The 6 Best New Restaurants to Check Out in New York City This March
A second location of one of Brooklyn’s hottest bakeries, plus Thai street food and a kimchi tasting menu.Read More
Later sunsets and lighter jackets: It seems New York has finally emerged from the grayest days of the year and is galloping nicely toward spring. So it comes as no surprise that many restaurant openings for this month are similarly channeling the sun. Take Gitano NYC, the hedonistic seasonal spot now with its first permanent—and enormous—location in the Seaport. Hydraulic glass doors that open onto sparkling views of the water and a menu that channels the fresh cuisine of Tulum make it a perfect place to welcome the warmer weather—and their mezcal margaritas help, too.
In Midtown, BKK New York brings the food of vibrant, sun-soaked Thailand to Manhattan. With its elevated street food menu, the restaurant champions the laid-back, bright flavors that are the perfect antidote for the heavier soups and stews we’ve been snacking on all winter. And hey, if White Lotus has you pining for a trip to the country, maybe this is the next best option.
So whether you’re looking for a tasting menu inspired by an Indian wedding (or one filled with kimchi) or an omakase joint that also moonlights as a listening bar, we’ve found the ideal spots for all your culinary needs. Read on for the six best new restaurants to check out in New York this March.
The Best New NYC Restaurants
BKK New York
- 238 W. 56th St., New York, NY 10019
- Midtown West
Midtown gets a much-needed dose of casual cool with the opening of this Thai spot, which features a stellar menu from chef Teerawong “Yo” Nanthavatsiri (previously of the much-missed Pinto and Pinto Garden). Dishes here take inspiration from the street food traditions of both Bangkok and the Big Apple. Think a brisket sandwich served with Thai spicy beef jus, or the BKK hot dog, where Chiang Mai sausage supplants the dirty water variety. Drinks here are equally playful: look out for the Sticky Situation, a clarified milk punch enlivened with black sticky rice-infused whiskey, Earl Grey syrup, lemon juice, clarified oat milk and aromatic bitters.
Gitano NYC
- 89 South St., New York, NY 10038
- Seaport
Everyone’s favorite summer spot is making the leap to spring (and a brick-and-mortar space). Gitano NYC marks the first permanent location for the modern Mexican restaurant that also moonlights as a dance club. The city’s largest disco ball and 30-foot ceilings mean this place isn’t exactly a wallflower, and neither is the food and drink. Grab share plates like the lobster tostadas and truffle tlayudas, alongside cocktails like the Kisses in the Car, made with mezcal, rum, passion fruit and habanero.
Hear & There
- 109 South 6th St., Brooklyn, NY 11249
- Williamsburg
A dual-concept “audio-focused” cocktail bar and omakase counter from a Please Don’t Tell alumni? As your favorite Gen Z friend might exclaim, “say less.” This Williamsburg spot, which opened on March 3, ticks all the boxes for a glittering night out: a 13-course, Edo-style menu from chef Mark Garcia (formerly of Himitsu and Kissaski); Larry Gonzalez-designed cocktails like the Osaka (Hibiki Harmony Japanese whiskey, oka kura sweet bermutto and orange bitters); and even custom speakers for a top-notch listening experience.
Madam Ji Ki Shaadi
- 154 Bleecker St., New York, NY 10012
- Greenwich Village
With a name that translates to “Madam Ji Is Getting Married,” this new Village spot aims to capture the fun and joy of an Indian wedding right in the heart of downtown Manhattan. Guests are treated to a tasting menu (which, at $65, is quite the bargain for the neighborhood) that includes a welcome drink and multiple courses such as chicken tikka kebabs and Delhi-style makhani paneer. And just like at a real wedding, there are even party favors: here, it’s mithai (Indian sweets) wrapped in a gift bag to-go.
Radio Bakery
- 186 Underhill Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11238
- Prospect Heights
One of the buzziest bakery openings of last spring is already expanding, but don’t expect the line to be any shorter. Radio Bakery’s new location in Prospect Heights has been mobbed every morning, but if you’re willing to brave the lines, you’ll be rewarded with croissants in wacky flavors like matcha-mango morning buns, cheesy pretzel bear claws and French onion soup. While doors open at 7:30 a.m., note that sandwiches like the roasted turkey or tuna salad aren’t served until 11 a.m., which may mean you need to make a second trip.
Raon
- 207 E. 59th St., New York, NY 10022
- Midtown East
Soogil Lim and Sasook Youn, the husband-and-wife team behind the East Village’s Soogil, are back with one of the more innovative tasting menus we’ve seen. Raon is a 10-course meal focused on the always-enigmatic kimchi. Four varieties are showcased on this menu, from the more well-known baechu (cabbage kimchi) to the harder-to-find jang kimchi, a soy sauce-based version. And don’t miss the beverage program, curated by sommelier Hak Soo Kim (formerly of Per Se and Jungsik): soju fans, especially, will be delighted by the selection.