5 New Members Clubs Landing in New York City

In a city where you could go to a new restaurant, bar, hotel or club every single day without ever having to repeat an establishment, New Yorkers are still seeking out places that are worth returning to again and again. Enter members clubs, places that are familiar, fun and span multiple dayparts; spots where you could grab a coffee for a breakfast meeting, catch up with friends over lunch, relax after a busy day with a cocktail or stay out past your bedtime for a nocturnal outing. These clubs are also great places to socialize and meet new people; after all, you already have your membership in common.

While a decade ago, there were only a handful of New York City social private members clubs (most were university-alumni clubs, along with Soho House, of course), there has been an explosion of exclusive social clubs and there are about to be even more. This fall and winter, multiple new members clubs have either already debuted on the New York City social scene or are set to launch in the next few months. Some are outposts of boîtes in other cities, while others are brand-new worldwide. Of course, all of them have food and beverage programs (a focal part of almost all members clubs worldwide), but each also has an additional angle that makes them unique in their own way. Paired with beautiful design, exclusive events and illustrious guests, these are the new members clubs people will be talking about.