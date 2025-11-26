In Ho Chi Minh City, Art Feels Urgent Again

In a world seemingly in perpetual upheaval, Ho Chi Minh City’s art scene offers its own kind of clarity. Across galleries, art institutes and museums, artists are turning toward abstraction, faith and innovation to question how we see and what we believe. The result is a season of exhibitions that feels both intensely local and globally resonant, alive with color, critique and quiet acts of resistance.

To understand this moment, it helps to look back. After the war, between 1975 and 1986, Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture restricted international influence and strictly regulated artistic production, banning abstraction and nudity until 1991. Yet even in those years of constraint, many artists refused to join state-sponsored unions, asserting the simple right to create freely. That lineage of defiance still reverberates today.

On my trip to Ho Chi Minh City, I found artists continuing that tradition, transforming uncertainty into intuition and history into play. At a moment when the world feels fractured, their work insists that beauty and belief remain acts of courage.