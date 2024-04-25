The Best Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts

Even though Mother's Day is always on the second Sunday of May, sometimes the holiday manages to sneak up on you, and before you know it, you're running to the closest drugstore and sifting through the leftover cards and picked-over gifts. If, despite your best efforts, time got away from you and you've realized that Mother's Day is, in fact, just around the corner (FYI, this year it falls on May 12), don't panic. You still have enough time to find a thoughtful gift that shows her just how much you appreciate all she does—even if you did get it at the eleventh hour.

If you're scrambling for a last-minute Mother's Day gift for your mom, grandmother, mother-in-law or any of the other mother figures in your life, we've got you covered with all the great gifts that don't feel like an afterthought. From a book subscription and cozy slippers to the most gorgeous flowers and soothing self-care sets, these are the best Mother's Day gifts for those of you that ended up procrastinating on the present front—oh, and don't forget a Mother's Day card!