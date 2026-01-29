Inside the Next Wave of Members’ Clubs in the U.S., Where Exclusivity Gets Very Specific

Blending prestige and privacy, members’ clubs have long been part of elite social scenes—for better or worse. In 2026, a new group of members-only clubs will open in the U.S., offering everything from acoustically engineered listening rooms to rooftop saunas to private wine lockers. Located everywhere from major cities to mountain towns and beachside enclaves, these new additions show that there’s no slowing down in the private club craze, which grew extensively in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members’ clubs have always been about exclusive spaces and events, but now, they’re getting more specialized. Destinations like Moss in New York City focus on an additional vertical; for example, expansive wellness and fitness facilities including workout studios, three thermal pools, steam rooms and a full-size pickleball court. And while in the past, children have been rather tepidly welcomed only during specific hours in many members’ clubs, there will soon be a new destination that focuses on bringing families together with play areas for kids and a relaxation room and spa for parents to unwind.

Here are eight new members-only destinations in the United States debuting this year, each offering its own distinct vision of modern membership.