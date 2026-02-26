The 16 Gourmet Grocers to Know in New York City, From Institutions to Upstarts
New York has always taken grocery shopping personally. The corner bodega is sacred. The deli guy who knows your order is family. And somewhere between the $3 coffee and the $33 salad, a particular breed of New Yorker decided that buying groceries should feel like checking into a boutique hotel.
Los Angeles figured this out years ago. Erewhon turned a smoothie run into a paparazzi-adjacent lifestyle event, and Angelenos didn't blink—they'd been paying $25 for adaptogenic mushroom lattes since before the rest of the country knew what adaptogens were. New York, characteristically, arrived late and then acted like it invented the concept. We didn't. What we did do is layer it onto a city that already had Zabar's, Kalustyan's and a cheese counter at Di Palo's older than some California zip codes.
So, naturally, we are in a gourmet grocer renaissance. The old guard—places where Brooke Astor sent someone to fetch strawberries, where the smoked fish case mirrors your social status—is holding steady. But a new wave has arrived, armed with TikTok accounts, art programs and the conviction that you need only one olive oil, so long as it costs $65. Dean & DeLuca's ghost haunts every one of these openings, which is ironic given that most of the people lining up for Meadow Lane weren't alive when the SoHo original was actually good. Before that, it was Balducci's on Sixth Avenue; before that, it was the great Italian import houses of Bleecker Street; before that, it was pushcarts on the Lower East Side selling produce that would put half of today's "farm-to-table" sourcing to shame.
What's actually happened is more interesting than the culture-war framing. These stores aren't replacing each other. They're serving different fantasies: old New York, a Provençal market teleported to Tribeca, the idea that $14 caramelized onion dip is a personality. Some have earned their prices over a century. Others are still making the case. All of them will sell you a very, very good sandwich.
The Best Gourmet Grocery Stores in New York City
Foster Sundry
- 215 Knickerbocker Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11237
- Bushwick
Aaron Foster worked cheese cases at Murray's Cheese and Brooklyn Kitchen for nearly two decades before opening his own shop in 2015. The education shows. Over 100 cheeses sourced from producers he's visited personally, from Adirondack farmsteads to Abruzzese hillside operations to fill a counter that doubles as a tasting bar. In back, whole-animal butchery: staff breaking down pigs while you browse. Up front, fresh produce rotated with almost aggressive seasonal fidelity. The breakfast burrito, stuffed with scrambled egg, Oaxaca cheese and burnt hash brown, landed on Eater's citywide best-of list. Craft taps rotate from Grimm and Kings County Brewers Collective.
Meadow Lane
- 355 Greenwich St., New York, NY 10013
- Tribeca
Meadow Lane opened in November 2025 to lines around the block, CNN coverage and actual death threats—a trifecta that founder Sammy Nussdorf, posting as Brokeback Contessa on TikTok, seems to regard as validation. He's not entirely wrong. Sarah Carpenter interiors, an Apparatus Studio fixture, a curated art program with Joe Bradley and Shaina McCoy on the walls. One best-in-class brand per category rather than the usual shelf-bloat. The Chinese Chicken Salad has a following. The exclusive Caffè Panna Dune Swirl ice cream—peanut butter and graham crunch—is genuinely excellent. Named after the Hamptons road where Nussdorf spent summers, it’s exactly as aspirational as that sounds.
Eli's Market
- 1411 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10028
- Upper East Side
Eli Zabar sold his stake in the family's West Side institution decades ago, went east and quietly built an empire: A 20,000-square-foot flagship, multiple Essentials shops, a wine bar, a beer bar, a bread bakery and a Grand Central outpost for baked goods and pastry. The man has rooftop greenhouses, and Martha Stewart has toured them. The Third Avenue store is modeled on European food halls and earns the comparison—pristine fish counter, serious butcher, a kosher bakery turning out some of the city's best challah. A personal shopping service will hand-select your order and deliver it to the Hamptons same day. Eli, now in his 80s, still tastes and tweaks personally. His son, Oliver, runs operations. Dynasty is the word.
Happier Grocer
- 365 Canal St Ground Floor, New York, NY 10013
- SoHo
New York's most credible answer to L.A.'s Erewhon, Happier Grocer, opened in late 2023 from Gabriella Khalil, the woman behind Palm Heights in the Cayman Islands. Yellow umbrellas, celebrity clientele, five stars: she brought that same curated-luxury-but-make-it-healthy sensibility to a two-story Canal Street space. Everything organic, local, free of ingredients requiring a chemistry degree. Pristine produce and premium pantry upstairs. Downstairs, a skin care and wellness section that reads more Goop pop-up than grocery aisle. The Ballerina Farms protein soft serve pulls a crowd. Whether you find the whole thing inspiring or exhausting probably says more about you than about the store.
Rigor Hill Market
- 227 W. Broadway, New York, NY 10013
- Tribeca
The least flashy and arguably best of Tribeca's new-wave grocers, Rigor Hill is the market arm of One White Street, the Michelin-recognized restaurant next door. Chef Austin Johnson's team makes everything here, including the noteworthy breakfast sandwich: immersion-blended eggs with crème fraîche, sweet tomato jam and cheddar on thick pain de mie. It’s so popular that the market is reportedly moving 400 to 500 a day. Produce arrives from Rigor Hill Farm, the team's own regenerative no-till operation in the Hudson Valley. Yes, the rotisserie chicken is $50. Yes, the steelhead trout has crept to $30 a pound. But this is Michelin-caliber food in a paper bag. The stroller set knows.
William Poll
- 1051 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10021
- Upper East Side
Celebrating 100 years in 2026, William Poll is roughly the size of a generous walk-in closet. It was founded in 1921 by Greek immigrant brothers—William literally stowed away on an engineering ship from Thessaloniki, lived in the engine room, passed through Cuba selling bootleg liquor and eventually landed in Manhattan. It is now run by James Poll, who is also, improbably, a working comedian. The clientele over the decades is unquestionably A-list: Henry Kissinger, Jackie Kennedy, Tom Hanks. None came for the ambiance. They came for the sandwiches, the addictive Baked Potato Thins and the chocolate-dipped meringues in the window, which stop even the most preoccupied Upper East Side passerby mid-stride.
Butterfield Market
- 1114 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10075
- 1150 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10028
- Upper East Side
Third-generation, still family-owned, on Lexington since either 1915 or 1926—the founding story depends on who's telling it. What's certain: Brooke Astor shopped here. Bette Davis once had them fly in 100 boxes of strawberries for a Christmas party. Teddy Appelbaum, the current owners' grandfather, started managing the place in the ‘50s. Siblings Joelle and Evan Obsatz now run both locations, including the Madison Avenue shop that opened in 2020 in the former Dean & DeLuca space. The French cruller doughnuts sell out by noon, and a frozen yogurt window on 85th Street that has survived every food trend since the Reagan administration.
Di Palo Fine Foods
- 200 Grand St, New York, NY 10013
- Little Italy
In a neighborhood that has largely surrendered to tourist-trap red sauce and overpriced cannoli, Di Palo's remains stubbornly the real thing. It’s family-run since 1910, when Savino Di Palo immigrated from Basilicata and opened a latteria on Mott Street. Five generations later, Lou Di Palo still flies to Italy multiple times a year, sourcing from small producers he knows by name. Expect over 300 cheeses, including more than 100 varieties of pecorino alone. Take a number, wait your turn. The adjacent Enoteca Di Palo stocks wines from 20-plus Italian regions; the candlelit wine bar on Mott Street, C. Di Palo, serves their own burrata and charcuterie.
Mitsuki Japanese Market
- 703 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
- Greenpoint (additional locations in FiDi and Park Slope)
Walking into Mitsuki feels like stepping into a Tokyo konbini that's been given an anime art direction budget. Jay Cao founded the first location on Manhattan Avenue in Greenpoint; a Financial District outpost and, as of early 2025, a Park Slope shop followed. Bright, dense, stocked floor to ceiling with snacks, drinks, beauty products, stationery and toys alongside actual groceries. Sushi and onigiri are made fresh daily, excellent for the price. But it's the daifuku mochi that built the following. It’s a younger, more playful gateway to Japanese pantry shopping than the old guard.
Mercado Little Spain
- 10 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001
- Hudson Yards
Yes, it's in Hudson Yards. Get over it. José Andrés built this 35,000-square-foot love letter to Spain's mercados with Ferran and Albert Adrià, the brothers behind elBulli, once the best restaurant on earth. Three full-service spots anchor the floor: Leña for meat, Mar for seafood, Spanish Diner for all-day comfort. But it's the Colmado, the on-site grocery, that earns a place here. Spanish olive oils, tinned fish, paella pans, porróns, spices, a curated cookbook selection that will have you rethinking your entire pantry.
Agata & Valentina
- 1505 1st Ave, New York, NY 10075
- Upper East Side
Before Eataly existed, there was this: three Sicilian-heritage owners who opened in 1993 and built what Edible Manhattan correctly called "the original Eataly." One hundred fifty kinds of bread, including focaccia from in-house brick ovens. Towering cheese displays. White-aproned butchers. Yards of salumi. A fish counter sourcing fluke and scallops from Montauk boats. Rachael Ray was an early employee—selling point or not, your call. The cappuccino bar serves Sicilian pistachio cream cookies that alone justify the trip east of Lex.
Zabar's
- 2245 Broadway, New York, NY 10024
- Upper West Side
Including Zabar's on a list of gourmet food grocers feels like including the Statue of Liberty on a list of public sculptures—technically accurate, slightly beside the point. Here since 1934, and referenced by Sorkin, Ephron and every New Yorker who has ever held an opinion about smoked fish, which is all of them. The cheese counter is theater. The housewares upstairs: a labyrinth your mother will spend 45 minutes exploring. Bagels correct. Coffee fresh. Saturday morning crowds genuinely harrowing. Zabar's is not trying to be Meadow Lane, and Meadow Lane will never be Zabar's, and that mutual incomprehension is what makes this a singular food city.
Eataly NYC Flatiron
- 200 5th Ave, New York, NY 10010
- Flatiron
Yes, it's a tourist magnet. Yes, the crowds can be punishing. But 50,000 square feet of imported Italian goods, multiple restaurants, a Nutella bar and one of the best curated olive oil selections in the city is hard to dismiss. Eataly's genius was making the Italian market hall—a concept Europeans take for granted—feel accessible to Americans who thought balsamic vinegar came in one variety. The product is legitimately excellent, especially the bread counter and high-quality fresh pasta. Think of it as the gateway drug: Eataly gets you in the door, and then you graduate to Di Palo's.
Willoughby General
- 518A Willoughby Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206
- Bed-Stuy
The smallest and most personal shop on this list exists out of necessity—the nearest Key Food had closed, and Bed-Stuy residents were crossing Brooklyn for basics. Co-owner Rachel Tutera asked neighbors what they wanted stocked, then built accordingly: bread, cheese, coffee, matcha, curated pantry goods, organic cleaning products, plants, a few well-chosen magazines. The breakfast burritos are great. The vibe is warm. The whole operation is a reminder that "gourmet grocer" doesn't have to mean $65 condiments and an influencer line out front. Sometimes it just means someone paying attention to what a community actually wants to eat.
Bklyn Larder
- 228 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217
- Prospect Heights
Born from the Franny's team in 2009, now independently run by Mandy Wynn. Farmstead cheeses are aged on-site, with bread from Bien Cuit and Orwasher's. Seasonal produce from Grand Army Plaza and Union Square greenmarkets. House-made gelato good enough to ship nationwide for those who can't pick up in person—and they do. The egg sandwich is a quiet masterpiece. The Italian Roast Beef has a cult. The pantry section at this specialty food store stocks hard-to-find grains, tinned fish and chocolate with the kind of restraint that signals someone truly tasted everything before putting it on the shelf. This is where Prospect Heights does its shopping, and for once, the crowd and the product are equally good.
Sahadi's
- 187 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201
- Brooklyn Heights
This multigenerational Middle Eastern grocery spans three storefronts in one of Brooklyn's oldest immigrant neighborhoods. The legendary bulk section is not self-serve: take a ticket, wait your turn, let staff weigh your dried fruits, nuts and spices with the efficiency of people who've been doing this since before you were born. The spice selection is absurd in the best sense. Prepared foods counter, excellent. An Industry City outpost added a restaurant and event space, but Atlantic Avenue remains the soul.