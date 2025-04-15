The 10 Best New Restaurants to Check Out in New York City This April
From breezy rooftops to intimate tasting counters, these are New York City’s most exciting restaurants opening this April.Read More
You may not know it from the literal sub-freezing temperatures we’ve had at the start of this month, but spring is actually approaching. And with it comes the time of year for which New Yorkers wait all winter: outdoor dining season. But forget that cramped two-top dangerously close to the sidewalk basement stairs, or the sticky picnic table you have to share with strangers. This month’s new outdoor offerings will transport you to the sun-dappled coast of Italy and a refined park in London.
But on rainy days, which, sadly, are also quite common in April, we’ve also got you covered on indoor tables to snag, as well. Two of this month’s hottest are, in fact, even inside other spaces: Maison Passerelle at Printemps New York and Next Door, for which you must walk through the Wegmans supermarket (you read that right).
And if you’re looking for a special occasion spot, you’re in luck this month. Read on for details on a tasting menu inspired by the many cultures of Brooklyn, plus the return of one of the city’s most revered kaiseki chefs. From a casual counter serving flaky breakfast pastries to the new location of a buzzy Thai spot, these are the 10 best new restaurants to check out in New York City this April.
The Best New Restaurants in NYC This April
Buba Bureka
- 193 Bleecker St., New York, NY 10012
- Greenwich Village
New Yorkers love our handheld food options (see: bagels, pizza), so it’s little surprise that the city’s first dedicated bureka shop has been mobbed since opening. But the flaky triangle pastries created by chef Ben Siman Tov aren’t selling out every day just because they’re portable, but because they’re deliciously stuffed with everything from tangy, salty cheese to sweet corn. Plus, all are served with a side of tahini, pickles and hard-boiled eggs, making every order a solid meal option. Go early or be met with the dreaded “sold out!” sign.
Fairweather
- 180 10th Ave., New York, NY 10011
- Chelsea
Nothing heralds the start of spring like the proliferation of outdoor dining spots, but they’re not all created equal. One of the largest (and lushest) can be found at Fairweather, located in the sunken courtyard of The High Line Hotel, right next to the cheery double-decker bus. After a soft opening last summer, this seasonal cocktail bar from the team behind Grand Banks is now ready to welcome guests for the sunny months ahead. We recommend grabbing one of four spritz varieties and ordering share plates like the delightfully high-low pairing of Ossetra caviar and Old Bay chips.
Evolution
- 426 S. 5th St., Brooklyn, NY 11211
- Williamsburg
Opening at the end of this month is a new concept from chef Eric LeVine inside the 42 Hotel. Evolution is a dinner-only spot with just 31 seats that will serve a tasting menu inspired by the wide variety of cultures found within Brooklyn. Dishes will include options like a cheffed-up take on the potato knishes found in Brighton Beach and a new interpretation of Bay Ridge’s classic pastrami on rye. And keep an eye out for Blackbird—the restaurant’s more casual sister spot—to open in just a few weeks and serve global gastropub options.
Hakata TonTon
- 43 Mott St., New York, NY 10013
- Chinatown
Hot pot enthusiasts mourned the shuttering of Hakata TonTon last year, but we have fantastic news: the restaurant is now operating a long-term pop-up out of Cha Kee in Chinatown. While the latter will still be serving breakfast and lunch, Hakata TonTon will take over the space at dinner, serving their acclaimed hot pot meals alongside soup dumplings, karaage and okonomiyaki.
Leonessa
- 102 North End Ave., New York, NY 10282
- Battery Park City
Landing just in time for warmer spring evenings is Leonessa, an Italian cocktail bar on the roof of Conrad New York Downtown. And if that wasn’t enough to excite you, learning that Ariel Arce (Tokyo Record Bar, Heroes) is a collaborator will probably do the trick. Many of Italy’s greatest contributions to cocktails are on offer here, from modern interpretations of spritzes and martinis, to a deep bench of aperitif selections. Plus, all cocktails are served with a complimentary aperitivo-style snack, which, depending on the night, includes bites like rosemary carta di musica with fava beans and green olive tapenade, or fennel and orange-marinated Castelvetrano olives. Adding to the Amalfi Coast vibe is the decor: lemon trees, tons of greenery, and even a fountain—nearly enough to make you believe the Hudson River is actually the Mediterranean.
Little Fino
- 111 N. 12th St., Brooklyn, NY 11249
- Williamsburg
Williamsburg gains a new all-day cafe this month with the opening of NoHo Hospitality Group’s Little Fino inside The William Vale hotel. Geared to attract hotel patrons and locals alike, the ground-floor space serves a mean espresso during the daytime before morphing into a lively cocktail bar once the sun sets. The menu will consist of small plates from chef Anthony Ricco, with a cocktail program from bar director Darryl Chan (The Portrait Bar, Café Carmellini).
Maison Passerelle
- 1 Wall St., New York, NY 10005
- Financial District
Chances are, your Instagram has been flooded with photos of Printemps New York, the French un-department store that opened at the end of March. But if you’ve been waiting to visit, mid-month is an excellent time to go: in-house restaurant Maison Passerelle starts serving guests on April 17. And similar to most of the store’s ultra-chic merchandise, the food here is elevated, beautiful and French. Chef Gregory Gourdet has created a menu that explores the intertwined nature of France and its former colonies: think duck confit on top of a West African-inspired spinach stew, or a New York strip steak rubbed with Haitian coffee.
Next Door
- 770 Broadway, New York, NY 10003
- Greenwich Village
Is one of the spring’s hottest restaurants actually inside a supermarket? All signs point to yes. Opening at the end of April is Next Door, a contemporary Japanese spot nestled inside the Wegmans on Broadway. The space will feature two distinct kitchens—a sushi bar and a robata grill—serving everything from classic rolls and raw bar preparations to veggie-forward small plates. And, as if those weren’t enough surprises for inside a grocery store, there’s even a champagne bar.
Oyamel
- 10 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001
- Hudson Yards
One of D.C.’s most beloved restaurants makes the trek up north with the opening of Oyamel inside José Andrés Group’s Mercado Little Spain. Similar to Spanish Diner inside the market, Oyamel will be a distinct space, with a menu slinging tacos, ceviches and destination-worthy margaritas. And with a space designed by the heavy hitters at Rockwell Group, which features a palette of bright colors and the restaurant’s signature butterflies, we’re sure you won’t just be taking pictures of the food.
Yamada
- 16 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10013
- Chinatown
One of the city’s most renowned kaiseki chefs opened his own counter earlier this month, after years spent honing his craft in Japan and at New York’s Brushstroke. Chef Isao Yamada’s eponymous restaurant, located inside the Canal Arcade, serves a 10-course menu composed of dishes inspired by the principles of seasonality, harmony and mindfulness. On the spring menu, look out for courses like a chawanmushi with king crab and wagyu beef aged with sakura leaf, plus an impressive dessert course that includes matcha tiramisu and yozakura-yokan (red bean jelly).