May is a bit of a confusing time in New York, weather-wise: are we indoor people or outdoor people? This means that what you might be craving for dinner on any given night can vacillate wildly, from soups to spritzes. Perhaps it’s no coincidence, then, that this month’s new restaurants are also a bit of a grab-bag. From a burger joint to a multi-course tasting menu, it seems there’s an opening that caters to every sort of diner, regardless of budget or cuisine craving.

And, just like spring, this month is also a time of renewal for restaurants. Not only is the hotly anticipated reopening of Adda finally happening this May, but a long-shuttered Williamsburg institution, JR & Son, is also back in action. And, we’re welcoming the first New York outpost of NADC Burger, which already counts fans in cities like Austin and Denver.

But what quality do all these restaurants have in common? Well, that’s easy: they’re delicious. Plus, we’ve already done the arduous work of whittling down this group to only the can’t-miss places to try this month. Read on to discover the 10 best new restaurants to check out in New York City this May.