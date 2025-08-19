Where to Sip, Eat and Stay in Napa’s Up Valley

Highway 29 makes it look easy. A direct route from American Canyon up to Calistoga, with winery names you know by heart dotting the map along the way.

But if you’re planning to spend the weekend ping-ponging between tastings and restaurants across the valley, prepare for a lot of time in the car—and a not-so-relaxing getaway. It can take over two hours to get from downtown Napa to Calistoga on a busy Saturday. Add in the occasional roadwork, harvest traffic or off-season rideshare scarcity, and it starts to feel more like a commute than a vacation.

A better plan? Pick a zone and stay there. Napa Valley is only 30 miles long, but each stretch has its own pace. The Up Valley—roughly comprising St. Helena, Calistoga and the rural pockets around them—leans slower, quieter and more residential than its southern counterparts like Yountville and downtown Napa. It’s where you’ll find roadside farm stands, historic inns, outdoor mud baths and small-production tasting rooms run by the people who actually make the Napa Valley wine. It’s also home to some of the valley’s most compelling meals and its most scenic places to sleep.

From San Francisco or Oakland, the drive to this area of Northern California wine country can take approximately two hours, depending on traffic and the time of year. Flying into Santa Rosa is even easier. Rideshare apps work in the area but can be unreliable in the off-season or at odd hours, so it would be a good idea to pre-book your airport transfer and any winery transportation if you’re not planning to drive.

This guide sticks to the top of the valley, with a curated list of where to sip, eat and stay without spending the weekend chasing reservations down the highway.