A Guide to NYC’s Essential Greek Restaurants
From down-home Astoria institutions to scene-y downtown spots, here’s where to find NYC’s best Greek cooking—and why now is the moment to explore it.Read More
Long before Astoria became synonymous with Greek food in New York, the first wave of Greek immigrants arrived through Ellis Island in the 1890s, settling initially in Manhattan's Lower East Side. By the 1960s, they'd established Astoria in Queens as America's largest Hellenic enclave—though the iconic blue Anthora coffee cup with "We Are Happy To Serve You" had already become New York's ceramic emblem, thanks to Leslie Buck's 1963 design.
The story of Greek food in New York is constantly rewriting itself. When ships like the Nea Hellas brought thousands more Greeks through New York Harbor in the 1940s, many opened traditional Greek tavernas in Astoria. Now, their grandchildren are running kitchens downtown, sourcing olive oil from family farms in the Peloponnese while experimenting with natural wines from Macedonia. The old guard still grills perfect fish in Astoria, where you'll find some of the best Greek food in the city, but a new generation is redefining what Greek cuisine can be, from power lunch spots in Midtown to hidden gems in the West Village.
As winter descends, these restaurants offer more than just a Mediterranean escape. They showcase a cuisine that's both deeply traditional and surprisingly current. Some still serve the classics exactly as you remember them, while others push boundaries while keeping the essential Greek hospitality—that warmth of philoxenia—intact. Here's where to find your place at the table.
Gus and Marty's
- 232 N 12th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
This Williamsburg newcomer comes from Demetri Makoulis and Sarah Schneider (of brunch favorite Egg Shop), with recipes vetted by Makoulis' mother. The fried anchovies with crispy lemon slices have already developed a following, and the spinach pie earned grandma's approval—no small feat. The olive oil comes from the family farm in Greece, and the hand-pulled pita with caviar-topped taramasalata makes clear this isn't your standard neighborhood Greek spot—though you can also get classic meze like tzatziki, whipped feta and eggplant, as well as moussaka and gyros. The cement walls and family photos nail the balance between industrial Brooklyn and Cretan taverna at this Greek-American restaurant.
Loi Estiatorio
- 132 W 58th St, New York, NY 10019
Maria Loi—dubbed the "Julia Child of Greece"—has created more than a Midtown NYC restaurant; she's built a temple to Mediterranean wellness. Known for starting each day with a shot of olive oil (which she keeps on her bedside table alongside her books), Loi brings the same evangelistic fervor for Greek ingredients to the dining room of her namesake restaurant with modern presentations of classic Greek dishes: tyropitakia, spanakopitakia, grilled lavraki and more. Loi's PBS show may have earned her celebrity status, but in the restaurant she's hands-on, often passing out homemade cookies and spreading her gospel of Greek hospitality.
Eleni's
- 226 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10003
This neighborhood joint, now with a sister bakery nearby, pulls off the rare trick of feeling special without trying too hard. The broiled octopus and lamb chops are reliable standards, but the imam (eggplant) is where the kitchen really shines. The lunch prix fixe, which includes a dessert sampler of baklava, galaktompouriko and chocolate mousse sampler, is one of the area's better deals. Skip dinner if you're looking for a quiet date spot—the room gets loud when it's full, which is most nights.
Elias Corner
- 24-02 31st St, Astoria, NY 11102
The formula here is refreshingly basic: pick your fish from the display case, choose grilled or fried, then head to a table on the flag-lined back patio. There's no menu because there doesn't need to be one. The octopus arrives charred just right, the sardines are crispy where they should be and everything gets a proper dose of lemon and salt. House wine comes by the $15 carafe, and they'll send you off with free loukoumades. It's cash-only and the wait can be long, but nobody seems to mind either fact.
Bahari Estiatorio
- 31-14 Broadway, Astoria, NY 11106
Don't let the fish-eye stares from the display counter throw you—this sprawling Astoria spot knows its way around seafood. The two massive dining rooms regularly host celebrations, but the real party is on the plates: perfectly grilled whole fish, superior lamb chops and a clever wreath of dips separated by cucumber slices. The portions are generous and the prices are reasonable.
Franky's Souvlaki
- 31 Steinway St #2, Astoria, NY 11103
What started as a single street food truck has grown to five locations in the New York City area, all still serving some of the city's best souvlaki. The meat is cut and grilled to order, the portions are substantial and nothing on the menu breaks $15. The pork souvlaki has a following, but don't sleep on the chicken gyro platter. You might end up eating in your car or at a nearby park—it's worth the trade-off.
Kiki's
- 130 Division St, New York, NY 10002
Look for the Chinese characters (not the Greek alphabet) outside—this is a spot that plays by downtown rules. Opened in 2015 by the Forgtmenot family, Kiki's skips the usual taverna decor for something more LES-appropriate. The cooking remains steadfastly traditional: proper octopus, crispy zucchini chips and a cheesecake that lives up to its reputation. Three dining rooms handle the constant crowds, and the Greek wine list keeps prices reasonable. The no-reservations policy means waits, but that's part of the deal at this point.
Paros Tribeca
- 211 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013
The Pagonis brothers (George, a Culinary Institute of America grad and Top Chef finalist, and Nick) have turned this prime Tribeca corner into something that matters. The renovation finally does justice to those soaring ceilings, and the kitchen matches the room's ambition. The octopus over hummus and honey-drizzled halloumi suggest they know when to play it straight and when to twist. The bar scene happened fast—no surprise given the location. Yes, Taylor Swift has been here. No, that's not why you should go.
Snack Taverna
- 63 Bedford St, New York, NY 10014
This West Village spot ditches the expected Greek restaurant moves. Alum John Fraser's early influence shows in the smart handling of vegetables, while the kitchen's restraint elevates classics like grape leaves (here with saffron-almond sauce) and lamb shoulder (bright with tomatoes and mint). The wine list leans into Greek bottles worth exploring, particularly the Assyrtikos. Small room, good energy, consistent cooking. Book ahead—those lamb meatballs have a following for a reason.
Pylos
- 128 E 7th St, New York, NY 10009
Those clay pots on the ceiling could feel gimmicky. They don't, and that says a lot about this East Village veteran. The move at this eatery is to focus on the appetizers: the fried zucchini, grape leaves and bubbling saganaki tell the story. Order enough pita to clean your plates. The dining room fills up fast and gets loud, but that's been true since they opened. Some places earn their staying power. This is one of them.
Taverna Kyclades
- Multiple locations in Astoria, East Village and Bayside
The original Astoria location still draws the crowds and still deserves them. The proposition is simple: fresh seafood grilled right. The East Village outpost means shorter waits, but Astoria remains the move if you can make it. Don't skip the lemon potatoes or spinach pie and save room for the complimentary galaktoboureko. When they have the fried smelts order them. The wine list is Greek and priced to drink, not show off.
Village Taverna
- 81 University Pl, New York, NY 10003
This Union Square staple handles everything from solo lunches to family dinners without missing a beat. The menu covers the standards but pays attention to the details—six different spreads, multiple saganaki variations and clay pot dishes that show some thought. The flexible portion sizes make sense for the location. Sometimes you just need reliable cooking and a room that works. That's what you get here.
Avra Estiatorio
- Multiple Locations
Nick Tsoulos translated his childhood memories of fishing in Nafpaktos, Greece into this seafood empire that now spans from Midtown to Miami. The concept is straightforward: pristine Mediterranean fish displayed market-style, then simply grilled with olive oil and lemon. The 48th Street original, opened in 2000, remains a power-lunch stronghold, while the 60th Street and Rockefeller locations draw the see-and-be-seen crowd. Come for the grilled octopus and whole fish, stay for the scene—just be prepared for prices that match its premium zip codes.
Nerai
- 55 E 54th St, New York, NY 10022
Midtown Greek doesn't have to mean predictable. The bi-level space, including a covered patio, hits the right notes for the zip code without feeling stuffy. The kataifi-wrapped shrimp is a deliciously crunchy-salt-sweet pick, but it's the black linguine with lobster in Metaxa bisque that shows what the kitchen can do. Beverage director Dimitrios Karagiannis curates a Greek wine list that rewards exploration, reflecting his native land's viticultural prowess.