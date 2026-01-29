Inside the Next Wave of Members’ Clubs in the U.S., Where Exclusivity Gets Very Specific
Blending prestige and privacy, members’ clubs have long been part of elite social scenes—for better or worse. In 2026, a new group of members-only clubs will open in the U.S., offering everything from acoustically engineered listening rooms to rooftop saunas to private wine lockers. Located everywhere from major cities to mountain towns and beachside enclaves, these new additions show that there’s no slowing down in the private club craze, which grew extensively in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members’ clubs have always been about exclusive spaces and events, but now, they’re getting more specialized. Destinations like Moss in New York City focus on an additional vertical; for example, expansive wellness and fitness facilities including workout studios, three thermal pools, steam rooms and a full-size pickleball court. And while in the past, children have been rather tepidly welcomed only during specific hours in many members’ clubs, there will soon be a new destination that focuses on bringing families together with play areas for kids and a relaxation room and spa for parents to unwind.
Here are eight new members-only destinations in the United States debuting this year, each offering its own distinct vision of modern membership.
Biba, West Palm Beach
- 320 Belvedere Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
- Membership: $75,000 per year for a signature membership.
In spring 2026, Biba will launch as a members' club and boutique hotel in West Palm Beach, founded by Elizabeth Elghanayan. Located in the former Hotel Biba, a 1938 Belford Shoumate-designed estate in West Palm's El Cid Historic District, the property will be home to MayaBay hospitality group's first North American restaurant, garden cabanas, late-night bars and a Chef's table with rotating chefs in residence. Biba members receive access to the Biba Yacht, a 42-foot de Antonio available for charter, for the days they aren’t poolside or at Biba’s rooftop.
Zero Bond, Las Vegas
- 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Las Vegas, NV 89109
- Membership: $1,000 one-time initiation fee for general membership and $2,750 in annual fees.
In March, New York’s Zero Bond will open in Las Vegas. The new location will span 15,000 square feet, with spaces like The Salon for socializing, The Penthouse for events and sports viewing, and Baby Disco for music and dancing. In a city renowned for its nightlife, you can start your day at Zero Bond as early as 10:30 a.m. for coffee and close out your evening over cocktails at 2 a.m. on weekends.
“Zero Bond is about continuity and being a home for ideas, relationships, and creativity, not just a night out,” Zero Bond founder Scott Sartiano tells Observer. The Fairway Grill, led by James Beard Award-winner Alfred Portale, will serve as the main dining destination with a contemporary American menu. Programming at Zero Bond will include intimate dinners led by well-known winemakers, fireside-style cultural conversations, live comedy shows, musical performances and more. Additionally, events at Zero Bond will be tied to larger cultural gatherings in Las Vegas, such as concerts and Formula 1 races.
55 Seventy, Houston
- 3015 Richmond Avenue, River Oaks, Houston, TX 77098
- Membership: Multiple membership tiers. $7,500 initiation fee for the most popular Reserve Membership and $399 per month in fees.
55 Seventy Houston is a Dallas-born members’ club focused on exceptional wine and food, set to open this fall. The property’s crown jewel is the 7,000-square-foot rooftop patio, featuring fire pits, water features, a pizza oven and ample fans to stay cool during stifling Houston summers. Members can indulge in unique food and wine experiences, like white truffle and Barolo dinners, Cheval Blanc vertical tastings, and weekly complimentary wine tastings featuring boutique producers from around the world. Eschewing the typical 300 to 500 percent restaurant markup, 55 Seventy Houston’s wine list is on par with some of the best pricing in Texas.
“With membership and locker fees as part of the revenue of the business, we’re able to offer wine, as well as other experiences, at much lower price points while still maintaining the health of the organization,” says Jeff Gregory, operating partner at 55 Seventy. In practice, that could mean drinking a 2020 Domaine du Comtes Liger-Belair, which normally retails for $1,497, for $998, or sampling an exclusive 1990 Domaine de la Romanee-Conti: La Tache, Grand Cru, which is currently listed on Sotheby’s for $24,995. Oenophiles will love the on-site wine storage, the ability to drink bottles in the club without a corkage fee, a white-glove wine concierge, and the ability to shop their wine list for gifting or enjoyment at home without visiting a wine shop.
Seia, Miami
- 830 Brickell Plaza, Floors 54 and 55, Miami, FL 33131
- Membership: $25,000 initiation fee and $5,000 in annual fees. Each membership extends equal privileges to five designated members.
Named for the Roman goddess who watched over the sowing of seeds, the invitation-only Seia debuts on Miami’s social scene in early 2026 atop 830 Brickell, enticing members with a panoramic open-air terrace and dining by The Bastion Collection's award-winning culinary team. The Italian menu at the 54th-floor restaurant will focus on fine ingredients and seasonality, with dishes like paranza di mare, composed of fried red shrimp, calamari, and sardines, served with citrus aioli, and delizia al limone made with lemon cream and pan di spagna soaked with limoncello di Amalfi. Upstairs, the Seia Club draws members in with an open-air terrace and drinks named after the sky-high marine setting, such as Skyline Gold and Soft Ascent. There will also be pop-up culinary experiences curated by award-winning chefs.
Stylus, New York City
- 48 Clinton St, New York, NY 10002
- Membership: $5,000 initiation fee and $10,000 in annual fees. For under-35 and Lower East Side residents, there’s a $1,750 initiation fee and $3,500 in annual fees.
Debuting in New York City’s Lower East Side this spring, Stylus will focus on acoustic experiences in a former historic recording studio where artists like Patti Smith and Joan Jett once worked.
Spanning five floors, Stylus has multiple unique spaces devoted to sound. Ephemeral is the largest and most communal space; a listening and performance hub equipped with custom OJAS analog sound systems that can hold up to 120 people. The Green Room is a recording and podcast studio, and the Acoustic Suite is a private, secluded space occupying the entire penthouse of Stylus. Available for private bookings, it can even flex into a suite for short overnight stays. Stylus also offers unique wellness experiences, such as 40 Hz sound and light therapy in its Subliminal room, designed to enhance cognitive function and brain health, guided by medical experts at Mount Sinai. Growing research from institutions such as MIT and Stanford indicates that exposure to 40 Hz may enhance the brain's glymphatic cleansing system, which benefits neurocognition and sleep.
Michelin-awarded chef Anita Lo spearheads the culinary program, with a contemporary American menu with Japanese influences. The club’s unique membership structure combines annual dues with a tax-deductible donation to The Limen Foundation, which supports artists and musicians.
The Portal, Austin
- 601 Rio Grande St, TX 78701
- Membership: $2,000 initiation fee and $4,800 in annual fees; includes global access to all locations and reciprocal club network.
The Portal opens this fall in Austin, as a self-described “living laboratory for human flourishing,” where members grow alongside each other through programming, impact circles, creative writing clubs and Jeffersonian-style dinners. The Portal’s events will touch on topics like money, sex, death, and A.I. intersecting with humanity. The key spaces of The Portal lend themselves to both work and enjoyment, featuring a members’ lounge for co-working and events, an in-house restaurant and bar serving high-end cocktails and planet-friendly cuisine that prioritizes both health and sustainability, as well as a yoga studio which will also offer breathwork, sound healing and movement classes. The rooftop features a pool, a 30-person sauna, cold plunges, a rooftop bar, and a live music area. The Portal membership will also provide access to 28 global reciprocal clubs, including Eight Moorgate in London, Neera in Dubai and Nanson in Singapore.
The Beginning Clubhouse, Brooklyn
- 50 Columbia Heights, Brooklyn, NY 11201
- Membership: $5,000 first-year member initiation fee, plus $350 per month for adults and $250 per child per month.
Expected to open in fall/winter of 2026, The Beginning will be a 45,000-square-foot members' club designed around shared family life. Instead of excluding children, kids can explore play areas, including a family-friendly arcade, while their parents unwind in the spa or immerse themselves in the art (including masters like Miro) and music-centric programming rooms. The family restaurant has an adjacent play and movie space, and there will also be a rooftop pizza restaurant with a large brick oven, as well as an adults-only pub.
The Alpine Club, Telluride
- On the Bridges Run, Mountain Village, Telluride, CO 81435
- Membership: Pricing not currently publicly available.
The Alpine Club will launch as the first fully private on-mountain club in Telluride this upcoming winter. Nestled in San Sophia Station, where downtown Telluride and Mountain Village intersect via gondola, the 26,000-square-foot property offers mountain access with amenities like ski valet, but there’s much more than just snow-based sports. This invitation-only club is a year-round destination—throughout the four seasons, members can enjoy spa facilities, wellness retreats, golfing, hiking, gaming and more. Culinary offerings range from hearty mountain food to sushi. Developed by Southworth in partnership with longtime Telluride residents Scott and Lauren Woodward, The Alpine Club’s aesthetic will honor Telluride’s rustic character with aged metals, hand-stitched saddle leathers and weathered woods.