The Best Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts

Even though Mother's Day is always on the second Sunday of May, sometimes the holiday manages to sneak up on you, and before you know it, you're running to the closest drugstore and sifting through the leftover cards and picked-over gifts. If, despite your best efforts, time got away from you and you've realized that Mother's Day is, in fact, just around the corner (FYI, this year it falls on May 12), don't panic. You still have enough time to find a thoughtful gift that shows her just how much you appreciate all she does—even if you did get it at the eleventh hour.

If you're scrambling for a last-minute Mother's Day gift for your mom, grandmother, mother-in-law or any of the other mother figures in your life, we've got you covered with all the great gifts that don't feel like an afterthought. From a book subscription and cozy slippers to the most gorgeous flowers and soothing self-care sets, these are the best Mother's Day gifts for those of you that ended up procrastinating on the present front—oh, and don't forget a Mother's Day card!

The Best Last-Minute Mother's Day Gift Guide

Book of the Month 6-Book Membership

Instead of a nondescript gift card, give her this six-book Book of the Month membership, so she can discover new reads—plus, these are all hardcovers. It's perhaps the best way to send a subscription box, since she can individually select which book interests her.

$99.99, shop now

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Replace her tired old wire headphones with the latest Apple AirPod Maxes, which just so happen to be available with free shipping if you have Amazon Prime.

$519, shop now

Winston Flowers Peony Portrait Bouquet

Flowers don't have to be a tired cliché—that is, as long as you know what kind of bouquet to buy. Winston Flowers' gorgeous peony-filled bouquet is a luxe gift she'll adore, bringing warmth and a touch of spring into her home. Winston Flowers ships nationwide, but also has same-day flower delivery in New York and Boston.

$400, shop now

Sisley Paris Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream Discovery Set

When it comes to Mother's Day-worthy skincare gifts, look no further than this three-piece Sisley set, with a moisturizer, mask and emulsion. You can easily order it online, but depending where you're based, if you're on a time crunch you can do same-day pick up at Nordstrom.

$240, shop now

Illy Easy Coffee Machine

Replace her old coffee maker with this sleek and compact Illy machine, with can make either a single or lungo espresso. If you want to add on a few extras, complete the set with branded coffee mugs and extra espresso blends, which would be the perfect complement to Mother's Day brunch.

$249, shop now

Cozy Earth Mini-Knit Blanket

For home decor gift ideas, a simple yet chic and oh-so-cozy throw blanket adds a bit of texture, and you already know it goes with everything.

$199, shop now

Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Short PJ Set

Bring a touch of luxury to her nighttime ritual with these silky short-sleeve PJs. They're the perfect gift to improve her bedtime routine.

$258, shop now

The Pilates Class Yearly Subscription

If she's a Pilates enthusiast, you can't go wrong with a subscription to the Pilates Class, which includes tons of at-home workouts and other self-care and wellness-focused offerings, like healthy recipes and meditations. While you could go for a monthly subscription, we think she deserves the full year, and will so appreciate it. If she's a new mom or soon-to-be first time mom, consider the Birthing Class, from the same founders as the Pilates Class—it's a new online platform focused on the prenatal and postnatal experience.

$139 per year, shop now

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip and Cheek Secrets Set

For the beauty lover, consider this limited edition Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk gift set, which includes a lipstick, lip gloss and two highlighters. It's available at a few retailers, including Sephora, where you can opt for same-day delivery, depending on where you reside.

$50, shop now

Cocktail Courier 3 Month-Subscription

For a fun subscription gift, try Cocktail Courier, which is perfect for the DIY mixologist. This particular option includes three months of kits, each of which serves 6 to 8 cocktails, and includes everything she'll need to whip up the concoction, including spirits, mixers, fresh citrus and other ingredients. She can also personalize her spirit preferences to her liquor of choice.

$195, shop now

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler

Brighten up her everyday (and keep her well-hydrated) with this water bottle, which is made with durable stainless steel and has double-wall vacuum insulation to protect the temperature of her beverage of choice for hours on end.

$39.95, shop now

Trudon Versaille Diffuser

A candle is always nice, but what about a diffuser? Trudon's latest launch is perfect for spring, which hints of mint, litsea, thyme, peony, tulip, rosemary, tuberose and linden. It's available to order online from a few different places; if you're running super late, just make sure to order from a retailer that has two-day or next-day delivery.

$250, shop now

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Not sure what to get the mom who loves being in the kitchen? Consider upgrading her to a new air fryer; you can get this one within days on Amazon.

$90, shop now

Cle De Peau Beaute Supreme Age-Defying Collection

Cle de Peau's limited edition gift box is the ultimate beauty present for her this year, complete with a gold mask, firming serum, face cream and eye cream.

$90, shop now

Castello di Gabbiano 2013 Bellezza Gran Selezione

Treat her to a quality bottle of red this Mother's Day—if she loves Italian vino, look no further than this Tuscan wine; it's a delightful Chianti she'll adore.

$85, shop now

Ugg Women's Tasman Slipper

She'll adore these comfy Ugg slippers, which are available to shop (and order overnight!) on Amazon.

$109, shop now

