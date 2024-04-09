The Indulgent Mother’s Day Gifts for the Beauty Lover
Mother’s Day is just around the corner, so stop procrastinating and start brainstorming gifts for the most important woman in your life. A luxurious beauty gift is always a good idea, especially for the mom who loves all things skincare, makeup, fragrance, haircare and everything in between. After all, what better way to show your appreciation for everything a mother figure does than by showering her with all the indulgent self-care treats that she deserves?
This year, Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 12, so mark your calendars and get a head start on her special day and find her the perfect gift. The best gifts are the most thoughtful ones; they show you've taken her preferences and taste into account, which means no bland gift cards or generic last-minute buys. Instead, take the time to consider her go-to fragrances, preferred lip color or favored beauty brand—and don't forget, this is the perfect occasion to treat her to a splurge-worthy item she's been coveting.
Whether you’re shopping for a mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister or any of the other mother figures in your life, we’ve got you covered with the best beauty gifts. From luxurious perfumes and high-tech skincare tools to fancy lipsticks and chic hair accessories, these are the most lavish and unique Mother's Day gift ideas for the beauty lover.
The Best Mother's Day Beauty Gift Guide
Tom Ford Vanille Fatale Eau de Parfum
Treat her to a splurge-worthy new fragrance, like Tom Ford's latest vanilla-focused perfume, with hints of mahogany wood and toasted barley.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer
She won't even need to leave the house to get a spa-worthy treatment thanks to this device, which delivers a micro-steam tech that helps hydrate and purify skin. It's the perfect way to start a skin routine, as it helps clear, hydrate and detox skin.
Guerlain Abeille Royale Oil and Day Cream Travel Mini Gift Set
This Sephora-exclusive Guerlain set features TSA-approved sizes of the brand’s beloved, honey-filled Abeille Royale collection, with a toner, oil and cream, plus a trial size serum.
Corpus Naturals Body Scrub in Katrafay
Level up her shower experience with this body scrub, which features Madagascan Katrafay oil to refine and rejuvenate skin.
Trudon Sous un Ciel de Pétales Candle
She’ll adore this dreamy Trudon candle, for the perfect woodsy floral scent to light up at home right now.
Crown Affair The Set
This haircare set contains a comb, a brush, a hair oil, scrunchie and a hair towel, to perfect her routine.
SK-II First Experience Kit
If she hasn't tried SK-II yet, gift her this set of the brand's cult-favorite essence, sheet masks and a pint-sized toner.
Dior Addict Refillable Shine Lipstick
Sure, Dior's lip oil might be the brand's most viral product, but don't sleep on the beloved Dior Addict lipstick. It's creamy, satiny and happens to be refillable.
Merit The Glow Set
Merit's Glow Set includes their beloved cream blush, glowy highlighter, lipstick and lip oil, all in the colors of your choice.
Tata Harper Be Clear Trio
Tata Harper's three-product bundle specifically targets blemishes and problem skin, to help say farewell to breakouts. It includes the brand's freshly updated Clarifying Moisturizer, in addition to the Clarifying Cleanser and Mask.
Sisley-Paris Sisleÿa L'Intégral Anti-Âge Fresh Gel Cream
A deliciously indulgent face cream is the self-care that she deserves. Sisley's new anti-aging moisturizer helps reduce the look of wrinkles while hydrating and firming, and simultaneously protecting against free radicals and targeting both genetic and environmental aging factors.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Limited Edition Gift Box Edition
If she’s been eyeing a Dyson, then gift her this splurge-worthy, limited edition hair dryer, which comes with five styling attachments, for everything from volumizing and curling to smoothing and straightening.
Phlur Missing Person Body Oil
A luxurious body oil is the perfect addition to her self-care routine, like this new Phlur product in the brand's viral Missing Person scent.
Rose Inc Cooling Spheres Facial Massager Duo
If you want to give her something that she'll be able to use over and over again, check out these cooling facial massagers, which help aid in lymphatic drainage.
Chantecaille 24K Gold Serum Intense
The only thing better than a 24-karat gold bauble is a 24-karat gold skincare product. Chantecaille’s luxe serum contains pure gold, vitamin C, peptides, botanicals and hyaluronic acid, which work together to help firm and brighten skin tone, along with reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.
Innersense Organic Beauty Harmonic Hair Renew Set
This set is all about scalp care, and comes with a pre-wash hair treatment and active serum, as well as a clear quartz scalp massager, for the ultimate at-home haircare moment.
Chanel Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick
Chanel's Baume Essentiel is one of those holy grail multi-use products—it's fantastic as a traditional highlighter, but you can also use it on your eyes or lips, for an extra touch of radiance.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
There's nothing like a soothing under eye patch to get in the full pampering mood. These eye contour gel patches hydrates and help ease the appearance of fine lines, while also improving the look of under-eye darkness. Plus, they just feel really nice.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724 Eau de Parfum
While Baccarat Rouge has fast become one of the most well-known fragrances from Maison Francis Kurkdjian, don’t sleep on the brand’s other luxe perfumes, like this delightful, bright 724 aroma. While gifting perfume can be tricky, this dreamy scent, with notes of bergamot, jasmine and orange, is sure to become her new signature.
Valmont Hand 24-Hour Cream
Skincare isn’t just about face products. This lush, anti-aging hand cream is so nourishing and hydrating, with reparative and protective properties thanks to shea butter, macadamia oil, avocado oil and grape seed oil, for soft and smooth hands.
RéVive Skincare Brightening Serum With Vitamin C, Niacinamide + Bio-Renewal Peptide
This new RéVive vitamin C serum is ideal if she has a more sensitive skin type; it uses Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate, which is a more gentle form of vitamin C. It also contains hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, which work together to help support the skin barrier, retain moisture and give the most radiant glow.
Wilding Empress Tool Duo
If she hasn't yet embraced the wonders of gua sha—or if she simply needs an upgraded tool—look no further than this two-piece set from Wilding, with the brand's Empress Stone and Empress Wand, which work together to help depuff, sculpt, tone and lift skin. It's the epitome of at-home pampering.
Fresh Rose Hydration Pore-Minimizing Mist
Who wouldn't love an easy, quick extra dose of hydration in the form of this luxe rose face mist?
Vintner's Daughter The Signature Set
Vintner's Daughter's is one of the few skincare brands that sticks to a carefully curated selection of products—at present, they only offer three items: a cleanser, serum and essence. This set includes the latter two, each of which is packed with botanicals.
Cle de Peau Synactif Eye Cream
Cle de Peau’s anti-aging eye cream is a splurge-worthy beauty product that she’ll so appreciate. It gently firms, lifts and plumps the sensitive eye area, with ingredients like retinol ACE that help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.
Augustinus Bader The Daily Essential Duo The Rich Cream
The only thing better than gifting mom one of Augustinus Bader’s lush Rich Cream moisturizers is presenting her with both a full-size and travel-size of the beloved product.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Multi Glow Highlighter
You can’t go wrong with anything in Charlotte Tilbury’s cult-favorite Pillow Talk collection, and the brand just brought back their limited edition glowy powder highlighter, for the ultimate luminescent glam.
Naturium The Glowing Body Bundle
This nourishing and hydrating set includes an ultra-restorative body lotion and a body oil, to bid adieu to flaky, dry skin.
Saie Tint Radiant All-Over Concealer
Saie recently debuted a new serum-cream liquid concealer, specially formulated to work all over the face—not just under the eye area. It's a lightweight consistency with medium coverage, and is hydrating and smoothing, for that no-makeup makeup look.
De La Heart Body Renewal Kit
A lymphatic drainage treatment is always nice, and now she can get all the benefits without leaving home thanks to this kit, which includes a drainage tool, oil and a toning cream, which help fight water retention and the look of cellulite, all while evening out skin texture and helping to hydrate, too.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Whether she’s a Laneige newbie or a longtime devotee of the brand, she’ll love a restock of this viral lip mask.
Supergoop SPF Bestsellers Starter Kit
Sunscreen is the most important part of any skincare routine, and this three-product set includes travel-sized versions of Supergoop's best-selling SPFs.
Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette
Makeup by Mario's eyeshadow palettes do, in fact, live up to the hype. The celebrity-adored makeup artist's latest launch is a '90s inspired collection of eyeshadows, all in a wearable matte formulation that's both buildable and blendable, for an almost creamy consistency.
TheraFace Pro
This Theraface Pro lets her have a true at-home spa day, complete with LED light therapies, as well as microcurrent treatments and more.
Diptyque Paris Do Son Hair Mist
A spicy floral Diptyque hair perfume is surely the most elegant way to add a little extra fragrance to her hair routine.
Indie Lee CoQ-10 Cleanser
The mom that's all about clean, natural skincare will definitely want to try Indie Lee's new cleanser, with grape seed oil, jojoba seed oil and papaya and cucumber extract.
La Mer Discovery Collection Set
Pamper mom with *all* the extravagant La Mer products; this gift set includes a travel-sized eye cream, treatment lotion, serum and moisturizing cream.