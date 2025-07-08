Must-Read Retellings of the Classics to Add to Your Summer Reading List

There’s something intoxicating about timeless tales recast in modern contexts. Great writers from the past like William Shakespeare, Geoffrey Chaucer and Emily Brontë built brilliant narrative scaffoldings that the great writers of the present are using to transplant old stories to new places their source authors never imagined they’d go: 1920s Shanghai, a British pub, an ice rink—the possibilities are endless.

Retellings and reimaginings are having a moment in the publishing industry as readers can’t seem to get enough of them. Mixing newer releases with popular and beloved adaptations, this list offers eight inimitable examples of classic literary works retold to add to your TBR pile so you can fall in love with your favorite stories all over again.