Nantucket’s Best Hotels, From Island Icons to Compelling Newcomers

Not all island escapes are created equal. Nantucket—foggy, moneyed and permanently stuck in its own salt-kissed golden hour—still sets the East Coast standard for what a summer should look like. It’s equal parts coastal postcard and postal code flex: a place where the lobster roll costs $50 and your beach chair arrives with a monogram and chilled rosé.

And yet, what makes Nantucket endure isn’t just its scene—it’s the way its best hotels interpret that scene. Some showcase the Massachusetts island’s old-world heritage, with antique claw-foot tubs and whaling-era charm. Others skew breezy-modern: navy-and-white palettes, surfboards on loan and a Spotify-coded mood board that swings from James Taylor to Khruangbin. Whether you’re staying for a long weekend or the entire season, the right hotel sets the tone.

For most, the goal isn’t just beach proximity, but access to a specific chaise, porch or cocktail hour vantage point. Mornings begin with cappuccinos on hydrangea-lined patios; afternoons unfold in striped cabanas or on borrowed cruisers aimed vaguely toward the sea. By sundown, it’s rosé on a lawn that feels privately yours. From design-forward newcomers to legacy icons with freshly fluffed duvets, here are the 10 best places to stay on Nantucket island this summer, each vetted for comfort, location, style, and that impossible-to-Google “right crowd.”