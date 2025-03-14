The 6 Best New Restaurants to Check Out in New York City This March

Later sunsets and lighter jackets: It seems New York has finally emerged from the grayest days of the year and is galloping nicely toward spring. So it comes as no surprise that many restaurant openings for this month are similarly channeling the sun. Take Gitano NYC, the hedonistic seasonal spot now with its first permanent—and enormous—location in the Seaport. Hydraulic glass doors that open onto sparkling views of the water and a menu that channels the fresh cuisine of Tulum make it a perfect place to welcome the warmer weather—and their mezcal margaritas help, too.

In Midtown, BKK New York brings the food of vibrant, sun-soaked Thailand to Manhattan. With its elevated street food menu, the restaurant champions the laid-back, bright flavors that are the perfect antidote for the heavier soups and stews we’ve been snacking on all winter. And hey, if White Lotus has you pining for a trip to the country, maybe this is the next best option.

So whether you’re looking for a tasting menu inspired by an Indian wedding (or one filled with kimchi) or an omakase joint that also moonlights as a listening bar, we’ve found the ideal spots for all your culinary needs. Read on for the six best new restaurants to check out in New York this March.