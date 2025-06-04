Summer in the City: New York’s Best Hotel Pools to Swim and Sip

For every well-designed rooftop oasis in New York City, there’s a sad rectangle of water surrounded by folding chairs and a "resort vibes" playlist on its last loop. Half are for hotel guests only. The rest are style over swim, better suited to selfies than actual time spent poolside. This list trims the fat.

Here, you’ll find hotel pools that make the whole endeavor feel worth it, whether you’re dropping in for a few hours or posting up for the day. The common thread? Real utility. Drinks that aren’t just garnish and ice. Food worth eating in a swimsuit.

Some are invite-only, like Soho House’s quietly cinematic rooftops in Dumbo and Meatpacking. Others—like Coda or The William Vale—offer day passes through ResortPass, a site that essentially lets you “hack” your way into the city’s best hotel amenities. Pricing fluctuates (especially on weekends), and if you want a cabana, you’ll need to move fast. But for locals who’d rather tan above the traffic than sit in it, it’s a workaround that pays off.

Whether your idea of summer luxury is a frozen drink in Times Square (somehow yes) or an alfresco soak on Governors Island with lasagna in reach, this is your cheat sheet. These are the outdoor hotel pools that make sweating through August in the city feel like a good decision.