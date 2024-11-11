5 New Members Clubs Landing in New York City
Will these buzzy outposts from London, Miami and Los Angeles, as well as brand-new boîtes, entice New Yorkers to join?Read More
In a city where you could go to a new restaurant, bar, hotel or club every single day without ever having to repeat an establishment, New Yorkers are still seeking out places that are worth returning to again and again. Enter members clubs, places that are familiar, fun and span multiple dayparts; spots where you could grab a coffee for a breakfast meeting, catch up with friends over lunch, relax after a busy day with a cocktail or stay out past your bedtime for a nocturnal outing. These clubs are also great places to socialize and meet new people; after all, you already have your membership in common.
While a decade ago, there were only a handful of New York City social private members clubs (most were university-alumni clubs, along with Soho House, of course), there has been an explosion of exclusive social clubs and there are about to be even more. This fall and winter, multiple new members clubs have either already debuted on the New York City social scene or are set to launch in the next few months. Some are outposts of boîtes in other cities, while others are brand-new worldwide. Of course, all of them have food and beverage programs (a focal part of almost all members clubs worldwide), but each also has an additional angle that makes them unique in their own way. Paired with beautiful design, exclusive events and illustrious guests, these are the new members clubs people will be talking about.
Five Exclusive Upcoming NYC Members-Only Clubs
Flyfish Club
- 141 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002
- Membership fees: $1,500 initiation, $3,500 annual fee.
- $2,300 annual fee for under 30.
You won’t be coming to Flyfish for that early morning coffee, as this members club only opens at 5 p.m. However, you may find yourself having your last beverage of the day in their buzzy downstairs lounge, Cattail. Located on Houston Street, Flyfish Club opened in late September, and has dazzled guests with luminous décor by Garrett Singer Design and tasty bites, including four different kinds of crispy rice and cocktails that will leave you wanting more. "People can experience great food, music and a fun atmosphere here,” CEO David Rodolitz tells Observer. “Whether it be live music, a beautiful dinner, an important meeting or a lively late night with a DJ." Aside from the private dining room, the most exclusive spot at Flyfish is the 14-seat omakase counter where you’ll have to nab a reservation in advance to enjoy your carefully prepared dinner. As for programming, expect themed nights and seasonal parties including a big New Year’s Eve bash for members and their guests.
November
Casa Tua
- 20 E 76th St., New York, NY 10021
- Membership fees: $1,600 initiation, $4,300 annual fee.
- $700 initiation and $2,500 annual fee for under 34.
Casa Tua, one of Miami’s most esteemed restaurants and members clubs, arrives in Manhattan this November at The Surrey Hotel. ‘The Club’ will offer an intimate, private space with personalized service and a robust schedule of events. ‘The Restaurant’ is already open to the public, serving favorites from the Miami location and its other outposts in Aspen and Paris, such as burrata with sun gold tomato confit and casarecce alla Nerano. ‘The Lounge,’ which is also open to the public, lends itself perfectly to a pre- or post-dinner cocktail offering a selection of carefully crafted tipples where you can also admire Casa Tua founders’ Miky and Leticia Grendene’s curated art collection. While the space is glamorous, Casa Tua aims to avoid the stuffy members club atmosphere, instead serving as a stylish sanctuary in the city blending both public and private experiences in a vibrant mix of spaces—an Upper East Side haven where guests can connect, dine and unwind from early morning until late.
December
The Twenty Two
- 16 E 16th St, New York, NY 10003
- Membership fees: $750 initiation, $2,500 annual fee.
- $750 initiation, $1,500 annual fee for under 30.
The Twenty Two is a private members club, 77-key hotel and restaurant spanning nine floors across the landmarked Margaret Louisa Home. The original Twenty Two is in London’s Mayfair neighborhood; now, this establishment is crossing the pond and landing on East 16th Street this December, bringing its easygoing elegance stateside. The Twenty Two’s founders see their members as creative, curious, inspirational and aspirational. “There’s no uniform description for our members, which is why I think we’re unique,” The Twenty Two partner Michael Chetrit tells Observer. “People from all walks of life, all industries and backgrounds.” Their eclectic group of future members will be able to eat at their members-only restaurant (with an outdoor patio for alfresco dining) and work and socialize in the all-day lounge, which becomes a lively space to eat and drink around 6 pm with a DJ playing tunes. Later in the evening, there’s a members-only nightclub on the top floor, with two separate rooftop spaces perfect for a boogie with friends. You can also expect intimate speaker series, curated art, fashion and cultural exhibitions at The Twenty Two.
Chez Margaux
- 403 West 13th St, New York, NY 10014
- Membership fees: $2,000 initiation, $1,800 annual fee.
- $1,000 initiation $1800 annual fee for under 32.
-
Food and beverage are central to all of the members clubs on this list, but at Chez Margaux, it will be a focal point of the experience. Led by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten in the former Spice Market space, the membership club will have a main dining room serving French cuisine, a Japanese-inspired casual dining space, and a caviar and cocktail bar which turns into the nightclub Gaux Gaux as the evening progresses. The 18,000-square-foot space will be draped in 1930s-inspired Parisian chic décor—expect sexy secret nooks and lots of velvet. Chez Margaux will be a place to see and be seen, but with lots of private spaces it’s also an intimate club to gather with your closest friends to catch up.
Early 2025
San Vincente Bungalows
- 115 Jane St, New York, NY 10014
- Membership fees: $3,200 to $15,000 initiation fee (tiered by age).
- $4,200 annual fee, $1,800 annual fee for under 35
The opening of San Vicente Bungalows in New York City has been shrouded in mystery ever since it was announced that it would be taking over the old Jane Hotel space. Rumor has it that the club will definitely open in early 2025 and that it will bring some of the West Hollywood star power of its original location to the West Village. English designer Rose Uniacke, renowned for her work combining classic with contemporary elements, will re-imagine the space which originally opened in 1908 as a home for sailors. While there are no official images thus far, it’s been reported that there will be a dining room in the former ballroom, sushi bar, event spaces, screening room, a downstairs club and upstairs roof terrace overlooking the Hudson River. Known as the meeting spot for A-list celebrities and entertainment magnates, it will be interesting to see which New York City power players will rub shoulders here once it opens.