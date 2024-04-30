Jet Set: Mother’s Day Gifts for the Travel Lover

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Mother's Day is just around the corner, and if you're not sure what to get the travel-loving mom with endless wanderlust, we've got you covered with the best gift ideas for the most special woman you know.

The key to giving her the perfect gift that she'll truly adore is making sure that it takes her interests and hobbies into account, so if she's always planning her next trip and is constantly running out of pages in her passport, then a travel-oriented gift is the way to go. Whether she's an adventure traveler, loves a good road trip or prefers a beach vacation, a travel-inspired gift is sure to be a hit. From a sleek new travel bag and sophisticated passport case to a splurge-worthy eye cream and the best on-the-go pants, these are the best Mother's Day gift ideas for travel lovers.