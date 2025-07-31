Once a Layover, Now a Power Move: Where to Stay, Eat and Explore in Naples

For decades, Naples was the city you passed through. Grab a pizza, catch a ferry to Capri, move on. Not anymore. The former capital of chaos is now Italy’s most compelling comeback story—with the cultural weight to prove it. Once a crown jewel of the Mediterranean, Naples became a 17th-century stronghold for artists like Caravaggio and Artemisia Gentileschi. That legacy still looms, inside contemporary art spaces carved out of carwashes, metro stations reimagined by Karim Rashid and private chapels where marble Christs seem to exhale beneath translucent veils (The Veiled Christ at Museo Cappella Sansevero). Not bad for a city that famously clears out in August, making it one of Italy’s most relaxed, last-minute summer escapes.

Florence is choked with museum queues. Rome’s polish feels rehearsed. But Naples? Naples is gloriously unfiltered. Pizza is still handmade. Saints still draw crowds. And at the National Gallery of Capodimonte, housed in a former Bourbon royal palace, you can wander from Caravaggio to Titian to Andy Warhol without elbowing tour groups. The newly reopened Metro Line 6 now links beach clubs and the Centro Storico in under 15 minutes, a design-forward transit line where each stop doubles as a public art installation. Add to that: 264 days of sun, 70-minute high-speed trains from Rome, easy access to the Amalfi Coast and nonstop flights from New York City, and even a spontaneous weekend can feel like a well-planned escape.

This isn’t the Italy of glossy postcards and perfectly preserved ruins. Whether you come for the pizza, the palaces or the chance to wander an Italian city still led by instinct rather than itinerary, you'll find a place that subverts what an authentic cultural capital can look like. Let everyone else jostle for selfies in the usual spots. Naples is wide open.