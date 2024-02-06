From Urban Chic to Jungle Retreats: 12 Must-Visit Hotels of 2024

Forget the tired tropes of luxury travel past. As the world unfolds its arms wider in 2024, a new wave of luxury hotels is poised to redefine the meaning of exceptional hospitality. Stateside and beyond, these newcomers are hitting luxury out of the park, turning every stay into a launchpad for the extraordinary. Imagine waking up to the sounds of the Rwandan jungle in a plush camp that embodies the spirit of Out of Africa, not "roughing it." Or, find yourself in the heart of a wellness retreat, where ancient Mayan rituals meet modern-day marvels, making for the perfect social media envy.

Our global trek has revealed a collection of both undiscovered jewels and iconic brands, each pioneering a future where luxury meets innovation, sustainability and deeply engaging experiences. From eco-conscious hideaways tucked into ancient rainforests to urban sanctuaries redefining comfort, discover hotels that echo your values and ignite your passions. So, ditch the predictable and prepare to experience travel in a whole new light. This curated collection of 2024's finest hotels is poised to turn your travels into tales worth recounting, long after the vacation glow fades.