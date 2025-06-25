Nantucket’s Best Hotels, From Island Icons to Compelling Newcomers
Not all island escapes are created equal. Nantucket—foggy, moneyed and permanently stuck in its own salt-kissed golden hour—still sets the East Coast standard for what a summer should look like. It’s equal parts coastal postcard and postal code flex: a place where the lobster roll costs $50 and your beach chair arrives with a monogram and chilled rosé.
And yet, what makes Nantucket endure isn’t just its scene—it’s the way its best hotels interpret that scene. Some showcase the Massachusetts island’s old-world heritage, with antique claw-foot tubs and whaling-era charm. Others skew breezy-modern: navy-and-white palettes, surfboards on loan and a Spotify-coded mood board that swings from James Taylor to Khruangbin. Whether you’re staying for a long weekend or the entire season, the right hotel sets the tone.
For most, the goal isn’t just beach proximity, but access to a specific chaise, porch or cocktail hour vantage point. Mornings begin with cappuccinos on hydrangea-lined patios; afternoons unfold in striped cabanas or on borrowed cruisers aimed vaguely toward the sea. By sundown, it’s rosé on a lawn that feels privately yours. From design-forward newcomers to legacy icons with freshly fluffed duvets, here are the 10 best places to stay on Nantucket island this summer, each vetted for comfort, location, style, and that impossible-to-Google “right crowd.”
The Best Luxury Hotels for Your Nantucket Vacation
The Beachside
- 30 N Beach St, Nantucket, MA 02554
After a top-to-bottom 2025 renovation by Blue Flag Capital, The Beachside now feels more Palm Springs than preppy marina. Think teak loungers, retro tile and a mahogany-decked pool that’s become a social anchor, complete with fire pits and a swim-up bar doling out frozen Negronis. The 90 guest rooms lean into warm tones and midcentury charm, equipped with perks like Bluetooth speakers, and plush robes and olive-green accents replace the usual chintz. It’s fun, fresh and slightly subversive: ideal for families, grown-up friend getaways or couples wanting to skip the stuffy scene without losing style. Just close enough to town, but still feels tucked away.
Cliffside Beach Club
- 46 Jefferson Ave, Nantucket, MA 02554
Cliffside Beach Club has been nailing the barefoot luxury brief since 1958. Owned by the Currie family, this 27-room luxury boutique hotel retreat sits right on the sand at North Shore, with a private beach, chic striped umbrellas and interiors that whisper luxury in beachy neutrals and crisp white linens. There’s no front desk drama—check-in often happens poolside, spritz in hand. The vibe? Part legacy club, part hidden sanctuary, ideal for couples and quiet families. Perks include a lap pool, spa with sauna and steam and low-key cabana service at the bar. Design-minded travelers looking to unplug without roughing it will feel instantly at home.
The Brant
- 57 Fair Street, Nantucket, MA 02554
Opened in 2024 by Salt Hotels, The Brant brings a relaxed polish to the Brant Point neighborhood, splitting the difference between downtown charm and easy beach access. Housed in three cedar-shingled buildings around a grassy courtyard, the property trades lobby formality for a breakfast bar and Veuve-striped umbrellas. Guests arrive via Jeep from the ferry and settle in fast—whether they're couples escaping the city or families bound for Steps Beach. Rooms, designed by Bergmeyer, mix exposed beams and beachy art with modern comforts like rain showers, plush beds and kitchenettes. A pool deck debuts in 2025, but until then, bikes and spritzes do the trick.
White Elephant
- 50 Easton St, Nantucket, MA 02554
The White Elephant is still the New England island’s signature calling card, a harborfront classic that’s aged into something sleeker without losing its soul. A recent Elkus Manfredi revamp modernized the interiors—coastal blues, custom furnishings and no gimmicky rope decor in sight—while preserving its grand-luxe high-end DNA. Two saltwater pools, manicured gardens and a waterfront perch make it hard to top. The new Darya spa adds a botanical, wellness-forward layer, and Brant Point Grill remains a brunch rite of passage (don’t skip the lobster Bloody). Expect a polished set at this Nantucket icon: CEOs in cashmere, multigen families in matching cable knits and loyalists who’ve been booking the same suite for decades.
The Nantucket Hotel & Resort
- 77 Easton St, Nantucket, MA 02554
The only year-round luxury hotel on the island, Nantucket Hotel & Resort is the grande dame for big families and bigger gatherings. Set in an 1891 structure, it pairs historic gravitas with functional comforts—two heated pools, a wellness center and enough suites and cottages to host a wedding or corporate retreat. Rooms feel classic without the fuss: shiplap meets modern tech, nautical prints meet updated baths. Location-wise, you’re just far enough from downtown to avoid the noise but close enough for evening ice cream walks to The Juice Bar.
The Wauwinet
- 120 Wauwinet Rd, Nantucket, MA 02584
The Wauwinet feels like the Nantucket of whispered reputations: elegant, remote and highly curated. Located nine miles from town, this 32-room Relais & Châteaux retreat delivers a kind of off-grid opulence with its own private Atlantic and bay beaches, sailboat charters and on-site clay tennis courts. Rooms skew timeless: tufted armchairs, fireplaces and garden views wrapped in Frette sheets. But the real draw is Topper’s, a coastal fine-dining institution with a serious wine cellar and seasonal tasting menus that go toe-to-toe with any mainland Michelin.
The Summer House
- 17 Ocean Ave, Siasconset, MA 02564
For those seeking a quieter Nantucket—less Aperol, more Adirondack—The Summer House in Sconset delivers vintage beachside escapism with old-soul charm. Cottages and suites are perched along the bluff or tucked into weathered buildings wrapped in hydrangeas, each with antique details, quilts and driftwood lamps that make it feel like a friend’s well-appointed summer home. There’s direct access to a private beach, plus a heated saltwater pool tucked discreetly into the dunes. Dinner means lobster risotto and live piano at the main house; The Beachside Bistro, down on the sand, is where barefoot regulars gather for lunch.
The Cottages at Nantucket Boat Basin
- 24 Old South Wharf, Nantucket, MA 02554
This is the sweet spot for travelers who want a bit of Nantucket autonomy with the backup of concierge perks. Each freestanding cottage—ranging from lofts to multi-bedroom homes—is dockside, so you can sip coffee as boats glide by your private patio. Interiors are classic Nantucket: shiplap walls, striped upholstery and the occasional wicker chair, balanced by practical amenities like full kitchens and laundry machines. Ideal for families, long stays or anyone craving space without sacrificing service. Bonus: You can preorder picnic baskets and fresh-baked pastries delivered to your door, because your morning deserves a harbor view.
Faraway Nantucket
- 29 Centre St, Nantucket, MA 02554
Less buttoned-up B&B, more design-forward clubhouse, Faraway feels like Nantucket’s answer to the Ace Hotel set. A cluster of restored Victorian homes orbit a leafy courtyard dotted with parasols, string lights and the low hum of playlists that always hit. Inside, the aesthetic skews minimalist preppy: blues, whites and considered imperfection. Rooms are compact but stylish, and Sister Ship—the on-site restaurant—is the kind of place where communal tables and natural wine take priority over white tablecloths. The crowd? Twenty- and thirtysomethings who packed a disposable camera and probably know their birth chart.
Life House Nantucket
- 10 Cliff Rd, Nantucket, MA 02554
Life House is Nantucket with a side of introspection. Housed in an 1830s mansion just outside the fray of the historic downtown, it reads more like a cultural retreat than a traditional inn. Rooms are a study in moody calm—warm neutrals, vintage maps and framed art instead of nautical kitsch—with luxe extras like Frette linens and Le Labo bath products. There’s no restaurant, but the pantry is stocked with curated snacks and a smart wine program that’s more “guesthouse in the Berkshires” than beach resort.
Jared Coffin House
- 29 Broad St, Nantucket, MA 02554
At Jared Coffin House, history is the main character. This 1840s whaling captain’s home has been lovingly updated with modern comforts, but the soul remains: antique portraits line the hallways, dark wood floors creak softly underfoot, and you half expect to bump into Melville at breakfast. Rooms are compact but classic, and the location—just steps from the heart of town and a short walk to the whaling museum—makes it easy to pop out for oysters or ice cream. There’s even a resident librarian who will match your vibe with a beach read. It’s old-school in the best possible way.