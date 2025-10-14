While you might not have known it from the unusually warm early October weather, we’re in the first full month of fall. And though we haven’t reached hearty soup territory just yet, maybe you’re not craving that gazpacho as much as you were a couple months ago. So what is the ideal cuisine for October, you may ask? Well, that’s the beauty of this month: nearly everything can be appealing in this liminal time between sweltering and freezing.

Luckily, the new restaurants opening up right now understood the assignment, which means you’ve got a little bit of everything to choose from. We’ve got the lowdown on all of them, of course, from a laidback, all-day cafe in perennially hip Nolita to an 18-course (yes, 18) Japanese tasting menu from the first New York location of a famed sushi counter. This month also appears to be one for reinvention, judging from the long-anticipated reopening of Babbo to a brand-new menu concept at Yoshoku inside the also recently reopened Waldorf Astoria New York.

As always, we’ve already done the hard work of researching and eating at as many of the hottest openings as we can. And now, we pass the knowledge onto you. Below, find the 11 best new restaurants opening in New York this October.