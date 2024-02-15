The Best New Orleans Hotels for Your Next Trip to the Big Easy
These are the most luxurious hotels in New Orleans.Read More
While New Orleans is always a fun destination for a party weekend, there’s so much more to the Big Easy than the always-bustling Bourbon Street. There’s something for everyone in New Orleans—the city has a rich history, and is filled with fantastic restaurants, buzzy cocktails bars, charming boutiques and lots of jazz. If you’re planning a trip to the Louisiana city, then you’ll be thrilled to know that NOLA is also home to a noteworthy luxury hotel scene that’s as varied as you’d expect from the cultural locale.
While you can’t go wrong with one of the old school, classic spots in the French Quarter, there are also tons of chic new openings and boutique hotels in the neighboring Central Business District, as well as the boho Marigny area and Lower Garden District. Below, see all the best and most luxurious New Orleans hotels to book for your next trip to the southern city.
The Roosevelt New Orleans, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel
- 130 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans, LA 70112
The Roosevelt is an iconic spot in the Big Easy; the 504-room historic hotel first opened its doors in 1893, and the property embraces its past, as the most recent renovation brought back several original architectural details, including coffered ceilings, mosaic tiled floors and handmade plasterwork. The classic spot is located in the Central Business District, mere minutes to Bourbon Street, and is within walking distance of the Warehouse District, as well as the Superdome.
The marble lobby is sleek yet traditional, with glittering chandeliers hanging above the check-in desk and concierge. Teddy’s Bar is located just off the lobby, and there’s also a rooftop bar and pool. Even if you’re not staying at the Roosevelt, you should still stop for a drink at the famed Art Deco-style Sazerac Bar.
The Windsor Court
- 300 Gravier Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
The Windsor Court has more of a classic, old world feel than some of the other NOLA hotels. It’s situated right in the midst of the Central Business District (CBD) in downtown New Orleans, with 316 rooms and suites, all of which have either a private balcony or bay windows with views of the Mississippi River or the cityscape. All the accommodations are outfitted with Italian marble baths and Diptyque amenities.
There's a luxe spa and one main restaurant, The Grill Room, as well as the more casual Polo Club, which also doubles as a music venue, as there’s often live jazz. For an al fresco moment, head to the saltwater rooftop pool.
The Ritz Carlton New Orleans
- 921 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70112
The Ritz Carlton New Orleans is located just outside the bustling nightlife of the French Quarter, in the historic Beaux Arts Maison Blanche building. It’s on the larger size, with 527 hotel rooms and suites, all of which have 400-thread-count linens and marble bathrooms. The property is also home to the city’s largest spa, as well as the Davenport Lounge, where there are live jazz performances from Wednesday through Sunday, and afternoon tea offered on Saturdays. For another dining option, check out M Bistro.
Hotel Monteleone
- 214 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
The elegant Hotel Monteleone dates back to 1886; it’s situated right off of Bourbon Street, with 552 accommodations, including a selection of Literary Author Suites that are named in honor of past guests, such as Ernest Hemingway, William Faulkner, Tennessee Williams, Truman Capote and Eudora Welty. The rooms all have a French-inspired aesthetic, with high ceilings and marble baths, as well as the requisite free Wifi. Don’t forget about the classic Carousel Bar, either; it’s been opened in some form or another since 1949, and yes, it does actually (very slow) rotate, just like a carousel. There’s also a Creole-inspired bistro, Criollo Restaurant, in addition to a rooftop bar with cabanas and the Spa Aria.
The Chloe
- 4125 St Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70115
The Chloe is a newer addition to the New Orleans hotel scene. The high-end boutique hotel opened in 2020, with just 14 uniquely decorated guest rooms available. It’s set further away from the hustle and bustle of the French Quarter, in the elegant Uptown neighborhood, mere steps from the Garden District. The hotel occupies a former Victorian mansion, and is all about eclectic maximalism. There’s local art everywhere, with tons of light and unique details in each space. The all-day on-site restaurant, led by Todd Pulsinelli, is another major draw, with a menu focused on local cuisine and Creole-inspired dishes.
Hotel Peter and Paul
- 2317 Burgundy Street, New Orleans, LA 70117
New Orleans is about so much more than just Mardi Gras and all things Bourbon Street. Hotel Peter and Paul, a boutique hotel in the trendy Marigny neighborhood, is perfect for a fun hipster vibe. The 71-room hotel is the result of a massive four-year renovation that combined a collection of buildings, including a former 19th century Catholic church, convent, rectory and schoolhouse. The unique rooms are spread out among the buildings, each of which has a different design aesthetic. Definitely stop for a drink at the Elysian Bar, for a sophisticated NOLA cocktail experience.
Hotel Saint Vincent
- 1507 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
Hotel Saint Vincent is a chic new spot in the Lower Garden District, from Austin-based hospitality group McGuire Moorman Lambert. The property’s history goes back to 1861, when it was built as the Saint Vincent’s Infant Asylum—it opened in its current iteration as a buzzy, 75-room boutique hotel in 2021. While the hotel is in a super walkable area, there’s also plenty to do within the confines of the Saint Vincent, as the property is home to two restaurants (San Lorenzo & Paradise Lounge and the adjacent Elizabeth Street Café) as well as a pool bar and the guest-only Chapel Club bar. There’s also an on-site shopping boutique, ByGeorge New Orleans.
Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans
- 2 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
The Four Seasons New Orleans is another relatively new addition to the city’s luxury hotel scene, and you get all the five-star amenities and service you’d expect of the plush hospitality group. It’s perfect for those that want a more sleek, modern and ultra-luxury experience, with 341 pristine rooms, all adorned in a soft, neutral color palette. It’s right on the edge of the Mississippi River (yes, there are amazing views) in the CBD neighborhood, between the French Quarter and the Warehouse District, within walking distance to the streetcar line and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
The restaurant scene within the Four Seasons New Orleans is what really makes this hotel stand out; Louisiana native (and James Beard Award-winner) chef Donald Link helms Chemin à La Mer, serving French and Creole dishes to guests that can take in panoramic vistas of the Mississippi River below. For another dining option, check out Miss River, led by chef Alon Shaya, with a menu inspired by the local NOLA cuisine. There’s also a 75-foot infinity pool on the fifth floor deck—it’s the largest pool deck in the city.