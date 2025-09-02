14 Exhibitions Not to Miss During Seoul Art Week 2025

Four years into Frieze’s run in Seoul alongside the long-established and ever-evolving Kiaf, the fair has become a catalyst for one of Asia’s most dynamic art weeks. Even before Frieze’s arrival, Seoul had a robust art ecosystem anchored by strong infrastructure, established galleries and active institutions. Today, the South Korean capital attracts a steady stream of international visitors, this week and beyond, bolstered by the global reach of Korean culture driven in part by the broad popularity of K-pop and other imports.

During Seoul Art Week, major museums, galleries and nonprofits are rolling out their strongest programming, creating a citywide activation. As Kiaf SEOUL and Frieze coordinate their schedules to spotlight different parts of the city each night, Observer has compiled a guide to this year’s must-see events to help you navigate the richness and growing diversity of Seoul’s art scene.