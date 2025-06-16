The 8 Best New Restaurants to Check Out in New York City This June

After an oddly chilly and rainy May, it seems warmer summer climes are finally here to stay, just in time for prime rooftop and patio season. And the restaurant gods have delivered on that front, with a brand-new Sichuan small-plates and cocktail bar and an all-day mezze spot from the La Pecora Bianca team. In other opening news, Rock Center further cements its domination as Midtown’s ground-zero for buzzy restaurants, thanks to Costeño Group’s first U.S. location and a storied butcher’s sandwich shop.

And once you’ve eaten your way through New York City’s June restaurant additions, make sure to swing by a few new late-May openings: Santo Taco, the first solo venture from Cosme’s Santiago Perez; Le Chêne, the debut restaurant from chef Alexia Duchêne (Frenchie in London, Taillevent in Paris); and Lele’s Roman, an Italian all-day spot from LDV Hospitality, the team behind Scarpetta and American Cut. Read on for the eight best new restaurants to check out in New York City this June.