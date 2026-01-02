Observer’s Must-See Museum Shows of 2026

2025 was not an easy year for museums, particularly in the U.S., as budget cuts and intensifying scrutiny of financial models, governance and programming collided with an increasingly polarized public debate. At the same time, many institutions were forced to confront their own vulnerabilities, from governance scandals to a troubling rise in art thefts, culminating in the clamorous Louvre case in October. A new report from the Mapping Museums Lab at Birkbeck College, University of London—the first comprehensive study of the U.K. museum sector—underscored just how fragile the landscape has become, documenting the closure of 524 museums between 2000 and 2025.

Yet even as the headlines remain bleak, many institutions are treating this moment as a catalyst, testing new fundraising models, corporate partnerships and membership structures while embracing digital and analog strategies to grow audiences and stabilize revenue. Others are looking outward, forging international partnerships and organizing traveling exhibitions that make ambitious programming possible by sharing both labor and cost. What that means is that there is no shortage of major museum shows set to open around the world in 2026. Here are 10 worth traveling for: