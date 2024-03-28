Mother’s Day Gifts for the Most Special Woman in Your Life

From an indulgent gold face mask and a dazzling bejeweled ring to a delicate watch and a revitalizing at-home spa essential, these are the thoughtful and stylish luxury Mother’s Day gifts she’s sure to love.

By Morgan Halberg

It’s always important to recognize moms for all that they do, but they deserve even more love and appreciation on Mother’s Day. Whether you’re looking for a luxury gift for your mom, mother-in-law, grandmother or any of the new moms and mother figures in your life, it’s the perfect opportunity to go above and beyond and show the most wonderful women just how much you care. And what better way to do so than by spoiling her with the most luxurious presents on her special day?

Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 12, so you still have time to find her a thoughtful gift that she’ll truly treasure—that means no last-minute gift cards. Don't worry if you’re still at a loss for what to get the most fashionable and sophisticated woman you know, because there are plenty of appropriately chic and delightfully indulgent extra special presents that she’ll absolutely adore. There's no need to get intimidated by the sheer amount of presents out there—whether she’s into glittering jewelry, sumptuous handbags, luxe skincare or elegant decor, we’ve found all the best Mother’s Day gift ideas for the most stylish woman you know.

The Best Mother's Day Gift Guide Ideas

Cozy Earth Pajamas

She’ll have the sweetest dreams when she wears these buttery soft, baby blue long-sleeved PJs.

$195, SHOP NOW

Cozy Earth. Cozy Earth

Hermès Montre Cape Cod 31mm Small 18-Karat Rose Gold Diamond Watch

Mother's Day is a time to really go all out with the best luxury gifts for the most special woman—it's an occasion to give her something pretty and playful, and if you want to splurge, look no further than this gorgeous, dainty rose gold Hermès timepiece.

$22,025, SHOP NOW

Hermès. Net-a-Porter

Glasshouse Fragrances I'll Take Manhattan Diffuser

Elevate her home decor with this lovely diffuser; this one is inspired by the energy of New York City, with notes of orchid, black rose and amber.

$55, SHOP NOW

Glasshouse Fragrances. Glasshouse

Manolo Blahnik Hangisimu Embellished Pumps

A glamorous pair of heels are always appreciated, and even better when they’re a pretty pair of embellished Manolo pumps.

$1,195, SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik. Manolo Blahnik

HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat

Everyday is an at-home spa day with this HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat, which uses low-frequency pulsed electromagnetic field technology to help ease pain, soreness and just generally relax the entire body. It’s such a chic wellness gadget, and she’ll absolutely love it.

$1,295, SHOP NOW

HigherDose. HigherDose.

The Row Small North-South Tote Bag

She’ll use this elegant and timeless leather tote year after year.

$1,390, SHOP NOW

The Row. The Row

Spinelli Kilcollin Ceres Deux Set of Two 18-Karat Gold and Emerald Rings

The most special lady in your life deserves to be spoiled rotton with splurge-worthy baubles, like this glittering emerald and gold ring.

$4,500, SHOP NOW

Spinelli Kilcollin. Spinelli Kilcollin.

Brooklinen Linen Duvet Cover

She’ll love this cream-colored linen duvet, which is perfect for these warmer days.

$295, SHOP NOW

Brooklinen. Brooklinen.

Smythson Rectangular Cosmetic Case in Panama

Help her stay organized when she’s on the go with this stylish blue leather pouch, so she can easily store her beauty and skincare essentials. The interior is oil-resistant, so she doesn't need to worry about any unsightly spills.

$415, SHOP NOW

Smythson. Smythson

Chantecaille Wild Meadows Blush

This pretty pink blush is the perfect addition to her beauty routine, especially as we head into summer.

$75, SHOP NOW

Chantecaille Wild Meadows Blush. Chantecaille

Away The Bigger Carry-On in Salt White

Upgrade her luggage situation with Away's newly updated carry-on suitcase. This glossy cream-colored bag is a dream for all her upcoming trips.

$315, SHOP NOW

Away. Away

Bell and Becks The Barbra Ivory Shoe

These ladylike pointy-toe Mary Jane flats are made of soft, flexible Italian patent leather, with a supremely practical slip-on elastic strap and a padded leather insole. Handmade in Italy, these shoes are sure to be a favorite going forward.

$375, SHOP NOW

Bell and Becks. Bell and Becks

Loewe Pebble Leather Wallet

An elegant leather wallet is a classic piece that she'll use every single day.

$990, SHOP NOW

Loewe. Loewe

Le Grand Courtage Pamper Me Gift Set

Treat her to an adorable gift set that includes rosé champagne and plenty of self-care essentials like soap, bubble bath, hand cream and body lotion.

$50, SHOP NOW

Le Grand Courtage. Le Grand Courtage.

Valmont Just Bloom Eau de Parfum

Gifting perfume can be hard, but you can’t go wrong with this delicate floral perfume from Valmont, which features notes of lily of the valley, gardenia and ambergris.

$290, SHOP NOW

Valmont. Valmont.

KBH Jewels Classic Diamond Tennis Necklace

A sparkly diamond necklace adds a dose of glamour to her daily jewelry situation.

$7,560, SHOP NOW

KBH Jewels. KBH Jewels.

Rothy's The Lightweight Wedge Sandal

These chic and comfortable wedge-style sandals are perfect for the upcoming warm weather days.

$179, SHOP NOW

Rothy's. Rothy's

Ink Grade Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

Toast the woman of the hour with a truly indulgent red wine, like this Ink Grade Howell Mountain cabernet, from the largest certified biodynamic estate in Napa Valley. This particular vino is expressive of the surrounding terroir, with notes of both red and black fruit and pines. The gorgeous bottle further expands on that landscape, with a visual of a painting of a California oak tree.

$195, SHOP NOW

Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon.

Celine Triomphe Oval Acetate Sunglasses

No ensemble is complete without a sophisticated pair of shades, like these timeless Celine frames.

$510, SHOP NOW

Celine. Celine

Splits59 Polo Airweight Dress

Whether she's a pickleball enthusiast or a hardcore tennis player, she'll be the style star of the court in this adorable dress.

$168, SHOP NOW

Splits59.

Chanel Rouge Coco Baume Hydrating Beautifying Tinted Lip Balm Buildable Colour

Is there anything better than opening up a fresh Chanel lipstick? If she prefers the natural makeup look, she'll adore this sheer yet buildable tinted balm, in such a pretty shade.

$45, SHOP NOW

Chanel. Chanel

Mackenzie-Childs Wildflowers Flower Buckets Gift Set of Three

The mom with a green thumb (or even just those who are looking to get into the DIY gardening life) will adore these charming floral-printed flower buckets.

$119, SHOP NOW

Mackenzie-Childs. Mackenzie-Childs.

Eres Les Essentiels Aquarelle Swimsuit

Beach days are finally within reach, and what better way to welcome in the new season than by refreshing her bathing suit collection? You can’t go wrong with this classic white one-piece from Eres, for a flattering and sophisticated silhouette she’ll turn to year after year.

$390, SHOP NOW

Eres. Eres.

Gucci Black Leather Princetown Women's Slipper

A classic Gucci slip-in mule is a shoe she'll wear on repeat.

$920, SHOP NOW

Gucci.

EF Collection for Stephanie Gottlieb 3 Diamond Enamel Stack Ring

The jewelry lover will cherish this pink enamel and 14-karat white gold ring, which has three subtle diamonds.

$625, SHOP NOW

Stephanie Gottlieb. Stephanie Gottlieb.

Rails Ellis Shirt

A gauzy button-down is a wardrobe staple.

$168, SHOP NOW

Rails. Rails

Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar

Enhance her beauty routine with this cult-favorite 24-karat gold vibrating bar, which helps tone, lift, contour and generally freshen up skin. It’s also available to shop at Sephora.

$195, SHOP NOW

Jillian Dempsey. Jillian Dempsey.

Alo Yoga Warrior Mat

If she’s all about an at-home workout, then this pink yoga mat just might be the perfect gift.

$128, SHOP NOW

Alo Yoga Warrior Mat Alo Yoga

Diptyque Paris Figuier Candle

A Diptyque candle is always nice, but she deserves something super special for Mother's Day, which means going a step above and gifting her this extra-large fig votive.

$430, SHOP NOW

Diptyque Paris. Diptyque

Clase Azul Gold Tequila

If she’s a tequila lover, you simply can’t do better than Clase Azul, and their Tequila Gold is the absolute perfect gift for her this Mother’s Day. It’s a blend of plata, reposado and ultra añejo, and comes in a gorgeous glass and ceramic vessel with a dash of 24-karat gold. It’s the best way to toast the loveliest lady in your life.

$325, SHOP NOW

Clase Azul Gold Tequila Clase Azul

Bottega Veneta Knot Padded Woven Lambskin Clutch Bag

A Bottega Veneta woven clutch never goes out of style.

$4,100, SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta. Bottega Veneta.

Tumi Kimbell Backpack

It turns out that backpacks don't have to be total eyesores—this sleek leather bag is both practical and chic, and is perfect for travel.

$750, SHOP NOW

Tumi. Tumi

Larq Pitcher PureVis

While a water filter pitcher might not seem like the most glamorous of gifts, you’ll surely change your mind once you try out Larq’s version. The brand became known for their self-cleaning and purifying water bottle, and now they have a pitcher, too. This pitcher filters out pollutants and harmful contaminates, via an activated carbon filter and UV light for purification. It comes with a rechargable battery, and it’s also self-cleaning, taking out all the hard work. Unlike many filters out there, this one actually makes your water taste good, and the auto-activated cleaning features goes on every six hours. Plus, there’s an app you can connect to, so you can see when you need to charge the battery and how much water you’ve consumed.

$168, SHOP NOW

Larq. Veronica Crawford Photography

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream

Charlotte Tilbury’s cult-favorite Magic Cream moisturizer is already a nice gift on its own, but this year, go above and beyond and get her (refillable!) jar custom engraved.

$100, SHOP NOW

Charlotte Tilbury. Charlotte Tilbury.

Dyson Airwrap

Mom’s hair deserves the best of the best, which means it’s time to get her that Dyson air wrap she’s been talking about for so long. This one comes with multiple attachments and a convenient storage case.

$599, SHOP NOW

Dyson.

Stags' Leap 2022 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc

If she's a vino lover who prefers white over red, try this bright and crisp Stags' Leap sauvignon blanc, with soft notes of white elderflower, white peach and lemon verbena.

$40, SHOP NOW

Stags' Leap.

Sisley L'Eau Rêvée D'Aria Perfume

This delicate and dreamy perfume features notes of spicy ginger with vanilla and citrus, for a spicy and alluring scent that’s sure to be her new signature fragrance.

$200, SHOP NOW

Sisley. Sisley.

Reebok FloatZig 1 Shoes

If she’s a runner, gift her a fresh pair of sneakers, like these new brand-new Reeboks which are made especially for running. These shoes have been in the works for over two years, and now they're finally here, featuring the brand's performance energy foam and Zig Tech technology in the midsole, for an ultra lightweight and springy shoe.

$130, SHOP NOW

Reebok. Reebok

Aerin Blush Classic Shagreen Picture Frame

An pink picture frame is a tasteful way to display all her favorite memories.

$345, SHOP NOW

Aerin. Aerin.

Guerlain Abeille Royale Scalp and Hair Youth-Oil-in Serum

This hair serum uses reparative honey for the healthiest, full and shiny tresses.

$145, SHOP NOW

Guerlain. Guerlain.

Printfresh Bagheera Cami Nightgown

Sure, sweats and leggings are nice sometimes, but what about an elegant nightgown, instead? This lightweight pink nightgown is made for warm summer nights, and the leopards add the perfect amount of sass.

$98, SHOP NOW

Printfresh. Printfresh.

Suzanne Kalan 18-Karat Gold, Emerald and Diamond Earrings

She’ll get so many compliments on these sparkly emerald and diamond yellow gold earrings.

$1,800, SHOP NOW

Suzanne Kalan. Suzanne Kalan.

The Row Ginza Leather and Suede Sandal

This minimalist pair of sleek black thong sandals, from New York-based brand The Row, are ideal for the upcoming warmer months.

$990, SHOP NOW

The Row. The Row.

Cle de Peau Precious Gold Vitality Mask

When it comes to her skincare, nothing less than the gold standard will do; this Cle de Peau vitality mask will leave her skin bright, firm and glowing in mere minutes.

$310, SHOP NOW

Cle de Peau. Cle de Peau.

Goop Home 5-Quart Covered Casserole

If she loves to cook, she’ll so appreciate this charming casserole dish from Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Home. It’s practical, yes, but it’s also so cute, and it’s nontoxic and nonstick.

$150, SHOP NOW

Goop Home. Goop Home.

Baroncini Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil

If she's the kind of mom who loves nothing more than perusing the cooking section, treat her to this fancy EVOO, straight from Sicily.

$90, SHOP NOW

Baroncini. Baroncini

Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Blush Duo

A luxurious Tom Ford two-in-one powder blush will pep up her seasonal makeup routine.

$95, SHOP NOW

Tom Ford. TED MORRISON

Calpak Clear Cosmetics Case

She’ll use this clear cosmetics case to organize her toiletries on all those summer trips.

$85, SHOP NOW

Calpak. Calpak.

Slip Silk Pillowcase

There’s no better gift than that of a good night’s rest, and she’ll sleep like a baby thanks to this oh-so-soft silk pillowcase.

$89, SHOP NOW

Slip. Slip

Breville Barista Touch Impress Espresso Machine

The mom who looks forward to her morning coffee routine every day won't be able to resist this high-tech espresso machine. The Williams Sonoma-exclusive Breville makes lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos and more, with a system designed for optimal dosing, measuring and tamping, all easily accessible via the color touchscreen. It even has a special milk system function designed for plant-based milks.

$1,500, SHOP NOW

Breville. Breville

Apple Watch Series 9

Even if she’s not a hardcore techie, she’ll still love this new Apple Watch, so she can track her workouts and steps, send texts, make calls and so much more, without lugging her iPhone around. Plus, it's shoppable on Amazon.

$349, SHOP NOW

Apple.

Ralph Lauren Home Cable Cashmere Throw Blanket

A plush cashmere throw blanket is the perfect home decor accoutrement.

$595, SHOP NOW

Ralph Lauren. Ralph Lauren.

Dagne Dover Micah Neoprene Crossbody Bag

A sporty neoprene crossbody is all she needs to hold the essentials for a day of adventures.

$110, SHOP NOW

Dagne Dover. Dagne Dover

Uncommon Goods Sliding Cheese and Snack Board

What better gift for the ultimate hostess than an elegant new serving board? It’s perfect for a pre-dinner charcuterie board.

$60, SHOP NOW

Uncommon Goods. Uncommon Goods.

