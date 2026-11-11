The New York Exhibitions Worth Seeing During Art Week NYC

Marian Goodman

Through January 16, 2027

Nairy Baghramian's sculptures embody instability, to the point that precariousness itself has become a defining element of her visual vocabulary. Born into an Armenian family in Iran in 1971, she fled the country as a teenager after the Revolution and has lived and worked in Berlin since 1984. Perhaps informed by this, she endlessly rearticulates what might appear to be the ruins of a civilization, constructing new metaphorical assemblages and narrative constellations that gesture toward a message without ever resolving into an unequivocal code. This tension is seen in nameless, which lends the exhibition its title. A deformed neon sign laid horizontally, the softly illuminated work questions its own claim to representation and, more fundamentally, the power of naming. Its letters, distorted and strangely conjoined, light an otherwise empty space while destabilizing the very language through which we identify and define what we see. Continuing the artistic reappropriation of the storefront, a practice with a long history in post-Pop and Conceptual art, Baghramian turns the outside inward. The work precedes a broader investigation of language, history and the present, and of how meaning is shaped by the conditions in which objects and forms emerge.