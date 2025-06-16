The 8 Best New Restaurants to Check Out in New York City This June
The most anticipated New York openings this month, including the return of a West Village pasta favorite and the Frick’s first cafe.Read More
After an oddly chilly and rainy May, it seems warmer summer climes are finally here to stay, just in time for prime rooftop and patio season. And the restaurant gods have delivered on that front, with a brand-new Sichuan small-plates and cocktail bar and an all-day mezze spot from the La Pecora Bianca team. In other opening news, Rock Center further cements its domination as Midtown’s ground-zero for buzzy restaurants, thanks to Costeño Group’s first U.S. location and a storied butcher’s sandwich shop.
And once you’ve eaten your way through New York City’s June restaurant additions, make sure to swing by a few new late-May openings: Santo Taco, the first solo venture from Cosme’s Santiago Perez; Le Chêne, the debut restaurant from chef Alexia Duchêne (Frenchie in London, Taillevent in Paris); and Lele’s Roman, an Italian all-day spot from LDV Hospitality, the team behind Scarpetta and American Cut. Read on for the eight best new restaurants to check out in New York City this June.
The Best New Restaurants to Try In New York City This June
Cuerno New York
- 271 Ave. of the Americas, New York, NY 10020
- Rockefeller Center
Mexico’s celebrated Costeño Group heads north with the opening of their first U.S. concept, a modern Mexican steakhouse. With a focus on the cuisine from the northern regions of the country and an emphasis on direct-fire grilling, executive chef Oriol Mendivil's menu is meant for sharing. Guests are encouraged to sample dishes from four main sections: steaks, tacos, seafood and vegetables. Standouts include the Taco Richi made with ribeye and a cheese crust on a homemade flour tortilla, and the hamachi crudo served with chile chiltepin and salsa rasurada. The accompanying tipples here are perfect for the early days of summer: try a seasonal agua fresca or opt for a guided tasting flight of agave spirits.
Dell’anima
- 18 Cornelia St., New York, NY 10014
- West Village
Long before the West Village Girl became a meme, the neighborhood used to be known for something else entirely: really good pasta. Now, one of the original innovative spots is back, in a new location on charming Cornelia Street (and, after a stint as a more casual concept in Gotham West Market). The seasonal pastas here, of course, are what you should be ordering, especially the garganelli with peekytoe crab, roasted summer squash, lemon and breadcrumbs; and the unusual orecchiette, sweetened with beet, English peas, mint and pecorino. Cocktail-wise, the menu leans toward Italian spirits and classic preparations with a twist. We recommend the Roasted Orange Negroni Spagliato made with Campari, Carpano Antica and sparkling wine, then topped with charred oranges marinated in sweet vermouth.
Gazebo at The Flower Shop
- 107 Eldridge St., New York, NY 10002
- Lower East Side
Chef Eddie Huang may now be most well-known for his bestselling memoir (and, later, TV series) Fresh off the Boat, but food-obsessed New Yorkers still fondly remember his beloved Taiwanese spot, Baohaus. Happily, Huang returns to the burners this month with a long-term pop-up at The Flower Shop, which is, coincidentally, only a few blocks from his former restaurant. Gazebo will serve a menu of traditional Chinese dishes, with a Mediterranean twist: plenty of olive oil. Look out for small plates like Beijing lamb skewers and scallop ceviche with Marcona almonds, as well as entrees like lion’s head meatballs, chopped chili fluke, and whole-tail lobster toast.
Lei
- 15-17 Doyers St., New York, NY 10013
- Chinatown
One of this season’s most anticipated wine bars opens this month, on a lively stretch of Doyers Street in Chinatown. Lei comes from Annie Shi (King, Jupiter), and is an ode not only to her Chinese-American heritage, but her passion for grapes. The menu boasts 350 different wines, with newer producers from Spain, Greece and China available, as well as plenty of representation from classic regions like Burgundy and Champagne. And come hungry: the menu here was designed to pair well with reds, whites and everything in between. Standout dishes include fried goat cheese with toasted five spice, and sweet and sour beef short rib.
Lobel’s Original
- 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Rink Level, New York, NY 10112
By now, we all know that Rockefeller Center has seriously upped its food and beverage game, but it appears they’re not done yet. The latest destination spot is found at Rink Level: Lobel’s Original from storied family butcher, Lobel’s of New York. Sandwiches are the star order here—from the thin-sliced prime steak to the broccoli rabe—and all should be dunked in the addictive, accompanying jus. And a tip from us: do not skip dessert. Both the banana pudding and the brown-butter chocolate chip cookie are some of the best versions we’d tried in recent memory.
Mama Mezze
- 1123 Broadway, New York, NY 10010
- Nomad
A new restaurant with a massive, 100-seat outdoor patio is always something to celebrate, but when it also comes from the teams behind La Pecora Bianca and Balaboosta, we’re almost inclined to throw it a party. Mama Mezze is a new all-day, wood-fired eastern Mediterranean spot created by Mark Barak and Einat Admony that celebrates the food from all around the eponymous sea. Think house-made za’atar bread dipped in baharat-spiced beef hummus, or crispy cauliflower drizzled with red pepper tahini and garlic-fresno gremolata. Cocktails are similarly spiced, like the nutty Espresso Tahini made with vodka, Mr. Black, Foro Amaro and tahini; or the kicky Harissa Margarita: mezcal, aperol, harissa, Ancho Reyes and lemon.
Meili Rooftop
- 160 N 12th St., Brooklyn, NY 11249
- Williamsburg
Williamsburg gains a new sky-high hangout this month, with the opening of Meili Rooftop at the Coda Hotel. A sister spot to Meili downstairs, the new addition has a wonderfully large patio plus a retractable roof for sneaky summer storms. The menu here, with a focus on Sichuan-influenced small plates, is great for groups: spicy dan dan noodles with mustard greens, and pan-fried veggie dumplings are must-orders. Cocktails also take inspiration from China: we’re particularly fond of the Yellow River, made with vodka, baijiu, pineapple and cinnamon. Wines, however, span the globe, from Spanish orange to French sparkling.
Westmoreland
- 1 E 70th St., New York, NY 10021
- Upper East Side
The long-awaited reopening of The Frick Collection has us all running to the Upper East Side, but the announcement of the museum’s first-ever cafe means we’re coming back for (figurative and literal) seconds. Westmoreland is named for the Frick family’s private Pullman train car, which they used to travel between their many homes in the early 1900s, but the menu here is far from stuffy. Think farm-to-table soups, salads and pastries; a full menu of American and European wines, plus cocktails. Don’t miss the bespoke mural by Darren Waterston on your way out: it was inspired by works within the museum’s collection.