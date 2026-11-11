The New York Exhibitions Worth Seeing During Art Week NYC
Major surveys of Roy Lichtenstein and Arthur Jafa share the season with a Krasner-Pollock reassessment and Yoshitomo Nara’s largest New York show in years. Ambitious gallery presentations by Doris Salcedo, James Turrell and Tuan Andrew Nguyen round out the list.Read More
New York is having its first 'official' art week, which feels a bit unnecessary on its face given the sheer number of clustered events and openings each month. Organized by Penske Media Corporation's art publications, the inaugural edition of Art Week NYC, which runs Nov. 11-14, brings together more than 80 galleries, 32 cultural institutions—the Whitney Museum, the Studio Museum in Harlem and the Queens Museum among them—and 15 nonprofits with a coordinated agenda that aims to further spotlight the vibrancy of the city's expansive art ecosystem. The program runs alongside the newly rebranded ADAA Fair, with a citywide calendar of openings, gallery tours, performances, panel discussions and other events. Even so, there are open slots in Art Week NYC's calendar of events, which means there's time to check out some of the exhibitions in New York that didn't make it onto the schedule. These are our picks for the city's must-see shows.
The best exhibitions in New York City right now
- "Roy Lichtenstein: Like New"
- "Krasner and Pollock: Past Continuous"
- "Yoshitomo Nara"
- Cristina Iglesias, "Possible Matter"
- Nairy Baghramian, "nameless"
- Arthur Jafa, "I Am Tony"
- Li Hei Di, "the year of mud"
- James Turrell, "Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue"
- Tuan Andrew Nguyen, "Sacred Forest / Rù’ng Thiêng"
- "Doris Salcedo"
"Roy Lichtenstein: Like New"
- The Whitney
- Through May 10, 2027
Roy Lichtenstein's meticulous painterly reproduction—his appropriation, reconfiguration and enlargement of imagery drawn from early printed comics and commercial media—takes on an entirely different significance today. His effort to analyze and challenge the endless mechanical replication of images and stereotypes that populated the American postwar imagination resonates in an age that has moved from the mass circulation of printed images to the seemingly infinite production of machine-generated ones. As the exhibition's title suggests, "Like New" invites us to reconsider one of Pop Art's most iconic figures through a contemporary lens. Organized by curator Meg Onli with artist Alex da Corte as guest curator, the show brings together more than 130 works across 12 thematic chapters, spanning painting, drawing, sculpture, film and printmaking. It reveals how Lichtenstein's legacy extends beyond Pop, with his career-long investigation of image culture having fundamentally changed the way we see, reproduce and understand images.
"Krasner and Pollock: Past Continuous"
- The Metropolitan Museum of Art
- Through January 31, 2027
Krasner comes first in this much-lauded show that creates an ambitious dialogue between the works of the iconic Abstract Expressionist couple, inverting a narrative that has long allowed Pollock's heroic myth to overshadow Krasner's tireless creativity. By foregrounding her artistic language from the outset, the show sets the terms for reconsidering their intertwined yet distinct practices. Taking its title from one of Krasner's 1976 paintings, it brings together more than 120 works, tracing the parallel trajectories of two artists whose relationship was as much a creative exchange as a deeply unequal historical and professional partnership. While Pollock's radical drip paintings became emblematic of the movement and its mythology, Krasner's practice reveals a singular capacity for continuous reinvention, moving through successive formal languages without ever losing its urgency.
"Yoshitomo Nara"
- David Zwirner, Chelsea
- Through December 12, 2026
-
Taking over both of David Zwirner's Chelsea locations, the artist's first solo exhibition with the gallery and his first major New York presentation in nearly a decade brings together nearly 100 works, including new paintings and drawings, recent sculptures and earlier pieces selected by Nara himself. Notably, it pairs his instantly recognizable, cartoonish figures with a more introspective side of his practice. Among its highlights are 13 monumental bronze heads coated in white urethane paint installed at the gallery's 19th Street space. Evoking the snow-covered landscapes of his native northern Japan, they stand like ancient monoliths. Behind the apparent naïveté of Nara's visual language lies a profound engagement with ancestral Japanese philosophies and spirituality. At the heart of his practice is a continuous process of working through the opposing forces of contemporary life: the alienation and disorientation brought about by rapid modernization, set against a deep bond with nature and the living world. Lengthy lines around the block at the opening confirmed Nara's ongoing appeal—in recent years, he has been the subject of major institutional presentations at the Guggenheim Bilbao, Museum Frieder Burda and London's Hayward Gallery, and the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, D.C., is currently showing his sculptures. His market is robust: in September, his 1994 painting Present sold for approximately $9.14 million at Sotheby's Hong Kong, following the $10.3 million achieved by Can't Wait 'til the Night Comes in 2025.
Cristina Iglesias, "Possible Matter"
- Hauser & Wirth
- Through January 16, 2027
For her debut exhibition with Hauser & Wirth in New York, the Spanish artist transforms the gallery into an immersive environment exploring the relationship between sculpture, architecture and the natural world. At its center is a new dome installation, accompanied by four wall-based sculptures from her Possible Matter series. Extending her longstanding investigation of the porous boundaries between physical space and imagined worlds, and envisioning a more fluid synchronicity between the natural and the artificial, Iglesias creates installations that are at once architectural and organic, engaging spatial perception and the senses. Constantly shifting between micro and macro perspectives, her sculptures operate as thresholds between dimensions, connecting the material and the immaterial, the terrestrial and the cosmic. They open up space for alternative ways of sensing, inhabiting and imagining the world—physically, emotionally and philosophically. "Possible Matter" launches two years of major presentations by the artist, including a full takeover, 18 months from now, of the Fondation Cartier's new building in Paris and the plaza in front of it.
Nairy Baghramian, "nameless"
- Marian Goodman
- Through January 16, 2027
Nairy Baghramian's sculptures embody instability, to the point that precariousness itself has become a defining element of her visual vocabulary. Born into an Armenian family in Iran in 1971, she fled the country as a teenager after the Revolution and has lived and worked in Berlin since 1984. Perhaps informed by this, she endlessly rearticulates what might appear to be the ruins of a civilization, constructing new metaphorical assemblages and narrative constellations that gesture toward a message without ever resolving into an unequivocal code. This tension is seen in nameless, which lends the exhibition its title. A deformed neon sign laid horizontally, the softly illuminated work questions its own claim to representation and, more fundamentally, the power of naming. Its letters, distorted and strangely conjoined, light an otherwise empty space while destabilizing the very language through which we identify and define what we see. Continuing the artistic reappropriation of the storefront, a practice with a long history in post-Pop and Conceptual art, Baghramian turns the outside inward. The work precedes a broader investigation of language, history and the present, and of how meaning is shaped by the conditions in which objects and forms emerge.
Arthur Jafa, "I Am Tony"
- The New Museum
- Through January 3, 2027
Spanning two floors of the museum's newly expanded building, "I Am Tony" is the first U.S. museum survey to encompass the full breadth of Jafa's nearly four-decade practice. Bringing together some of his most memorable works, such as Love Is the Message, The Message Is Death (2016) and the Golden Lion-winning The White Album (2019), alongside new productions, paintings, sculptures, photographs and large-scale video installations, the exhibition offers an immersive encounter with one of the most compelling visual languages of our time. Through his reworking of images drawn from cinema, social media, popular culture and the internet, Jafa examines the complexities and contradictions of Black life in America, confronting the historical representation and mediation of racial violence while celebrating the extraordinary cultural force of Black music and imagery. His practice unfolds as a rigorous semiological exercise, deconstructing and analyzing, fragment by fragment, the visual elements that build these narratives, exposing their underlying structures and illuminating how images shape collective memory, identity and the ways we see one another.
Li Hei Di, "the year of mud"
- Pace Gallery
- Through December 19, 2026
Li Hei Di's first exhibition with Pace in New York presents a new body of paintings exploring metamorphosis, identity and the relationship between the body and the self. Li's fluid canvases evoke a space of perpetual change, capturing the flux of matter and energy that shapes the reality around us and inhabiting a liminal, generative state of becoming. Moving between figuration and abstraction, the works on view create an evolving visual environment in which forms and relationships gradually emerge and dissolve, reflecting the body not as a fixed entity but as a vessel in continuous transformation—a channel connecting microcosm and macrocosm. Pace announced its representation of the artist in September 2024, alongside Michael Kohn Gallery in Los Angeles and Pippy Houldsworth Gallery in London, and Li's market has gained remarkable momentum since. In September, The Heaviest of Burdens Crushes Us, We Sink Beneath It, It Pins Us to the Ground (2023) set a new auction record at Sotheby's Hong Kong, selling for $424,300—23 percent above the previous record set a year earlier.
James Turrell, "Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue"
- Almine Rech
- Through January 30, 2027
For his 13th exhibition with Almine Rech, James Turrell returns to New York for his first solo presentation in the city in nearly three decades. Featuring more than 15 works, the exhibition brings together a new Shallow Space, recent additions to the Glassworks series and a new Cross Corner, extending the artist's lifelong investigation into the elusive relationship among light, space and perception. A leading figure of the Southern California Light and Space movement, Turrell has worked with light as his primary medium since the 1960s, creating environments in which seemingly solid volumes of color, shifting fields of illumination and architectural interventions challenge our understanding of what we see. Rather than presenting light as an object to be observed, his works use it as a medium with which to make viewers conscious of the very act of seeing. The exhibition is the continuation of his longstanding relationship with the gallery, which first presented Turrell in Europe in 1989, showing Blood Lust, a Light Piece, in Paris. More than 30 years later, the artist's commitment to perception remains as compelling as ever.
Tuan Andrew Nguyen, "Sacred Forest / Rù’ng Thiêng"
- Norr Cohan
- Through December 19, 2026
For his fourth solo exhibition with the recently rebranded Norr Cohan (formerly James Cohan), Tuan Andrew Nguyen transforms the gallery's two Walker Street spaces into a sacred forest where the remnants of war are reimagined as instruments of remembrance, healing and spiritual reconnection. At its heart is the premiere of Sacred Forest / Rừng Thiêng (2026), a new film following Khuyên, an eight-year-old girl from the Bru-Vân Kiều community in central Vietnam. Guided by the spirit of the critically endangered saola, the so-called “Asian unicorn,” she ventures into a forest haunted by the legacy of unexploded bombs. Around it, a constellation of kinetic sculptures and sound-producing objects—many forged from reclaimed artillery shells recovered in Quảng Trị—recasts the material traces of violence into forms that evoke the organic world, ancestral mythology and sacred ritual. Among them, the monumental Tiger Mountain (2026), its demined bomb casings transformed into resonant bells, and the celestial, scale-like surface of Fire Tops (2026) reveal Nguyen's ongoing interest in material transformation not as an erasure of history but as a way of carrying it forward in another form. Moving between film, sculpture, sound and Indigenous cosmologies, the exhibition proposes a different way of relating to the past grounded in listening and the possibility of new futures.
"Doris Salcedo"
- White Cube
- Through February 6, 2027
Throughout her career, Colombian artist Doris Salcedo has borne witness to lives sacrificed to political agendas. Her practice unfolds through a process of embodying and disembodying violence, revealing how physical threats are almost invariably accompanied by a psychological dimension that persists long after a single event. Salcedo's new presentation at White Cube is her first major exhibition in New York since her acclaimed 2015 U.S. retrospective, which opened at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago before traveling to the Guggenheim and then Pérez Art Museum Miami. It brings together two new bodies of work addressing the devastation of displacement and the fundamental human needs for shelter and sustenance. At its center stands a monumental yet ethereal structure made of painstakingly woven and knotted human hair. Extending the investigation of forced displacement and the climate crisis begun in her prize-winning installation Uprooted (2020-22), presented at the 2023 Sharjah Biennial, the work transforms an intimate, deeply personal material into a fragile architectural presence. On the gallery's other level, Grains of Sorrow (2023-26) comprises 47 vessels made from rice and human hair installed directly on the floor. These small, meticulously constructed sculptures stand as a counterpoint to the dehumanization of man-made starvation, a form of violence in which food is still weaponized in conflicts around the world.