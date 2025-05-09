The 10 Best New Restaurants to Check Out in New York City This May
A springtime medley of new dining destinations debuts across New York in May, from Adda’s long-awaited reopening to Dominique Ansel’s latest bakery.Read More
May is a bit of a confusing time in New York, weather-wise: are we indoor people or outdoor people? This means that what you might be craving for dinner on any given night can vacillate wildly, from soups to spritzes. Perhaps it’s no coincidence, then, that this month’s new restaurants are also a bit of a grab-bag. From a burger joint to a multi-course tasting menu, it seems there’s an opening that caters to every sort of diner, regardless of budget or cuisine craving.
And, just like spring, this month is also a time of renewal for restaurants. Not only is the hotly anticipated reopening of Adda finally happening this May, but a long-shuttered Williamsburg institution, JR & Son, is also back in action. And, we’re welcoming the first New York outpost of NADC Burger, which already counts fans in cities like Austin and Denver.
But what quality do all these restaurants have in common? Well, that’s easy: they’re delicious. Plus, we’ve already done the arduous work of whittling down this group to only the can’t-miss places to try this month. Read on to discover the 10 best new restaurants to check out in New York City this May.
The Best New Restaurants in NYC Opening This Month
Adda
- 107 1st Ave., New York, NY 10003
- East Village
One of New York’s most groundbreaking Indian restaurants makes a triumphant return this month. Adda is reopening in a new location in the East Village, and with a menu designed by chef Chintan Pandya and chef de cuisine Neel Kajale, the redux will still have signature dishes like the baby goat biryani, as well as new preparations including bharwan mirchi murgh, a Rajasthani stuffed chili chicken. Also fun for large groups is the Butter Chicken Experience, where guests choose what type of wood the poultry will be cooked over, and even the type of butter used in the sauce.
Bar Bianchi
- 5 Ave. A, New York, NY 10009
- East Village
For those of us not lucky enough to jet off to northern Italy this summer, fear not: Milan is coming west with the opening of Bar Bianchi. And this aperitivo bar comes with quite the pedigree: it’s the child of the Golden Age Hospitality team behind buzzy spots Le Dive and The Nines, among others. Within the 1930s-meets-1960s space, executive chef Nicole Gajadhar serves a sunny, trattoria-style menu, with dishes like veal Milanese for two, and rigatoni with sausage, peas and pink sauce. Tipples are courtesy of Cody Pruitt of Libertine and, unsurprisingly, include spritzes, Negronis and the lesser-known sgroppinos—sort of a grown-up slushie.
The Dynamo Room
- 2 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY 10121
- Midtown West
We’re all well aware that the area around Penn Station isn’t exactly known for its destination dining. But that might change this month, with the arrival of The Dynamo Room from Sunday Hospitality—the group known for beloved spots Sunday in Brooklyn and Rule of Thirds. This latest concept is a modern steakhouse that still pays tribute to the New York City grills of the 1800s: think 50-day dry-aged ribeye and veal chops with brown butter, but also a killer raw bar program and sides like smoked cheddar soufflé. Cocktails are galaxy themed (and we will resist the out-of-this-world pun): try the Infinity and Beyond made with whiskey, pistachio and falernum.
Fish Cheeks
- 661 Driggs Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211
- Williamsburg
The second outpost of this perennially packed NoHo spot will open in Williamsburg this month. Co-founders Jenn Saesue and Chat Suansilphong are hoping to recreate the magic of the original across the East River with interiors designed by Space NY, plus their trademark, unapologetically spicy Thai dishes. Expect some Brooklyn-only specials, courtesy of chef Dustin Everett, like marinated raw crab with lime juice and fish sauce and mama tom yum: ramen noodles with pork belly, shrimp, squid and crab topped with egg yolk.
FifthSip
- 229 Mott St., New York, NY 10012
- Nolita
Matcha isn’t going anywhere anytime soon (and we’re not mad about that), but perhaps it’s time for another caffeinated beverage to shine. We’ve been anxiously awaiting the May 17 opening of Nolita’s FifthSip, which will specialize in Vietnamese-style, slow-drip phin brewing. The order here will be cà phê sữa đá (iced robusta with sweetened condensed milk), but we’re also excited to try the ube iced coffees, tiramisu lattes and banana cream-topped phins. Matcha lemonade, we hardly knew ya. And of course, there will be pastries, including ube buns and traditional croissants sweetened with condensed milk.
JR & Son
- 575 Lorimer St., Brooklyn, NY 11211
- Williamsburg
A beloved neighborhood spot got a glow-up with the reopening of JR & Son earlier this month. The restaurant, which shuttered during Covid-19, has now been reimagined by executive chef Patricia Vega (formerly of Thai Diner) as a homey spot for classic Italian American preparations. All the greatest hits like spaghetti and meatballs are on offer, but Vega also throws the unexpected curveball, like an arancini salad with smoked mozzarella, watercress and radicchio. Desserts, from chef Amanda Perdomo, lean playful, like a rainbow cookie layer cake made with coconut milk. And cocktails here celebrate this season’s favorite liqueur, amaro. Try the vibrant Strawberry Letter 23, made with gin, strawberry amaro, Campari and lemon.
NADC Burger
- 25 Cleveland Pl., New York, NY 10012
- Soho
New York City has quite a few signature burgers already—are you team Corner Bistro or JG Melon?—which means new entries to the field always need a hook. Luckily, NADC Burger, which opens this month from professional skateboarder Neen Williams and chef Phillip Frankland Lee, comes prepared. The signature is a double patty with top-tier Wagyu beef plus all the classic fixings, and it already has legions of fans in Austin, Chicago and Denver. New to NYC will be a classic vanilla milkshake, plus a space decorated with custom murals from artist Jappy Agoncillo.
Papa d’Amour
- 64 University Pl., New York, NY 10003
- Greenwich Village
Dominique Ansel, perhaps New York’s most famed working pastry chef and the man behind tasty viral creations like the cronut, is opening a new bakery on University. That should probably be enough to get you there, but if you need specifics, we’ve got ‘em. His new concept, named for an endearing nickname from his children, moves away from classic French techniques to Asian bread culture: think steamed buns, egg tarts, fresh-baked shokupan and more. Savory options, like the scallion basil blossom made with a scallion and Thai basil pesto and laminated brioche crust, will show off Ansel’s signature twists on flavor and ingredients.
Saint Urban
- 43 E. 20th St., New York, NY 10003
- Flatiron
A new fine-dining spot from chef Jared Stafford-Hill will offer a twist on food and wine pairings: Saint Urban aims to flip the script, with the food inspired by the world’s foremost winemaking regions. With a monthly rotating tasting menu, the restaurant will focus on areas like Burgundy and Tuscany, with dishes composed of seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. First up is France’s Côte de Beaune region: the seven-course menu will feature pairings like a glass of Meursault with Meyer lemon-cured Danish hiramasa. Look out later this summer for Spain, Tuscany and the south of France to be featured.
Teruko
- 220 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011
- Chelsea
The revitalization of Hotel Chelsea continues with the opening of its latest restaurant concept, Japanese spot Teruko. Helmed by chef Tadashi Ono (formerly of Matsuri) and named after Swiss artist (and former Hotel Chelsea resident) Teruko Yokoi, the subterranean space will serve classic Japanese fare, including traditional edomae sushi, plus robata preparations like grilled Ozaki Wagyu with fresh wasabi. Make sure to take a spin around the whole space as you sip on sake or Japanese whisky: Yokoi’s original paintings line many of the walls.