’s major cultural moments. The Lede Company handled the event where Louis Vuitton launched Pharrell Williams’ debut collection; promoted client Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII halftime performance, including the “surprise” pregnancy announcement; and helped produce the Virgil Abloh Foundation Summit 000, a who’s-who event inspired by the late Off-White leader. Massive brand clients include Thom Browne, Levi’s and Audi; among Lede’s glittery roster of talent clients are Ava DuVernay, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Lady Gaga and Reese Witherspoon. The firm has thrown its weight behind social-impact clients, including Planned Parenthood.
8. The Berman Group
The future of commercial real estate continues to dominate headlines, and Sarah Berman’s team is helping clients stay center stage and ahead of the conversation. Long a go-to comms partner for developers, the firm advises heavyweights like BXP, Howard Hughes, Fisher Brothers, RXR, Thor Equities and others as they buy, sell, amenitize and evolve into “placemaking.” Along with new clients like Tishman Speyer and the giant Brandywine Realty Trust REIT, The Berman Group is marketing luxury Miami condos and hotels; representing VCs who drive real-estate investments, including GIC and KKR; and forming savvy partnerships with groups like Smorgasburg to create regular food festivals in Midtown buildings.
9. R&CPMK
The film “Sound of Freedom” became a massive hit but was beset by unfounded conspiracy theories and controversies. R&CPMK was brought in to reshape the narrative and amplify the movie's real meaning. It was just the tip of a very large iceberg for R&CPMK, which continues to blend brands and boldface names in ways few firms match. Along with clients including Amazon Prime Video, Samsung, Bacardi and Mastercard, the 250-person agency added names like Lizzo, global star Fan Bingbing, and TV’s Mark Consuelos to a regal roster that numbers Arnold Schwarzenegger, Elton John, Machine Gun Kelly, Brie Larson; the firm has also supported clients Bruce Willis and Jeremy Renner through much-reported-on challenges.
10. Risa Heller Communications
“Get Me Risa Heller!” blared a February profile in New York Magazine, which noted that if “you’re trying to survive a bout of very bad press, she’s who you call.” It was an unusual moment of celebrity crossover for a power player who’s normally behind the scenes for big-time brands like Airbnb, Doordash, Activision Blizzard and Barstool Sports, along with executives, celebrities, artists and influencers. In New York, Risa Heller Communications also specializes in high-stakes real-estate situations, from Silverstein Properties’ casino bid in Manhattan to Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. on real estate issues to the Real Estate Board of New York. The agency grew its headcount by a third in 2023, adding a former Condé Nast comms VP and a longtime NFL PR pro.
11. Finn Partners
It’s been another year of relentless growth for this global generalist giant, whose core values include “working hard and playing nice.” Finn Partners won over 100 clients in 2023, broadening a global roster that includes brands from Bloomingdale’s to Oatly to Jack Daniel’s, along with a raft of healthcare, tech, travel, social-impact and sports clients. Its nonstop parade of acquisitions included London/NYC financial-comms agency Outre Creative and international health-comms firm Hyderus. It’s a sign of Finn Partners’ stature that its Future of Health Summit at SXSW became one of the highest-profile events of the festival; likewise, the firm’s Heartbreak in the Heartland rural health initiative drew the heaviest hitters to a Washington, DC summit.
12. DKC
Power, DKC president Sean Cassidy tells Observer, isn’t just about impressive clients. “It’s defined by a reputation for driving a conversation at a key moment—an inflection point—where the wrong move can destroy a career or a brand, but the right move can lead to a new chapter that might last decades.” In a fraught year, the firm scored “inflection point” home runs for clients like Lady Gaga, Sony Music, Kevin Hart, Airbnb and F1 Racing around issues, campaigns and launches. Likewise, DKC was tapped by Disney+ to change conversations around streaming, by Brightline to roll out high-speed rail service, and by NYU Langone Health to share… a pig-human kidney transplant, which made global headlines. A long list of new clients includes JBL, Twitch, CashApp, HotelsTonight and McLaren Racing.
13. Alison Brod Marketing & Communications
We’ll let client names do the talking for this relentlessly creative firm. Alison Brod Marketing & Communications won 2023 business from Dunkin’, Maxwell House, Miller Lite, Smoothie King, H&M, Skyn Condoms, Kiehl’s, Dyson Beauty, Build-a-Bear and Kotex among many others. Those brands get a partner whose rapid-response “Cultural Committee” generates newsjacking promotions and activations—think Popeyes’ TikTok-inspired “Girl Dinner” menu, a Kraft Singles “Cheese Tax Pack” for dog owners, inspired by another Tik Tok phenomenon and Nails Inc.’s “For Everyone But Tom Sandoval” nail polish, playing off a “Vanderpump Rules” snafu. ABMC has long ruled influencer marketing—Brod herself was a very early adopter—and the agency’s now handling crisis comms for some QSR and DTC brands.
14. APCO Worldwide
APCO Worldwide has always brought a global lens to its work for clients like IKEA, Dell, Prudential and Mars. But the firm’s big-picture approach never seemed more vital than through the upheaval of 2023. Its longtime specializations—corporate reputation, ESG, corporate advisory services and crisis management—also took center stage in 2023, when every move could spark a crisis. Example: After fast-fashion giant Shein’s disastrous influencer brand trip (which APCO had nothing to do with), APCO helped reposition Shein as an “empowerment company.” Among 2023’s high-level hires: Former European Commission antitrust official Cecilio Madero and U.S. Department of Justice veteran Rachel Brandenburger to head its Mergers & Acquisitions and Competition advisory practice.
15. Kekst CNC
Birkenstock’s IPO might not have been a hit with investors, but it made more headlines than almost any other stock offering in 2023. Kekst CNC drove much of that; the firm has also outshone competitors by moving faster and thinking smarter as it guided clients through rough seas of short sellers, mergers and acquisitions, shareholder activists, regional bank instability, bankruptcies and restructurings. While most of its clients stay off the record, co-chief executive officer Jeremy Fielding tells Observer the firm’s “scaled boutique” model has served it well; three new Fortune 30 companies joined Kekst CNC’s roster of 300+ clients, and revenue continues to climb. Major hires in 2023 include Andrew Blecher, ex-head of comms for Hudson’s Bay and Saks.
16. LaunchSquad
An epic story in The New York Times drew a line in the sand: San Francisco wouldn’t get pushed around anymore. Behind the September piece—and the campaign that inspired it—was LaunchSquad, the veteran tech-PR firm whose mandate was to “present a more accurate and balanced narrative about what it’s like to live, work and visit San Francisco in the wake of years of misleading negative coverage,” co-founder Jason Mandell tells Observer. It was a hugely significant win for LaunchSquad: Getting chosen to partner with the City of San Francisco on the initiative to support November’s 2023 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation event. LaunchSquad also won business in 2023 from gaming platform Akili, cyber-insurance provider Resilience and urban micro-mobility provider D-Fly.
17. Prosek Partners
Prosek Partners didn’t just double down on New York in 2023 with a new 34,000-square-foot Madison Avenue flagship. The financial-comms powerhouse also planted a flag in Abu Dhabi, broadening a global footprint that includes London and Cape Town. Stellar hires include former ABC News business correspondent Deirdre Bolton and Meta’s former head of broadcast communications, Michelle Mandara. Prosek continues reimagining financial comms with service offerings like Conference Concierge, supporting clients at Davos, Cannes, Milken Asia and other world-moving conclaves. Along with its marquee roster of deals, Prosek represents clients, including Citi, Goldman Sachs and Prudential.
18. Nasty Little Man
- Steve Martin
Let’s fire up the Nasty Little Man 2023 client playlist, with some of the most extensively covered and virally active artists on the planet: Blur’s “Ballad of Darren” album, Depeche Mode’s “Memento Mori” album and tour, Foo Fighters' “But Here We Are” release and tour, Metallica’s “72 Seasons” album and tour, Paul Simon’s “Seven Psalms” album and more. With Martin’s support, client Paul McCartney’s book “1964 Eyes of the Storm” spent five weeks on The New York Times bestseller list; Jenny Lewis was tapped as music director for Harper’s Bazaar’s summer double issue; and Metallica, Beck and Gorillaz dominated Jimmy Kimmel Live, a crucial platform for pop launches. Also on founder Steve Martin’s client list: Danger Mouse, LCD Soundsystem, Iggy Pop, The Smile and Vampire Weekend.
19. Becca PR
With nearly 20 years of publicizing chefs, restaurants and lifestyle clients, Becca Parrish’s 25-person firm has ascended to trend arbiter and advocate. Along with longtime clients Le Bernardin and Ralph’s Coffee—the Ralph Lauren brand they’re promoting worldwide—Becca PR is working with Netflix on bringing food programming to life, like its “in-world” realization of the popular Scoops Ahoy ice-cream shop to Stranger Things. The firm’s also expanding partnerships with real estate developers like Tishman Speyer, hotel groups including Fontainebleau and Raffles Hotels & Resorts, making matches between properties and sexy tenant brands. And 2023’s headline-making activations included “Celebrate Korea” week at Rockefeller Center and the “Chefs for Good” advocacy program in cities worldwide.
20. Shadow
In 2023, Shadow set an industry milestone, working with White Lotus creator Mike White to produce the Super Bowl’s first-ever beauty ad for longtime client e.l.f Cosmetics. Starring comic diva Jennifer Coolidge, the commercial garnered a mind-blowing 58 billion earned-media impressions, ranked #1 in sentiment of any Super Bowl spot, and catapulted e.l.f.’s Power Grip Primer to the #1 SKU in its category. In its 16th year, the firm also managed to snag new business from brands, including American Express, Serena Williams-founded Will Perform, Christina Aguilera-founded Playground and Shop With Google. With activations and content campaigns across platforms and IRL, Shadow continues redefining a comms firm's role as brand partner.
21. J Public Relations
Travel’s roaring return was one of 2023’s big stories. Behind it are agencies like J Public Relations, wrapping up their best year ever after the torpor of COVID-19. Long-term relationships are an agency hallmark—16 clients have been with J/PR for over ten years, which is like dog years in PR time—and a stellar roster of new accounts includes Banyan Tree Group, The Dorchester Collection and The Set Collection. The firm expanded destination marketing with wins from Utah, Massachusetts, Panama and several other regions. And J/PR’s 14-person London office boasted its own wins—Hilton Luxury Brands and Four Seasons properties among them. Among J/PR’s home runs: A genius 24-hour campaign that generated $7.7 million in revenue for the Poconos’ Great Wolf Lodge.
22. Magrino
- Allyn Magrino & Susan Magrino
To open Manhattan’s biggest grocery store—and NYC’s second-largest retail space, after Macy’s—Wegman’s wanted a splash. It got one, courtesy of Magrino, which helped make Wegman’s launch day feel more like a mobbed nightclub. Magrino delivered on making impressions in 2023, its biggest-ever year. Personally supervised by founder Susan Magrino, client Martha Stewart’s historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover garnered over 108 billion media impressions, much due to Magrino’s amplification. In its 31st year, the proudly generalist agency added to a burgeoning client roster with wins like Moleskine, Replacements Ltd., spirits brands like Pernod Ricard and Demeine Estates, and hotels from Berlin to Bozeman to Las Vegas, where it’s helping reopen the Venetian after a $1.5-billion refresh.
23. Gia Kuan Consulting
After profiles in Vanity Fair, Vogue and Air Mail—rare for a publicist—the world learned in 2023 what insiders have long recognized: Gia Kuan Consulting has become a fashion force, bridging cool kids and mainstream brands like few others. Clients at this nine-person firm range from heavy hitters like Nike’s Jordan Brand, Heaven by Marc Jacobs and Stussy to hot properties like Kiko Kostadinov, Lower East Side retail concept ESSX, and downtown favorite Telfar. Kuan’s now branching into art and lifestyle, with clients including the Aspen Art Museum, Sugar Hill Children’s Museum and avant-garde dance collective La(Horde). There are bigger fashion PR firms, but few with Kuan’s creativity, access, and juice.
24. M18
Even before its majority investment from Berlin Rosen in May 2023, this real estate/hospitality PR machine was on track for its biggest year since its founding in 2010. Among M18's clients and projects in more than 40 cities worldwide: Miami Freedom Park, the gargantuan new stadium/mixed-use project for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami; ten hospitality projects across Texas, with even more on tap for 2024; and some of Atlanta’s biggest development initiatives, including Hawks owner Tony Ressler’s $5 billion Centennial Yards downtown megadevelopment. New clients include Chicago investment behemoths Sterling Bay, Canadian developer Great Gulf, and Manhattan’s Bjarke Ingels-designed One High Line towers. And longtime clients keep funneling new projects M18’s way, including Extell, LeFrak, Related, Rockefeller Group, and Mast Capital.
25. SolComms
Less than six months since 29-year-old Bruno Solari left a large tech-PR firm to do his own thing, his agency has snowballed into a $3-million, 20-person news engine with a roster of clients that keeps growing. SolComms has done it by blending the old-fashioned—a laser focus on earned media and tactical PR—with the new-fangled, specializing in the overlap between A.I. and healthcare. Among the next-gen brands on board: Diagnostics firm Intrivo, healthful-food providers Farmbox RX, and A.I. healthcare workflow platform Plenful. The firm has been fearless in its approach to social issues, but also canny; for millennial-founded brand August, SolComms created the Tampon Tax-Back Coalition, which drew massive attention by advocating to abolish the tax on period products in 21 states.