The 10 Most Exciting Restaurant Openings to Check Out in New York this December
A famed French bakery, a Los Angeles doughnut shop, and much more to round out the year.Read More
The calendar year may be winding down, but luckily, such is not the case for New York City’s bar and restaurant scene. As anyone who lives here can tell you, December is never quiet: just walk by Rockefeller Center or Bryant Park if you don’t believe us. But tourist hordes and giant Christmas trees aside, this last month of the year is quite literally festive, which means dining and drinking out right now takes on an extra glittery and magical sheen.
And while you might want to hit all of your holiday restaurant favorites this season, make sure to leave some nights (and days!) free to check out some new contenders. December’s arrivals offer a little bit of everything: for those of us with a sweet tooth, we’ve got one of Los Angeles’ most famed doughnut shops opening up in the Village, plus the first New York location of one of France’s most storied bakeries. Cocktail enthusiasts are also in luck: we have all the details on the new concepts from the teams behind Zero Bond and Junoon, respectively.
As to where you should head first? We’ll leave that up to you. Read on for the 10 best new restaurants and bars to check out this December in New York.
Where to Eat in NYC in December
Dandelion
- 115 Christopher St., New York, NY 10014
- West Village
The West Village has no shortage of chic cocktail spots, but the mid-month arrival of Dandelion has been one of the most eagerly anticipated openings of the season. The result of a collaboration between Eytan Sugarman and Will Makris (known for Zero Bond and White Horse Tavern, among others), the space is just as sexy as some of their other ventures, especially the striking green marble bar and low, sultry lighting. And the beverage program, run by veterans of places like Employees Only and The Dead Rabbit, is similarly refined. We’re especially intrigued by the large selection of drinks featuring French spirits, including Chartreuse and absinthe. Don’t miss the food, either: with a menu created by chef Franco Sampogna of Michelin-starred Frevo, you can expect a rotating selection of small plates that will be as creative as they are tasty, like wagyu hot dogs and bluefin tuna and uni toast.
Fauchon
- 2 Bryant Park, New York, NY 10018
- Bryant Park
If a trip to Paris over the holidays isn't in the cards, we may have found the next best thing: celebrated French bakery Fauchon opens this month, right in the heart of Bryant Park. Nestled inside the store’s trademark pink interior will be the storied brand’s signature treats—handmade pastries like croissants and macarons, plus chocolate bonbons—as well as breakfast, lunch and brunch menus crafted exclusively for this U.S. location. Also unique to this shop will be New York-specific creations, such as the NY Bisou Bisou: a fudge brownie with chocolate mousse, caramel and crunchy pretzel. Pro tip: Their packaged teas and jams make for excellent holiday gifts.
Gertie
- 602 Vanderbilt Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11238
- Prospect Heights
Deli fans the city over rejoiced when Brooklyn favorite Gertie reopened this month on Vanderbilt Avenue. And Gertie 2.0 is an upgrade that’s still kept all of its original charm: come for the bagel sandwiches (like the egg and cheese with hot sauce); stay for the latke bar, where you can pick from half a dozen different creations, including the classic-ish apple butter and sour cream, or innovative takes on a tuna melt. Wash everything down with one of the housemade sodas in deli-approved flavors, like cel-ray or black cherry, or coffee creations such as a chocolate egg cream latte.
Godunk
- 332 Bowery, New York, NY 10012
- NoHo
New York City is home to a wide variety of Thai restaurants, but one segment that’s been lacking is places specializing in the country’s venerated street food cuisine. Luckily, Godunk, which opened on Bowery earlier this month, is helping to fill that hole. The restaurant, run by chef Nate Limwong (Chalong, Unglo), is also unique in that the menu doesn’t focus on one region, but on street food dishes found throughout Thailand, from Isaan to Bangkok to Surat Thani. Plates here are meant for sharing, but we recommend ordering a double of the fried rice—with sweet Chinese sausage, salted egg yolk and sliced shiitakes, it seems to be the crowd favorite on every table. Movie-themed cocktails round out this playful menu: try the Before Sunset made with pandan-infused mezcal, kaffir lime cordial, coconut water, pineapple and a dried spicy mango garnish.
Kashi
- 266 Livingston St., Brooklyn, NY 11201
- Downtown Brooklyn
Rejoice, Downtown Brooklyn concertgoers: your pre-show meal options just got a little more exciting. Opening on the 17th, Kashi is an Indian restaurant focusing on the cuisine of the north of the country, led by chef Hakikat Dhawan (formerly of the five-star Taj Palace in New Delhi and GupShup here in NYC). Menu highlights include paratwala paneer tikka (paneer layered with mint-cilantro pesto, mango and chilies) and the Varanasi specialty of malaiyo, a saffron milk foam that’s rarely found in New York. And don’t miss grabbing a light and fizzy cocktail like the Chatpata Fizzy Shikanji: tequila, hibiscus syrup, chaat masala, lemonade and seltzer.
Moonrise Bagels
- 58 W. 8th St., New York, NY 10011
- Greenwich Village
It’s not often that New Yorkers embrace bagel shops from outside of the five boroughs, but then again, Moonrise Bagels is not your average purveyor. The upstate-based mini-chain opened its first store in the city this month and, judging from the lines, the stuffed bagels have won over the purists. Handmade fresh every morning, the flavors include breakfast options like a bacon, egg and cheese, in addition to more midday-appropriate flavors like a cheese pizza (our favorite) or eggplant parm. Dipping sauces, available for a dollar each, add to the fun and come in flavors like ranch or Calabrian chili aioli. And the early bird gets the worm here: the bagels have been selling out most days before noon.
Randy’s Donuts
- 185 Bleecker St., New York, NY 10012
- Greenwich Village
If one new, circular carb isn’t enough for you, you’re in luck: Randy’s Donuts—maybe you know it from their famed, giant doughnut sign in Los Angeles?—has also touched down in New York, just a few blocks from Moonrise on Bleecker. The menu here leans towards the classics, both in cake and yeast doughnut form. While we think the standout is the “glazed raised” due to its cloudlike texture and just-sweet-enough icing, the “Long Johns” (similar to eclairs) are also worth scooping up.
Room 207
- 207 2nd Ave., New York, NY 10003
- East Village
The team behind Indian favorites Junoon and Jazba opens their first standalone bar this month, with a cocktail list as flavor-forward as its sibling restaurants. Room 207 is a speakeasy-style spot (with a hidden entrance on 13th Street) that seats only 26 guests. Mixologist Hemant Pathak’s menu is grounded in classic recipes, but enlivened by seasonal ingredients and modern techniques, like the highball made with Cardenxe Sotol de Desierto, guava, hibiscus, cilantro and lime. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can also opt for the Enigma program, in which guests choose a base spirit, and the bartender presents a “blind” omakase-style menu of three drinks. Round out the night with a selection of small bites, including oysters on the half shell, lamb skewers or brownie sundaes.
Seirēn
- 94 7th Ave., New York, NY 10011
- Chelsea
The salty, briny, fresh cuisine of Iberia lands in New York this month with the arrival of Seirēn, a new conservas bar in Chelsea. One of the only of its kind in the city, the concept draws influence from establishments in Spain and Portugal, where diners break bread over various tins of seafood. Here, offerings include everything from tuna belly in walnut pesto to Galician mussels in escabeche, plus a variety of tapas like the classic pan con tomate or the hearty crab-stuffed piquillo peppers. Cocktails are similarly Mediterranean-inspired: try the Shoe Critters made with cachaca, lime, coconut milk, condensed milk, sugar and MSG.
Stars
- 139 E. 12th St., New York, NY 10003
- East Village
We may have had to wait until the end of the year for it, but one of our most anticipated bars of the fall and winter is finally opening on 12th Street this month. Stars, from the team behind the perennially packed Claud and Penny, is a petite, 12-seat wine bar with a not-so-petite wine list. With over a thousand bottles on offer from around the world, guests can find their new favorite tipple easily thanks to a custom reference book. Plus, with more than 20 options under $20, this doesn’t have to be a special occasion spot. While the food selection won’t be as robust as its sister restaurants, you can look out for snacks like deviled eggs and cured chorizo served with marinated vegetables.