The Most Indulgent Mother’s Day Spa Getaways in California
This Mother’s Day, pamper the most special woman in your life with an indulgent spa treatment.Read More
There’s nothing like a nurturing massage to make your mom feel extra-special this Mother’s Day. From Santa Barbara to Sonoma, some of California’s best hotels house world-class spas that provide a tranquil atmosphere, top-notch amenities and one-of-a-kind treatments. This year, Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 12, and what better way to show your appreciation for her than with a full day of pampering? Shower your mother with some much-deserved TLC when you treat her to a spa day at these California hotels.
Mother’s Day Spa Getaway at California Hotels
The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara
- 8301 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93117
Perched on 78 acres of serene bluffs overlooking the Pacific, the Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara is a coastal gem known for its Mediterranean-inspired architecture, iconic infinity-edge swimming pools and a 42,000-square-foot spa. After walking past the designated spa pool, guests are greeted by a trickling fountain that looks straight out of a modern art museum. There is also a spiral staircase at the entrance that leads to a beautiful rooftop where spa-goers can enjoy lunch in a lounge chair with an ocean view. The Heal and Renew facial will leave your mother glowing from the inside out, and she’ll also be able to soak in the women’s jacuzzi or steam room beforehand.
Terranea Resort
- 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Terranea Resort is located on a dramatic cliffside in Palos Verdes, and the award-winning spa boasts ocean views from the spa pool, private facilities and even some treatment rooms. This is the perfect place to spend a spa day since there is so much space—50,000 square feet, to be exact. After braving a cold and hot plunge on the women’s patio, your mom can enjoy a cocktail or mocktail in the co-ed space while lounging by the pool and taking in the views. Though you can’t go wrong with any treatment, the two-hour-long Crimson Revival is a holistic trip that includes mud therapy, a sauna session and a full-body massage.
Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa
- 5921 Valencia Cir, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
Rancho Valencia is the perfect place for moms hoping to escape to a quiet corner of northern San Diego. The Forbes Five-Star rated spa is surrounded by lush greenery, boasting everything from cold and hot plunges to luxe cabanas around the private pool. The exclusive treatment rooms offer the utmost sense of privacy, and if you book the Kur wellness experience, your mom will get to enjoy a hot soak in a serene bathtub on a private patio before drifting away in bliss on the heated massage table. The yoga pavilion is also the most picturesque spot for a pre-treatment workout, but nothing beats guac and a margarita by the pool.
Resort at Pelican Hill
- 22701 S Pelican Hill Rd, Newport Coast, CA 92657
Wish you could treat your mom to a trip to Italy? A spa day at the Resort at Pelican Hill is the next best thing. With 23,000 square feet of space and 22 private treatment rooms, this five-star spa is designed to create a sense of exclusivity and grandiosity with an ambient water wall, Mediterranean-inspired architecture and unbeatable facilities. Before and after her treatment, your mom can soak her worries away at the Acqua Colonnade as she hops around from the steam room to the soak tubs to the whirlpool. When it comes to treatments, expect natural and organic oils and products that are locally harvested and leave the skin feeling nourished and renewed.
The Lodge at Sonoma Resort, Autograph Collection
- 1325 Broadway, Sonoma, CA 95476
Between the classic and elegant treatment rooms to the expansive outdoor facilities, a spa day at The Lodge at Sonoma is exactly what your mom needs this Mother’s Day. After all, what could be better than a restorative massage after a long day of wine tasting? The outdoor facilities are a true highlight of this spa, featuring a barrel sauna, soaking pools, jacuzzis and a tranquil garden. The Renew and Restore body treatment is far more than a standard massage; it features a salt scrub, mud therapy, a hydrating wrap and a full-body aromatherapy massage to finish. Spending all day here is easy, and the facilities should be taken advantage of both before and after the treatment.
Calamigos Guest Ranch
- 261 Calamigos Rd, Malibu, CA 90265
Show mom the best of Malibu with a day of wellness at Calamigos Guest Ranch. Though you can book a treatment in one of the standard spa rooms, surprise your mom with a special massage outside in the beautiful vineyards that sit on 200 acres of pristine land so that she can connect her mind, body and spirit with nature. From the balancing Chakra Massage to the relaxing Calamigos Signature Massage, each treatment can be enhanced with aromatherapy, hot stones, a scalp treatment or a body scrub if you want to treat mom to a little something extra.
Carmel Valley Ranch
- 1 Old Ranch Rd, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923
Located in the rolling hills of Carmel-by-the-Sea, Carmel Valley Ranch offers an immersive reprieve in nature for mothers looking for peace and quiet at Spa Aiyana. Several of the body treatments and facials utilize locally sourced ingredients, showcasing the natural abundance of the local landscape. Before her treatment, your mom can enjoy a locally-brewed tea blend while warming up by the fire or taking a dip in the infinity-edge hot tub. The Sleep Wellness treatment is a must for moms in need of better rest, while the Oxygen Infusion Facial is great for smoothing fine lines and defying aging.
Carneros Resort & Spa
- 4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA 94559
Book your mom a spa-centered retreat at Carneros Resort & Spa to experience the more mindful side of Napa. From a 60-minute Hydration Boost Facial to the Quiet Mind Massage, Carneros Resort & Spa boasts an innovative treatment menu that is designed to leave patrons in a state of awe as they soak in the laid-back energy of wine country. Following her treatment, your mom can kick back in her plush robe with a glass of Champagne as she admires the rolling farmlands and countryside.