From Bodega to Bistro, These 9 New NYC Restaurants Serve Summer on a Plate
As the sidewalks sizzle, there’s no better time to embark on a gastronomic tour of the city’s latest and greatest.Read More
As New York City swelters under the relentless summer heat wave, its culinary scene is serving up a refreshing antidote. A new crop of restaurants has sprouted across the boroughs, each offering a cool respite from the city's ubiquitous members' clubs and flashy eateries. These newcomers share a common thread: inventive spins on traditional fare that breathe new life into the Big Apple's ever-evolving gastronomy.
In this city, today's hot spot often becomes tomorrow's has-been, but these establishments are carving out niches with impressive staying power. From a Bed-Stuy bodega-turned-trattoria to a Hudson Square Nordic oasis, these restaurants are turning once-overlooked corners into hotbeds of international flavors. In neighborhoods where the most exotic fare was once a bacon-egg-and-cheese, you can now find everything from perfectly pleated Taiwanese dumplings to Korean comfort food.
Each dish, whether a meticulously pleated xiaolongbao or a deconstructed Italian classic, serves as an edible passport to reimagined traditions. As the sidewalks sizzle, there's no better time to embark on a gastronomic tour of the city's latest and greatest. From Bed-Stuy to Midtown, these tables are making New York's food scene hotter than a subway platform in August—and not just because of the weather. If a restaurant has opened within the past few months and still has tongues wagging, it's earned its place on our list.
Where to Eat in New York City Right Now
Daphne’s
- For Italian-American trattoria with a Brooklyn twist
- 299 Halsey St, Brooklyn, NY 11216
This Bed-Stuy spot is orchestrating a subtle revolution in Italian-American cuisine, eschewing checked tablecloths and your simple spaghetti meatball. This 50-seat jewel box, located in a former bodega, showcases chef Jamie Tao's innovative spirit without losing touch with tradition. For example, his green vodka sauce with fiddlehead ferns speaks to locality and seasonality, while beef tartare with lasagna chips reimagines classic flavors. Co-owners Gary Fishkop and Paul Cacici adorned the space with New York Philharmonic memorabilia, striking a balance between upscale bistro and neighborhood haunt. A well-curated natural wine list complements the kitchen's adventurous spirit.
Kabin
- For a Nordic oasis in Hudson Square
- 300 Spring St, New York, NY 10013
Just in time for summer’s peak, Kabin brings a cool Nordic breeze to Hudson Square. Owner Alex Tangen has skillfully woven her Norwegian roots into a sophisticated cocktail haven, blending Scandinavian aesthetics with Manhattan's mixology mastery. Swedish designer Jeanette Didon's interiors create an urban forest using sustainably sourced oak and raw steel, evoking the spirit of a modern Norwegian hytte (cabin). Communal tables in the high-ceilinged space foster a convivial atmosphere reminiscent of Scandinavian gatherings. Mixologists Pamela Wiznitzer and Eloy Pacheco's menu reads like a boreal-botanical adventure, featuring sea buckthorn, lingonberry and aquavit in inventive concoctions. Meanwhile, Michelin-starred chef Johnny Spero elevates comfort food to haute cuisine with his refined take on Swedish meatballs and pickled mackerel.
Penny
- An intimate raw bar in the East Village
- 90 E 10th St 1st Floor, New York, NY 10003
Perched above its popular sister restaurant Claud, Penny is the East Village's new pearl. This 31-seat seafood sanctuary proves that good things come in small packages—and on marble counters. The menu is a maritime treasure map, leading diners from personal iceboxes brimming with raw delights to a puff pastry-capped oyster roast that's more showstopper than appetizer. Wine guru Chase Sinzer's list reads like a sommelier's diary, full of classics and quirky small-production gems. Pro tip: Queue up at 4:45 pm—this pearl is worth the early dive.
Eel Bar
- The Lower East Side's tavern-style seafood haven
- 252 Broome St, New York, NY 10002
Eel Bar, the Lower East Side's newest catch, is reeling in fans with its tavern-esque charm and sea-to-table ingenuity. This neon-kissed spot from the Cervo's team navigates the waters between land and sea with the finesse of a seasoned captain. The trout roe-studded potato salad is a deconstructed seaside picnic, while the grass-fed beef burger, spiked with anchovies and Roquefort, is a surf-and-turf revolution in a bun. Gildas—both classic and tuna—are the siren song that lures you in. Meatballs with fries provide a comforting anchor in this sea of flavors. Cap your voyage with the vermouth-soaked tarta San Marcos, a dessert that's equal parts nightcap and sweet treat. With its funky glassware and laid-back vibe, Eel Bar is your port of call for everything from late-night fried shrimp heads to perfectly executed martinis.
Lucia Alimentari
- Soho's hidden pizza parlor and wine nook
- 301 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013
Behind a bustling Soho slice shop lies a hidden gem: Lucia Alimentari. By day, this cozy nook serves as a charming café where early risers vie for one of 25 coveted focaccia sandwiches, each a layered masterpiece of mortadella and hot soppressata. Later, the space transforms into an intimate pizzeria, where Lucia's beloved slices are reborn as personal pies. The kitchen becomes a portal to pizza paradise, deftly sliding creations through a window into the alimentari. Small plates like whipped ricotta drizzled with orange blossom honey complement the main attractions. Wine bottles, chilling in repurposed tomato tins, add a touch of rustic charm. With its carefully curated selection of natural wines and a tiramisu that could make nonna weep, Lucia Alimentari offers a taste of Italian dolce vita in the heart of Manhattan.
Rice Thief
- Long Island City's Korean crab sensation
- 39-37 30th St, Long Island City, NY 11101
From ghost kitchen to brick-and-mortar sensation, Rice Thief brings the TikTok-famous ganjang gejang (soy-marinated raw crab) to Long Island City. This family-run Korean spot serves up platters designed for sharing, so bring your most adventurous eating crew. Don plastic gloves and dive into both the Soy and Spicy Platters, featuring standouts like sweet red shrimp and creamy crab roe. Don't miss the abalone congee from their cooked menu—it's a comforting counterpoint to the raw offerings. Crack open a bottle of makgeolli and prepare for a taste sensation that's as Instagram-worthy as it is delicious.
Massara
- Flatiron's Southern Italian stunner
- 913 Broadway, New York, NY 10010
Massara, the Rezdôra team's latest offering, brings a slice of Southern Italy to the Flatiron. This two-story gem, crowned with an expansive skylight, houses a pizza oven that might as well have its own passport from Campania. But the real showstopper is the chilled spaghetti with uni, tomato sauce and raw red prawn—a dish that's gunning for the title of summer 2024's most Instagrammed plate. Pair it with a Neapolitan pizzette and a glass of Aglianico rosé for a full tour of the Italian coast. For those feeling particularly dolce vita, the $40 wood-grilled langoustine is worth every cent of its vacation-priced tag. Can't snag a reservation? Two walk-in bars offer hope for spontaneous pasta pilgrimages.
Din Tai Fung
- Times Square's subterranean dumpling empire
- 1633 Broadway, New York, NY 10019
Din Tai Fung, the Taiwanese dumpling deity, has finally graced New York with its presence, choosing Times Square as its 25,000-square-foot underground temple. This xiaolongbao mecca is set to churn out a mind-boggling 10,000 dumplings daily—more than any of its global siblings. Each morsel is a testament to precision engineering, boasting exactly 18 folds—like origami you can eat—with fast-food efficiency. The Rockwell Group-designed space marries Taiwanese roots with New York flair, featuring a 16-seat cocktail bar for the dumpling faithful. While the pork still hails from Iowa, new additions like chicken xiaolongbao and espresso martinis nod to local tastes.
Kisa
- The Lower East Side's Korean taxi driver den
- 205 Allen St, New York, NY 10002
Kisa brings the soul of Korean “driver diners” to the Lower East Side, serving up authenticity with a side of nostalgia. This 36-seat homage to kisa sikdang culture is a time capsule of 1980s Seoul, complete with wall-mounted fans, vintage TVs and a coin-slot coffee machine that dispenses liquid energy for free. Chef Simon Lee's baekban-style menu is a parade of Korean comfort classics, from gochujang-slathered jeyuk to bulgogi that would make any cabbie brake for dinner. The bori bibimbap, a symphony of barley rice and traditional toppings, is a meal in a bowl that satisfies both hunger and homesickness. While primarily catering to rumbling stomachs, Kisa doesn't forget that even taxi drivers need a different kind of fuel after a shift—a concise beer and soju menu for taking a load off.