From Urban Chic to Jungle Retreats: 12 Must-Visit Hotels of 2024
Forget the tired tropes of luxury travel past. As the world unfolds its arms wider in 2024, a new wave of luxury hotels is poised to redefine the meaning of exceptional hospitality. Stateside and beyond, these newcomers are hitting luxury out of the park, turning every stay into a launchpad for the extraordinary. Imagine waking up to the sounds of the Rwandan jungle in a plush camp that embodies the spirit of Out of Africa, not "roughing it." Or, find yourself in the heart of a wellness retreat, where ancient Mayan rituals meet modern-day marvels, making for the perfect social media envy.
Our global trek has revealed a collection of both undiscovered jewels and iconic brands, each pioneering a future where luxury meets innovation, sustainability and deeply engaging experiences. From eco-conscious hideaways tucked into ancient rainforests to urban sanctuaries redefining comfort, discover hotels that echo your values and ignite your passions. So, ditch the predictable and prepare to experience travel in a whole new light. This curated collection of 2024's finest hotels is poised to turn your travels into tales worth recounting, long after the vacation glow fades.
The Most Exciting International Hotel Openings of 2024
SHA Mexico
- 77420 Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, Mexico
- Spring 2024
Why detox in a drab spa when you could shed your old self on a Mexican beach? SHA Mexico, opening this spring on the sun-kissed shores of Costa Mujeres, amps up the definition of "wellness retreat" with a transformative dose of Riviera Maya magic. Imagine 100 luxurious suites and 35 private residences—your personal nest for personalized health programs, cutting-edge therapies and even a dedicated sexual health unit (because true well-being is holistic, remember?).
Corinthia Rome
- P.za del Parlamento, 18, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
- Spring 2024
Corinthia is set to transform the historic Central Bank of Italy site, situated in Rome's Parliament Square since 1914, into a stunning 60-room bolthole. Spanning 80,000 square feet, this luxurious outpost has enlisted the expertise of Vicenza native Carlo Cracco to helm its food and beverage offerings, including a spectacular rooftop dining experience. The hotel will also feature a lavish spa, continuing the brand's legacy established with the acclaimed subterranean spa at Corinthia London. Located at the heart of the prestigious Golden Triangle, near Via del Corso, Corinthia Rome boasts an enviable position with easy access to both Piazza Navona and the Pantheon, making it a prime destination for luxury travelers.
Domes Novos Santorini
- Tholos Oia, 84702, Santorini, Greece
- Spring 2024
Domes Novos Santorini, the latest from Domes Resorts, lands in Santorini this spring, bringing luxe living to the island's famed cliffs and multicolored beaches. Perfectly placed to capture the essence of the island, near the famed blue-domed church and the crystal-clear waters of Ammoudi Bay, this boutique sanctuary showcases 50 suites and two villas, each a masterclass in modern Cycladic luxury. Crafted with local volcanic stone and blonde oak, the interiors speak a language of understated elegance, with a rooftop garden designed as the ultimate viewpoint for Santorini's breathtaking sunsets.
The Riviera Maya Edition
- Paseo Kanai 14, Solidaridad, 77730 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
- Spring 2024
Tucked away in a 620-acre Riviera Maya reserve, the Edition at Kanai rewrites the playbook on luxury with its sprawling white-sand domain. This 182-key marvel is where design moguls—the Ian Schrager Company, Rockwell Group and Edmonds International—converge, creating a space as mesmerizing as a natural cenote. Splurge on the Sky Rooftop Villa, North America's most enviable penthouse with a mid-Olympic infinity pool that’s all swagger and splash.
Six Senses La Sagesse
- La Sagesse, Grenada
- Summer 2024
With nutmeg-lined paths and cocoa-kissed architecture, La Sagesse is an eco-luxury haven that pays homage to Grenada’s rich heritage across 56 guestrooms and 12 villas. It's a place where thrill-seekers and zen-seekers alike find their paradise, from exhilarating outdoor activities to tranquil spots for meditation. The Great House delights with dishes crafted from local produce, creating a gastronomic journey, while the Six Senses Spa offers treatments infused with traditional island wisdom. More than just eco-friendly, La Sagesse embodies a commitment to sustainability, advocating for a plastic-free environment and the preservation of the mangroves.
Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr
- Ancien Hopital Marie Feuillet, Avenue Brahim Roudani, Quartier De L’océan, Rabat, 10000 Morocco
- Summer 2024
Once a sultan's summer residence and military infirmary, Kasr Al Bahr now embarks on its next chapter as a Four Seasons hotel infusing Rabat’s coastline with a luxurious rendition of Morocco’s regal heritage in the shadow of the Kasbah des Oudaias. Spanning 12 acres with a blend of six historical and five contemporary structures, Kasr Al Bahr emerges as a genuine seaside sanctuary nestled in the urban fabric of Rabat. Within this setting, mint tea acquires a new depth of flavor, complemented by the verdant surroundings, while the medina’s aromatic alleys invite a journey through eras. Proximity to the Kasbah, the Medina and essential city sights ensures a stay rich in culture and convenience.
Aethos Sardinia
- Via Monti Corru, 07021 Cannigione SS, Italy
- Summer 2024
Next-gen hospitality brand Aethos is making a grand entrance in Sardinia, bringing its barefoot luxury ethos to the sun-drenched regions of Gallura and Costa Smeralda. Here, extravagance meets innovation, integrating modern aesthetics with the untamed beauty of Sardinia to create scenes that captivate and command. Designed for the discerning traveler seeking more than mere luxury, Aethos offers an engaging retreat where contemporary design and natural beauty converge. Culinary adventures at Aethos are led by ZAÏA, taking guests on a flavorful journey from the robust shores of Puglia to the vibrant markets of Beirut, infusing traditional Sardinian essence with an inventive flair.
Park Hyatt London River Thames
- 7 Nine Elms Ln, Nine Elms, London SW8 5PH, United Kingdom
- Summer 2024
Imagine pulling back the curtains to panoramic Thames views, Charlie Whinney's art gracing your walls and a palpable buzz of London life outside your window. Big Ben and Buckingham Palace become your next-door neighbors, mere steps away, while the hotel itself exudes the warmth of a home away from home—albeit one with impeccable service and world-class amenities. Prepare for all the above when Park Hyatt London River Thames, a superior option for discerning travelers who crave genuine atmosphere and personalized luxury in the English capital.
The Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel Madrid
- Pl. de las Cortes, 7, Centro, 28014 Madrid, Spain
- Summer 2024
The Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel Madrid, revitalizes the esteemed Westin Palace, originally commissioned in 1912 by King Alfonso XIII. Situated in an UNESCO World Heritage Site, the hotel has undergone a transformative redesign under the guidance of interior designer Lázaro Rosa-Violán. This makeover skillfully marries the property's architectural heritage with the demands of contemporary guests to deliver an experience that's both lavish and accommodating.
Hôtel du Couvent
- 1 rue Honoré Ugo 06300, Nice, France
- Summer 2024
If the idea of 17th-century monastic minimalism meeting modern-day luxe piques your interest, plan a stay at Hôtel du Couvent in Nice. This isn’t just a nod to history; it’s a celebration, with 88 rooms featuring a blend of reclaimed wood and lime-washed walls, ranging from intimate retreats to grand, apartment-style spaces. The real showstopper? A courtyard that's a lush retreat brimming with wisteria and orange trees; a green lung in the urban buzz of Nice. Each room, whether a cozy nook or a sprawling suite, weaves a tale of yesteryears' elegance with today's comfort, promising more than just a night's stay—a journey through senses, powered by the aroma of just-baked madeleines and the melodic trickle of cloistered waterways.
Rosewood Amsterdam
- Prinsengracht 436, 1017 KE Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Summer 2024
Rosewood Amsterdam elegantly assumes control of the 17th-century Palace of Justice, located in the heart of the UNESCO-recognized Amsterdam Canal District. This entrance by Rosewood into the Netherlands acts as a VIP pass to Amsterdam's cultural treasures, including the museum district, the high-end shopping of P.C. Hooftstraat and trendy De Pijp. The hotel comprises 134 impeccably designed rooms and suites, elevating luxury with three sophisticated dining options, the decadent Asaya Spa, a stylish indoor pool and an expansive 3,000-square-foot ballroom, setting a new standard for luxury accommodations in the city’s historic quarter.
Wilderness Bisate Reserve
- Volcanoes National Park Ruhengeri, Rwanda
- Fall 2024
Bisate Reserve is reshaping Rwanda's eco-luxury landscape, snug against the backdrop of Volcanoes National Park. Here, four chic thatched-roof chalets emerge, each recalling Rwanda's architectural legacy but with a luxurious twist, conceptualized by the visionary Caline Williams-Wynn. Inside, the decor is a dreamy homage to the nation's soul, blending rich textiles and audacious patterns. Beyond the indulgence of personal hot tubs and sprawling terraces, Bisate is on a mission of earth stewardship, inviting its guests to partake in initiatives from tree planting to the safeguarding of gorillas.