Once a Layover, Now a Power Move: Where to Stay, Eat and Explore in Naples
The city long seen as a gritty stopover is stepping into the spotlight with a reopened metro line, blockbuster exhibitions, and the kind of food, art and chaos that still feels gloriously unscripted.Read More
For decades, Naples was the city you passed through. Grab a pizza, catch a ferry to Capri, move on. Not anymore. The former capital of chaos is now Italy’s most compelling comeback story—with the cultural weight to prove it. Once a crown jewel of the Mediterranean, Naples became a 17th-century stronghold for artists like Caravaggio and Artemisia Gentileschi. That legacy still looms, inside contemporary art spaces carved out of carwashes, metro stations reimagined by Karim Rashid and private chapels where marble Christs seem to exhale beneath translucent veils (The Veiled Christ at Museo Cappella Sansevero). Not bad for a city that famously clears out in August, making it one of Italy’s most relaxed, last-minute summer escapes.
Florence is choked with museum queues. Rome’s polish feels rehearsed. But Naples? Naples is gloriously unfiltered. Pizza is still handmade. Saints still draw crowds. And at the National Gallery of Capodimonte, housed in a former Bourbon royal palace, you can wander from Caravaggio to Titian to Andy Warhol without elbowing tour groups. The newly reopened Metro Line 6 now links beach clubs and the Centro Storico in under 15 minutes, a design-forward transit line where each stop doubles as a public art installation. Add to that: 264 days of sun, 70-minute high-speed trains from Rome, easy access to the Amalfi Coast and nonstop flights from New York City, and even a spontaneous weekend can feel like a well-planned escape.
This isn’t the Italy of glossy postcards and perfectly preserved ruins. Whether you come for the pizza, the palaces or the chance to wander an Italian city still led by instinct rather than itinerary, you'll find a place that subverts what an authentic cultural capital can look like. Let everyone else jostle for selfies in the usual spots. Naples is wide open.
The Ultimate Travel Guide for Visiting Naples, Italy’s Third-Largest City
Where to Stay
Atelier Inès Arts & Suites
- Via dei Cristallini 138, 80137 Naples, Italy
In a former open-air cinema, jeweler-sculptor couple Inès Sellami and Vincenzo Oste have created Naples' most artful guesthouse, where every door handle is handmade and nine suites are themed around concepts like wind or street life. Citrus trees shade the courtyard, but the real privilege is access to Vincenzo's on-site studio, where guests often find themselves in impromptu design tutorials or private showings.
Grand Hotel Vesuvio
- Via Partenope 45, 80133 Naples, Italy
Naples' waterfront grande dame has been hosting everyone from royalty to rock stars since the 19th century, delivering five-star service with a refreshing lack of stuffiness. Sea breezes waft through the marble lobby while rooms blend period elegance with modern comforts and the rooftop Sky Lounge serves aperitivi with Mount Vesuvius providing the backdrop. The location couldn't be better: Step outside to the car-free lungomare promenade, walk a few minutes to Piazza del Plebiscito or catch a morning ferry to Capri from nearby docks.
De Bonart Naples, Curio Collection by Hilton
- Corso Vittorio Emanuele 133, Chiaia, 80122 Naples, Italy
At this reimagined 1870s palazzo turned boutique design hotel, 72 guest rooms play on mid-century style with Mediterranean flair: retro furnishings, bold patterns, floor-to-ceiling windows framing the Bay of Naples. But the real showstopper is the rooftop: a panoramic terrace restaurant and bar popular with well-heeled Neapolitans for sunset aperitivi.
Renaissance Naples Hotel Mediterraneo
- Via Ponte di Tappia 25, Quartieri Spagnoli
A trusted favorite near Via Toledo, fresh from a multimillion-dollar renovation ensuring guests beat the summer heat in style. The upgrade includes state-of-the-art climate control in all 189 rooms and a revamped rooftop terrace with restaurant and cocktail bar offering jaw-dropping views. Soundproof windows and new bedding promise good sleep even when the Spanish Quarter hums below.
What to Do
Soak Up the Seaside at Bagno Elena and Rocce Verdi
- Via Posillipo, 80123 Naples, Italy
Naples may be a city of churches and chaos, but come summer, locals know exactly where to go: the sea. For a swim that feels like a secret, snag a reservation at Spiaggia della Gaiola, tucked inside a marine reserve in Posillipo. It’s free, but there’s a limited capacity, so plan ahead. If you're after a more classic lido experience, Bagno Elena delivers—with striped umbrellas, Aperol spritzes, and the faded grandeur of the nearby Palazzo Donn’Anna as your backdrop. (Oscar Wilde allegedly sunbathed here, so yes, bring a book.) And for a scene that leans cinematic, Rocce Verdi offers loungers set against green-tinged cliffs and saltwater pools fed straight from the bay.
Visit Pompeii and Herculaneum
No history book prepares you for the silence of Pompeii’s streets or the intimacy of Herculaneum’s preserved mosaics and second-story villas. Both towns were entombed by Vesuvius in 79 CE, but they froze in different ways: Pompeii in scale, Herculaneum in detail. You can walk the same stepping stones ancient Romans used to avoid street muck, peek into private bathhouses, and spot carbonized loaves still sitting in brick ovens. The Circumvesuviana line connects both in under an hour from Naples’ Porta Nolana train station, making this an easy day trip.
Visit the Museo Madre
- Via Luigi Settembrini 79, 80139 Naples, Italy
Campania's answer to the Tate Modern, this contemporary art museum occupies a 19th-century palazzo retrofitted with cool white galleries, minimalist staircases, and commissioned site-specific works by the likes of Daniel Buren and Francesco Clemente. The permanent collection spans Italian avant-garde and international heavyweights—Cindy Sherman, Anish Kapoor, Jeff Koons—while the top-floor windows frame the city's chaotic rooftops.
Walk the Sanità District with a Local Guide
- La Sanità, 80136 Naples, Italy
Sanità used to be the neighborhood that visitors were warned to avoid. Today, it’s the one they leave raving about. Tucked just beyond the historic center, this vibrant working-class district is where Caravaggio painted and Totò was born—but it’s the present that feels most electric. Here, 18th-century palazzos share blocks with urban farms, catacombs double as cultural venues, and street art blooms across crumbling facades. To make sense of it all, book a sightseeing walking tour with a local expert like Dr. Ilaria Fiore of Svelaria, who brings the district’s layers—archaeological, political, architectural—into focus. The tour starts at Porta San Gennaro, and includes stops at major sites like the Baroque-style Duomo di Napoli as well as hidden gems.
Tour Napoli Sotterranea
- Piazza San Gaetano 68, 80138 Naples, Italy
Underneath the Centro Storico lies an entire shadow city. Napoli Sotterranea leads you down 130 feet into a network of Greco-Roman aqueducts, WWII air raid shelters and smuggler routes. The tunnels—some just shoulder-width—chart 2,400 years of civic improvisation, from water engineering to wartime survival. One chamber even hosts experimental theater. Above ground, the tour exits through an unassuming trapdoor in a private courtyard.
Where to Eat
Antica Friggitoria La Masardona dal 1945
- Piazza Vittoria, 5, 80121 Naples, Italy
Long before deep-fried anything became a fairground stunt, Neapolitans perfected pizza fritta (fried pizza, a staple Italian street food): folded dough stuffed with ricotta, pork cracklings or provola, then sealed and plunged into hot oil. At La Masardona, the tradition holds strong. Just steps from the Bay of Naples, this no-frills institution has been turning out golden, blistered crescents since 1945. Go for the classic (ricotta, cicoli and pepper), or try one of the lighter, half-moon versions paired with a bottle of cold sparkling water—ideal on a blazing afternoon.
Concettina ai Tre Santi
- Via Arena della Sanità 7 Bis, 80137 Naples, Italy
Ciro Oliva's boundary-pushing pizzeria sits in the heart of Sanità, but the buzz stretches far beyond. Here, pizza becomes performance: fried montanara topped with aged provola, pies layered with buffalo ricotta and anchovy colatura and tasting menus that start with a Champagne cart and end with deep-fried dessert ravioli. Oliva collaborates with local artisans and farmers, elevating the neighborhood while staying rooted in it. Yes, there's a waiting list. Yes, it's worth it.
Ristorante Europeo Mattozzi
- Via Marchese Campodisola 4, 80133 Naples, Italy
A Neapolitan institution helmed by Alfonso Mattozzi, this wood-paneled trattoria feels like dining in someone’s living room, the walls adorned with historic prints of the city. By day, it’s lunch for local professionals; by night, a sophisticated yet unpretentious gathering spot for regulars.
L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele
- Via Cesare Sersale 1, 80139, Naples Italy
The so-called "Sacred Temple of Pizza" doesn’t rely on toppings as a distraction. Open since 1870, this Naples institution serves just two pizzas: Marinara and Margherita, both fired in under 90 seconds. Diners pull a ticket, wait their turn, and often end up swapping travel stories with strangers over charred crusts and velvety sauce. What started in Naples has expanded throughout the Italian boot, and even to the West Village in New York, where libretto-folded slices now cross the Atlantic.
Diego Fish Club
- Via Francesco Crispi 80, 80121 Naples, Italy
A refined seafood temple in Chiaia, opened by two chef-brothers who take raw ingredients seriously. Think pristine clams, anchovies with tomato jam and burrata, linguine with shrimp and other coastal-crafted specials that evolve with the catch of the day. The design is clean and minimal, the service polished yet welcoming, and the drinks list leans toward delicate whites that pair perfectly with briny shellfish.
Trattoria Da Nennella
- Piazza Carità, 22, 80134 Naples, Italy
Dinner here is a performance, with waiters dancing between tables, plates occasionally shattering, and Neapolitan folk music blaring unapologetically. The €15 set menu changes daily, but expect staples like paccheri with seafood and pasta e patate served fast and loud. Inside, it’s red walls, plastic chairs, and no room for ego. Outside, a queue of locals and in-the-know travelers snakes down the block.
Ristorante Amici Miei
- Via Monte di Dio 78, 80132 Naples, Italy
Tucked on a quiet stretch above Chiaia, near embassies and military offices, this low-key trattoria draws a seasoned crowd—Neapolitans in pressed jackets, embassy staff, travelers with taste. The menu leans nostalgic: polpette al ragù, saffron risotto, pizzette and braciole bathed in tomato and pinoli. House mozzarella arrives warm, the wine list is short and local, and service is no-nonsense in the best way.
Where to Drink
L'Antiquario
- Via Vannella Gaetani 2, 80121 Naples, Italy
L'Antiquario is the speakeasy-style bar that put Naples on the global cocktail map. The interior is pure 1930s glamour with its dim lighting, antique mirrors and bartenders in waistcoats. The menu offers both classics and inventions—try their flawless Negroni or the "Posillipo" (gin sour with local citrus and wild fennel). What sets it apart is attention to detail: hand-cut ice, house-made bitters, vintage glassware.
Anthill Cocktail & Tapas Bar
- Via Toledo 177, Centro Storico
Tucked atop the Gallerie d’Italia on Via Toledo, Anthill is where Naples’ design crowd gathers to toast the golden hour. Opened in 2024, the fifth-floor bar pairs cinematic rooftop views with experimental cocktails, and cheeky menus that resemble vintage pharmaceutical leaflets. Drinks here are as cerebral as they are photogenic: the “Monaciello” stirs fig leaf–infused gin with house-made apricot kombucha, while other creations riff on local botanicals and fermented produce.
Archivio Storico
- Via Alessandro Scarlatti 30, 80129 Naples, Italy
Archivio Storico is a five-room narrative experience disguised as a cocktail lounge in the Vomero neighborhood, each chamber designed to evoke a chapter in Naples’ storied past. Bourbon-era salons, smoky postwar parlors and intellectual dens are reimagined with cinematic detail, setting the tone for a drink list that’s just as layered. Expect modernist takes on Neapolitan classics, poured with gravitas and served in a space that feels as much like a private club as a public venue.
Libreria Berisio
- Via Port’Alba, 28 80134 Naples, Italy
A cocktail bar masquerading as a secondhand bookshop—or maybe it’s the other way around. Either way, this moody spot on book-lined Via Port’Alba blurs the line between aperitivo hour and literary browsing. Floor-to-ceiling shelves are stacked with dog-eared novels and vintage volumes, while the bar—camouflaged as another row of spines—turns out inexpensive cocktails like the citrusy house-special “514” or the Sorrento, a nod to nearby lemon groves.
Where to Shop
Omega Gloves
- Via Stella, 12, 80137 Naples, Italy
In the Sanità district, where Roman catacombs meet street murals, a five-generation legacy quietly thrives. Omega Gloves, founded in 1923, still crafts every pair by hand. Inside a modest factory off the main drag, leather sourced from Naples and Solofra is inspected under natural light, cut using the antique French inch and sewn by local seamstresses (some for over 60 years). The result: Gloves that stretch widthwise but never lengthwise, in hues from deep burgundy to cloud gray, lined in silk or cashmere.
E. Marinella
- Via Riviera di Chiaia 287a, 80121 Naples, Italy
Legendary menswear outfitter E. Marinella has outfitted everyone from Cary Grant to Barack Obama, but the real story lies in the details of the original 1914 showroom: brass fixtures, bolts of silk in defiant colors and a longstanding reverence for craft. Locals come for the ties, insiders come for the pocket squares, vintage cufflinks and bespoke shirts. Don’t be surprised if third-gen owner Maurizio Marinella himself offers you a recommendation. He still works the floor.
Libreria Colonnese
- Via S. Pietro a Maiella, 32-33, 80138 Naples, Italy
Hidden in a Renaissance-era courtyard near the Conservatory, Libreria Colonnese is a cabinet of curiosities for design obsessives. Floor-to-ceiling shelves hold rare architecture monographs, out-of-print fashion catalogs, vintage Domus magazines and limited-edition artist books. The photography section alone merits an afternoon: first editions of Neapolitan masters like Mimmo Jodice alongside contemporary zines.
Browse the Antiques and Oddities of Via dei Tribunali
- Via dei Tribunali, 80138 Naples, Italy
You’ll come for the pizza, but you’ll stay for the artifacts. Between slices at Sorbillo and Di Matteo, this historic stretch in the city center, which runs parallel to Spaccanapoli, hides a shadow market of Neapolitan oddities: chipped crucifixes, midcentury radios, dusty opera programs and reliquaries with questionable provenance. This was the main decumanus (east-west street) in ancient Greek and Roman times. Some shops look like they haven’t changed since the Spanish Empire, others feel like stage sets waiting for a Fellini close-up. The best finds are never on display—poke around.