The New York City Outdoor Breakfast Spots Worth an Early Wake-Up

As soon as the forecast dares to suggest a high in the vicinity of 60 degrees, New Yorkers collectively lose their minds: sidewalks fill, parks thaw out, and the race to snag outdoor dining reservations for lunch and dinner, akin to an Olympic sport, kicks off. But there’s another, slightly less crowded (at least during the week) meal that offers similar sun-drenched magic and is just as delicious (and scene-y, if that’s your thing) without being nearly as hard to book: breakfast.

Breakfast in New York City feels a bit like a loophole. It's the rare moment you can sit down, sip a coffee and watch the neighborhood wake up around you while enjoying some of the best service of the day. We’re not talking about pastry shops with a couple of sidewalk chairs meant for a quick bite before work, but full-service spots that are just screaming for a leisurely day-off breakfast or a drawn-out weekend affair. Here, the food is excellent, the seating is worth lingering over, and the service holds its own.

Yes, New York is a brunch town through and through, and there’s no shortage of buzzy weekend scenes to prove it. But breakfast, especially during the week, offers a different kind of luxury: a slower, quieter version of the city that still feels distinctly New York. Many of these spots open as early as 7 a.m., making them just as suited for an early meeting as they are for a drawn-out, day-off indulgence. Below, see the NYC breakfast spots worth visiting this spring.