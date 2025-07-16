Discover New York City’s Most Exciting July Restaurant Openings

Happily, we’ve reached the stage of summer where new restaurants are popping up like fireworks—with a bang and to the delight of all New Yorkers. It seems every week this month brings dozens of new options to the boroughs, from prix-fixe white tablecloth stunners to paper plate-casual joints. And while it’s great fun to add all of these eateries to your Google Maps, it does make it hard to choose a worthy spot for dinner. Luckily, you won’t have to tackle the influx of new tables without some expert help. We’ve already done the fastidious vetting for you, by tracking where you’ll find the buzziest chefs, most intriguing menus and tastiest cocktails in all of the Big Apple. We promise, these are the 10 restaurants worth setting a reservation alert for.

So what’s on tap for this month? July’s select offerings run the gamut from the opening of gigantic spaces like the indoor-outdoor Yacht Club in Chelsea to charming neighborhood all-day cafes, such as Cafe O’te inside the hip 50 Norman complex in Greenpoint. We’ve also got casual spots like Dolores, a Mexico City-inspired cantina in Bed-Stuy, as well as the maximalist wonder of Sirrah in—where else?—Meatpacking, with decor including a light-up catwalk. And, if none of these quite scratch the itch, there’s always good ol’ reliable pizza: we’ve got the details on a second location of beloved sourdough-crusted Ops, plus a new joint, Lucky Charlie’s, from a protégé of Dom DeMarco (of Di Fara fame) himself.

Read on for the 10 best new restaurants to check out in New York City this July.