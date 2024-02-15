The Best New Orleans Hotels for Your Next Trip to the Big Easy

While New Orleans is always a fun destination for a party weekend, there’s so much more to the Big Easy than the always-bustling Bourbon Street. There’s something for everyone in New Orleans—the city has a rich history, and is filled with fantastic restaurants, buzzy cocktails bars, charming boutiques and lots of jazz. If you’re planning a trip to the Louisiana city, then you’ll be thrilled to know that NOLA is also home to a noteworthy luxury hotel scene that’s as varied as you’d expect from the cultural locale.

While you can’t go wrong with one of the old school, classic spots in the French Quarter, there are also tons of chic new openings and boutique hotels in the neighboring Central Business District, as well as the boho Marigny area and Lower Garden District. Below, see all the best and most luxurious New Orleans hotels to book for your next trip to the southern city.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter