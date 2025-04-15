You may not know it from the literal sub-freezing temperatures we’ve had at the start of this month, but spring is actually approaching. And with it comes the time of year for which New Yorkers wait all winter: outdoor dining season. But forget that cramped two-top dangerously close to the sidewalk basement stairs, or the sticky picnic table you have to share with strangers. This month’s new outdoor offerings will transport you to the sun-dappled coast of Italy and a refined park in London.

But on rainy days, which, sadly, are also quite common in April, we’ve also got you covered on indoor tables to snag, as well. Two of this month’s hottest are, in fact, even inside other spaces: Maison Passerelle at Printemps New York and Next Door, for which you must walk through the Wegmans supermarket (you read that right).

And if you’re looking for a special occasion spot, you’re in luck this month. Read on for details on a tasting menu inspired by the many cultures of Brooklyn, plus the return of one of the city’s most revered kaiseki chefs. From a casual counter serving flaky breakfast pastries to the new location of a buzzy Thai spot, these are the 10 best new restaurants to check out in New York City this April.