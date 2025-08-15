New York City’s 8 Most Exciting Restaurant Openings for August

While June and July are New York’s more razzle-dazzle summer months—long weekends! fireworks!—August’s relative calm doesn’t mean the city’s culinary scene is similarly sleepy. Rather, unlike September’s historically blockbuster openings, the last month of summer generally sees more approachable concepts hanging their shingles. We’re talking pop-ups that take advantage of the last few weeks of al fresco dining, or neighborhood spots that you should start frequenting now before reservations become impossible in the fall. And August, with a decent chunk of New Yorkers away on vacation, is also an excellent time to snag those harder-to-get reservations for the handful of buzzy spots that did open pre-Labor Day.

And where might all of these places be? That’s why we’re here, of course. We’ve been crisscrossing the boroughs to sample the best new restaurants that have opened this month and have included our favorite eight in the list below. We’ve got ultra-hot concepts from the teams behind buzzy Ernesto’s and Thai Diner, two pop-ups that are worth scheduling in your calendar before they close and—we promise—the best damn chicken fingers in all of New York City. Read on to discover the eight best new restaurants to try in NYC this August.