Jet Set: The New Beauty Launches Perfect for Travel
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Looking to update the beauty selection in your toiletry bag, but aren't sure how to separate the worthy new launches from the rest of the pack? We've got you covered. From a clean complexion stick and velvety matte lipstick to lightweight BB cream and an eyeshadow palette that does good, these are the new beauty launches perfect for travel that we're loving and coveting right now.
Kosas BB Burst Tinted Gel Cream
We're all about a hybrid makeup product for travel. If you're into the no-makeup makeup look, you must check out the new Kosas BB Cream. The brand has had quite a few viral products (the concealer is a celebrity favorite), and the new BB cream helps even out skin tone with a bit more coverage than your a skin tint, but less than a foundation. It's buildable and natural, which is ideal for an everyday travel look that takes you from day to night. It's also packed with skincare ingredients like zinc, which helps with redness, and collagen peptides, to plump.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Hydration Cleanser
While this is technically more skincare than beauty, cleanser is a key part of any good makeup routine, so let's make an exception here. Charlotte Tilbury just released a new foaming cleanser, and along with a full-size, it also comes in a travel-sized container (15ml) that's perfect to throw into your toiletry bag. This is supposed to be a three-in-one foaming cleanser to cleanse, hydrate and prime your skin for the next steps in your skincare and makeup routine; while you can use it morning and night, we think it's best for a pre-makeup routine.
Merit Signature Lip Lightweight Matte Lipstick
I love all things Merit—the tubing mascara and cream bronzer are staples in my routine. The brand also offers lipsticks and lip oils, and while I already loved their lip oils (these are glossy and hydrating, and I've used mine to death—take this as your sign to order it ASAP), their newest matte lipstick made me a bit nervous—I find matte formulas tend to be rather drying, which is the absolute worst during the winter, because who wants crusty, flaking lips? It turns out there was nothing to worry about—this is a hydrating, rich and creamy matte lipstick. It's lightweight and has a velvety texture, and if you prefer more of a lip stain than a straight all-over matte, just remember that less is more. Another bonus is that these are much more long-lasting than non-matte shades.
Ilia Skin Rewind Complexion Stick
I'm a longtime loyal (and extremely vocal) fan of Ilia's skin tint, and wasn't quite sure how I'd feel about the clean beauty brand's new complexion stick. I rarely use any kind of a cream foundation—it feels very old school to me, but after testing out their new complexion stick, I might be dissuaded. It's lightweight and creamy, and offers a light- to medium-coverage (at least in my opinion), but is super buildable for those that want more. It has a more matte finish than the ultra-glowy skin tint, and personally, I think it's great as a concealer, too. The stick packaging is just *chef's kiss* when it comes to travel beauty products, since it won't take up any of that precious liquids allotment, and you can throw it into a purse for touch-ups.
Chantecaille
If you want a few powder eye shadows to bring along on your next trip, but don't want to haul a giant makeup palette, we've got you covered. Chantecaille's new warm-toned three-hue palette includes shades all inspired by the ocean, in pearl, shimmery and satin finishes. Most important, this particular palette was created to support the Amazon Conservation Team and the Ancestral Tides initiative.