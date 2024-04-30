Jet Set

Jet Set: Mother’s Day Gifts for the Travel Lover

From a sleek new travel bag and sophisticated passport case to a splurge-worthy eye cream and the best on-the-go pants, these are the best Mother’s Day gift ideas for travel lovers.

By Morgan Halberg

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Mother's Day is just around the corner, and if you're not sure what to get the travel-loving mom with endless wanderlust, we've got you covered with the best gift ideas for the most special woman you know.

The key to giving her the perfect gift that she'll truly adore is making sure that it takes her interests and hobbies into account, so if she's always planning her next trip and is constantly running out of pages in her passport, then a travel-oriented gift is the way to go. Whether she's an adventure traveler, loves a good road trip or prefers a beach vacation, a travel-inspired gift is sure to be a hit. From a sleek new travel bag and sophisticated passport case to a splurge-worthy eye cream and the best on-the-go pants, these are the best Mother's Day gift ideas for travel lovers.

The Mother's Day Travel Gift Guide

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 

The bookworm will adore a Kindle, so she can store all the books she wants into this one petite e-reader. It's so lightweight and easy to stow in her bag, which is perfect for both long flights and shorter jaunts.

$150, shop now

Kindle. Amazon

Tumi x McLaren Just in Case Tote Bag

Tumi's Just in Case foldable tote is a frequent traveler favorite, but if you really want to treat the mother figure in your life to an extra special version, you must gift her the McLaren collab version. The super lightweight zippered bag folds flat so that it's entirely packable; when it's unfolded and in its tote form, it offers tons of space for all her carry-on essentials.

$275, shop now

Tumi x McLaren.

Margaux the MX Sandal

Summer is just around the corner, and she needs a new pair of chic sandals for all those upcoming warm-weather getaways. These elegant croc-embossed slides are versatile yet sophisticated, adding a touch of polish to any outfit.

$245, shop now

Margaux. Margaux

Dagne Dover Hunter Neoprene Toiletry Bag

A dependable toiletry bag is a must-have travel accessory for any jet-setter; help mom stay organized with this neoprene version that offers tons of space for all her skincare and beauty must-haves.

$65, shop now

Dagne Dover.

Smythson Passport Cover in Mara

A stylish passport holder is a fashionable and practical way of storage her essentials while adventuring around the world.

$235, shop now

Smythson. Smythson

Unsubscribed Strappy Shirred Dress

An effortlessly chic, oh-so-comfy maxi dress is a travel wardrobe staple. She'll adore this strappy frock, which is incredibly soft and truly goes from day to night.

$398, shop now

Unsubscribed. Unsubscribed

Away Bigger Carry-On Flex Suitcase

Upgrade her tired old carry-on with one of Away's newly updated suitcases; this style has an expansion feature, too, for when she wants to throw a few more things in her luggage. It comes with a black luggage tag, and if you want to make your gift extra special, consider personalizing it with her initials. It's sure to be her new favorite travel bag.

$345, shop now

Away. Away

Splits59 River High Waist Airweight Stirrup Leggings

A solid pair of leggings are a must for anyone who spends time traveling, but the goal is to find a version that don't sacrifice style for comfort. And that's just what Splits59 has accomplished with this adorable pair of stirrup leggings.

$74, shop now

Splits59.

La Prairie Skin Caviar Eye Lift

When it comes to luxurious skincare products, it's hard to beat La Prairie, and especially the Swiss brand's eye lift serum, which is infused with both caviar infinite and caviar micronutrients. This is undoubtedly a splurge, but if anyone's deserving of the most indulgent self-care, it's mom. This eye serum helps to re-sculpt the eye contour, for the ultimate in firming, smoothing and lifting. It's the perfect gift for the traveler, to look well-rested in no time.

$570, shop now

La Prairie.

Summer of 78 Lola One-Piece

If your mom loves a good beach vacation, gift her this classic black one-piece swimsuit. It's a timeless piece she'll wear on repeat.

$138, shop now

Su78. Su78

Lo & Sons Aoyama Bag

Lo & Sons is a traveler-favorite brand for good reason, and they just debuted a new bag that blends the best of everyday and travel must-haves. The durable leather bag features an exterior side pocket and a roomy interior with multiple pockets and a key leash, plus an adjustable strap that transforms the purse into a convenient crossbody.

$228, shop now

Lo & Sons. Lo & Sons

Calpak Packing Cubes Set

Packing cubes are an absolute game changer when it comes to not only keeping organized while traveling, but also managing to stuff quite a bit more in your bag than you would otherwise.

$68, shop now

Calpak. Calpak

Charlotte Tilbury Cosmic Power Travel-Sized Fragrance

A TSA-approved fragrance, like the travel-sized version of one of Charlotte Tilbury's new perfumes, is the perfect final addition to her toiletry kit.

$25, shop now

Charlotte Tilbury.

Shure Aonic 50 Gen 2 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

If you want to surprise her with a nifty new travel gadget for Mother's Day, check out these noise-cancelling headphones. They're über comfortable, equipped with bluetooth tech so you can easily pair them with your phone, tablet or laptop, and have up to 45 hours of battery life. The personalized app, which is compatible with Apple iPhone iOS and Android, allows you to effortlessly customize the settings.

$349, shop now

Shure. Shure

Franne Golde Cashmere Raglan Pullover

A lightweight, 100 percent cashmere sweater is the perfect travel outfit layering essential.

$185, shop now

Franne Golde.

Omorovicza Queen Of Hungary Discovery Kit

Gift her everything she needs for her on-the-go skincare routine with this Omorovicza gift set, which includes travel-sized versions of the Budapest-based brand's cleanser, essence, moisturizer, oil and mist, all of which feature Omorovicza's signature Healing ConcentrateTM, which helps firm, repair and protect skin.

$25, shop now

Omorovicza. Omorovicza

