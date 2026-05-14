The New York City Outdoor Breakfast Spots Worth an Early Wake-Up
Whether you want pancakes in Brooklyn or omelets downtown, these breakfast spots are built for lingering outdoors.Read More
As soon as the forecast dares to suggest a high in the vicinity of 60 degrees, New Yorkers collectively lose their minds: sidewalks fill, parks thaw out, and the race to snag outdoor dining reservations for lunch and dinner, akin to an Olympic sport, kicks off. But there’s another, slightly less crowded (at least during the week) meal that offers similar sun-drenched magic and is just as delicious (and scene-y, if that’s your thing) without being nearly as hard to book: breakfast.
Breakfast in New York City feels a bit like a loophole. It's the rare moment you can sit down, sip a coffee and watch the neighborhood wake up around you while enjoying some of the best service of the day. We’re not talking about pastry shops with a couple of sidewalk chairs meant for a quick bite before work, but full-service spots that are just screaming for a leisurely day-off breakfast or a drawn-out weekend affair. Here, the food is excellent, the seating is worth lingering over, and the service holds its own.
Yes, New York is a brunch town through and through, and there’s no shortage of buzzy weekend scenes to prove it. But breakfast, especially during the week, offers a different kind of luxury: a slower, quieter version of the city that still feels distinctly New York. Many of these spots open as early as 7 a.m., making them just as suited for an early meeting as they are for a drawn-out, day-off indulgence. Below, see the NYC breakfast spots worth visiting this spring.
The Best Outdoor Breakfast Spots in NYC
Sunday in Brooklyn
- 348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
It’s hard to believe that Sunday in Brooklyn, just steps from Domino Park in Williamsburg, opened almost a decade ago, back when the borough’s dining scene wasn’t nearly as ambitious as it is today. The American restaurant quickly became a neighborhood favorite and, perhaps even more impressively, has managed to hold onto that popularity for going on 10 years now—and that’s largely thanks to its standout breakfast offerings. Namely, the now-iconic Sunday pancakes with hazelnut maple praline and the egg and cheese sandwich layered with hash browns on a sesame potato bun. In addition to the front sidewalk tables not far from the East River, the restaurant also features an outdoor rooftop greenhouse that feels like one of the most peaceful places in New York to linger over a morning meal.
Cafe Cluny
- 284 W 12th St, New York, NY 10014
If you’re looking for a table for two downtown, Cafe Cluny is the place to go. While the restaurant does accommodate larger parties outdoors, there’s something about the intimacy of a two-top set right in the middle of the West Village that makes for an especially ideal breakfast setting: a quiet, unhurried way to ease into the day. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the café’s excellent egg-based dishes make a strong case for it being one of the city’s best morning meals, particularly when enjoyed in its most atmospheric form, early in the day. We’re partial to the French omelette.
Bubby’s
- 120 Hudson St, New York, NY 10013
It doesn’t get more “morning in New York” than Bubby’s on Hudson Street, and we’re not just including this spot because of its recent depiction as one of the spots that John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette frequented in FX’s Love Story. The outdoor seating here is comfortable, pretty and thoughtfully positioned for just the right amount of street peeking without passersby practically hovering over your plate. Great coffee and a reliably solid food menu make it a dependable, good spot for outdoor breakfast.
K’Far
- 97 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Found inside the lobby of the Hoxton Hotel in Williamsburg, Israeli restaurant K’Far is an all-day affair that constantly delivers. But if you want to enjoy it in a bit more peace and quiet, it’s worth heading there early for breakfast, snagging a seat in the courtyard and easing into the day. Go for the flat Jerusalem bagel sandwich with eggs, cheddar and schug, or the smoked salmon version with schug, butter and onions—both of which have become signature staples. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself drifting back here for lunch and dinner, as well.
Buvette
- 2 Grove St, New York, NY 10014
Here is what is going to happen: you’re going to get to Buvette and, no matter the time or day, there will be a line to secure a table, not just because the place is popular, but because it is extremely small. You’re going to want to leave and find somewhere else for breakfast, but resist the urge: holding out for a seat in the on-site garden will be worth every minute. Here, it’s all about carbs. Go for the waffles, any of the croissants, madeleines, scones and everything in between. Clearly, they do French pastries right.
Sereneco
- 113 Franklin St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Every part of Sereneco is beautiful, from the heavily wooden indoor space to the thoughtfully designed plates that the just-as-visually striking food is served on, with cocktails that look as good as they taste. It’s no wonder the outdoor space that runs along the side of the restaurant is one of the most sought-after in Greenpoint. We know that coffee alone isn't really breakfast, but if that's all you have time for while sitting outside, it's still worth it.
Café Chelsea
- 218 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011
Café Chelsea by the Chelsea Hotel is one of the most iconic destinations in all of New York City, which makes it worth the visit in and of itself. There are a ton of egg options for breakfast, each one done very well and tasting even better in the covered outdoor seating. There’s a distinct elegance to the Hotel Chelsea, so even the street seating feels particularly polished.
Electric Lemon
- 33 Hudson Yards 24th Floor, New York, NY 10001
Electric Lemon is the rooftop restaurant inside the Equinox Hotel in Hudson Yards, and it offers some of the most impressive views in the city. The space is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, but you’ll probably be too distracted by the views to focus too much on what’s on your plate. In the morning, expect the usual suspects: breakfast sandwiches, eggs made any which way, pastry baskets, fresh juices and coffee, all served with a side of breathtaking views.
Hole in the Wall
- 37 W 24th St, New York, NY 10010
This hip eatery is one of those rare cases where the cool factor actually matches how good the place is. For breakfast, you can choose from the classics like eggs made any way, avocado or salmon toast and waffles. Of the latter: the dulce de leche version with caramel mousse, banana and freeze-dried raspberries is a standout you don’t see often, though it certainly packs a heavy punch in the morning. But the weather is nice, right? So after your outdoor breakfast, you might just find yourself on a long walk.
Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery
- 380 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10003
The NoHo brasserie just steps away from Cooper Square comes particularly alive in the morning, when the bakery counter is stacked with some of the best pastries in the city and the outdoor tables begin to fill with downtown regulars. Breakfast is when the restaurant shines: think perfectly executed egg dishes, towering pastry baskets and coffee that actually keeps up with the food. Grab a seat outside along Lafayette Street and settle in. Fair warning: you might not want to leave.
Friend of a Farmer
- 77 Irving Pl Ground Floor, New York, NY 10003
Tucked into a townhouse near Gramercy, Friend of a Farmer feels almost suspiciously cozy for Manhattan. The outdoor seating is low-key and charming, and the breakfast menu is deeply comforting: Biscuits! Eggs! Home fries! It’s one of the few spots that actually feels like a slow morning in the city, making it an ideal weekend destination.
Five Leaves
- 18 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
The corner outdoor seating at Five Leaves is prime people-watching territory, and the ricotta pancakes and Moroccan scramble have developed something close to cult status. Do you really need another reason to visit? Sure, it's busy here, but go early enough and you'll understand why Five Leaves is still worth the trip.
Cafe Mogador
- 101 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009
Given the fact that the iconic Cafe Mogador opens at 10 a.m., this entry is more appropriate for brunch…but it was too good not to include, though it's perhaps best saved for the weekend, when breakfast can stretch a bit later. The outdoor tables, smack dab in the middle of one of the most legendary parts of downtown Manhattan, make it all worth it, especially paired with the house coffee, which is better than the chains that have started populating the area.
Café Henri
- 10-10 50th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101
Tucked away in Long Island City, Café Henri is the kind of place that makes you feel like you’ve stumbled into a neighborhood secret. Locals, however, have known about it for years. The French bistro opens early enough to qualify as a true breakfast destination, serving crepes, omelettes and other classics that lean simple but satisfying. The outdoor seating out front is also unfussy and removed enough from Manhattan's chaos to feel like a true break.
The Smith
- 1150 Broadway, New York, NY 10010
With multiple locations across the city, The Smith has built a reputation as a go-to for just about any occasion but the Flatiron outpost stands out in particular for its outdoor breakfast setup. Here, sidewalk tables line Broadway, placing you right in the middle of one of Manhattan’s most energetic morning corridors. It all feels like an extension of the dining room, ideal for a quick solo coffee or a more leisurely breakfast with the family. The breakfast menu is firmly classic—think omelets, home fries, pancakes and the like—so keep that in mind (in this case, it’s a good thing!).