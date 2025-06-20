The Most Elevated Outdoor Dining Experiences in New York City Right Now
Skyline views, garden hideaways and design-forward patios—this is your master list of the most compelling places to eat outside in New York City.Read More
New York City’s outdoor dining scene didn’t just survive the pandemic—it outgrew its training wheels. What began as a scramble for sidewalk permits has crystallized into a full-blown design discipline. The best restaurants now treat their exteriors like brand extensions, equipping patios with architectural seating, calibrated lighting, and furniture that looks imported, not improvised.
Through the Dining Out NYC program, the city gave permanence to what was once a workaround. The result? A fresh hierarchy of dining rooms where the outdoors isn’t an accommodation—it’s the headliner. From breezy decks edging the Hudson to tiled courtyards behind row houses in Cobble Hill, these spaces work because they’re built with purpose. They frame the meal, amplify the mood, and make even a plate of crudités feel deliberate.
This guide curates the standouts: new entries with something to prove, veteran spots that finally got the patio right, and seasonal setups worth a subway detour. It’s a mix of ambition and atmosphere, all filtered through one rule: the al fresco setting has to hold up when the food arrives. Whether you’re grazing on mezze in Dumbo, sipping watermelon margaritas in SoHo, or eating caviar under an umbrella in Chelsea, these are the NYC restaurants where outdoor dining is the main event—not a backup plan.
The Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in New York City
Pebble Bar at the Rink
- 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112 (Midtown)
Starting Memorial Day, Pebble Bar transforms Rockefeller Center’s iconic ice rink into a summer courtyard for up to 125 guests. Designed to evoke European piazzas, it combines bold cocktails, spritzes and frozen sips with lawn games and bar bites from Jupiter, such as arancini, prosciutto‑fig pizza and panini. With the Prometheus statue as a backdrop and golden hour energy flowing, it's a Midtown hotspot you’d skip only at your own risk.
Santo Taco
- 114 Kenmare St, New York, NY 10012 (Nolita)
From the Cosme crew, this Nolita spot slides into the former La Esquina space with a short but punchy menu. Tacos packed with steak trompo, beef lengua or papas crunch inside a tortilla that can hold its own. The upstairs patio is compact but lively—ideal for a fast lunch, a casual date or a strong michelada at dusk. First come, first served.
Fairweather
- 180 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011 (Chelsea)
Tucked into The High Line Hotel’s sunken garden, Fairweather is a lush, vine-wrapped courtyard bar helmed by the crew behind Grand Banks. It serves up spritzes, sprightly cocktails and shareable plates like ossetra caviar and Old Bay chips, all under a canopy of greenery and dappled sunlight. This tucked-away oasis feels like a private escape—even as you’re just a few steps from the West Chelsea bustle.
Hellbender
- 778 Seneca Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385 (Queens)
Hellbender started as a cocktail bar with snacks, but chef Yara Herrera’s modern Mexican-American cooking quickly took over. Now the backyard patio buzzes with groups diving into oyster mushroom tacos, pork ribs al pastor, and chamoy-drenched apples—all served on tortillas from Sobre Masa. The playlist shifts from bachata to reggaeton as the night deepens, but the fine-dining technique never drops off. Don’t skip the rotating house-made “jello” or the micheladas at golden hour.
Tabú
- 10 Hope St, Brooklyn, NY 11211 (Williamsburg)
Tabú channels coastal Mexico with an outdoor dining setup that favors dim lighting, leafy privacy and proximity to the mezcal cart. The Mexican restaurant’s kitchen pulls from Baja and Yucatán—octopus tostadas, duck carnitas and guava-glazed shrimp. DJs and occasional live percussion keep the energy up, especially on weekends.
Sawa
- 71 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 (Park Slope)
Tucked along 7th Avenue in Park Slope, Sawa blends modern Lebanese cooking with the relaxed energy of a hidden backyard. The outdoor patio, ringed with greenery and just far enough from the stroller belt, is one of the neighborhood's more charming secrets. Inside, the kitchen turns out sharp small plates built for passing around: charred seasonal vegetables, tangy muhammara and a deeply satisfying hummus crowned with tender braised beef cheek. Wines favor Mediterranean producers and natural leanings, adding to the breezy, no-pressure appeal.
Măm
- 70 Forsyth St, New York, NY 10002 (Chinatown)
There’s no set menu, no cushiony seating, and definitely no compromises. The outdoor seating setup sticks to the theme—just a few sidewalk stools and plastic tables, the kind you’d spot on a Hanoi side street. Măm delivers a bracing, faithful hit of northern Vietnamese cooking that’s all funk, texture and immediacy. Regulars come for bún đậu mắm tôm, crispy nem rán, and whatever else chef Duy Pham decides to run that day.
Popina
- 127 Columbia St, Brooklyn, NY 11231 (Cobble Hill)
Popina’s ivy-draped backyard hits the sweet spot between cozy and confident. The kitchen balances Italian comfort with Southern heat, most famously in its hot chicken Milanese and handmade pastas. It’s equally strong on the wine front, with a sharp natural list and one of the city’s most quietly excellent happy hours: $15 pasta for grown-ups, $10 for kids, every weekday.
Gilligan’s
- 310 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013 (SoHo)
A seasonal favorite that reads like a tropical film set, Gilligan’s packs its SoHo patio with palms, rattan furniture and a menu built for sharing. Expect East Coast summer classics—lobster rolls, oysters, wood-fired pizzas—alongside its iconic frozen watermelon margaritas. The open-air layout feels like a summertime break from the city without leaving the island.
Drift In
- 389 West St, New York, NY 10014 (Hudson River Park/West Village)
In stakes claim to a prime riverside perch with unobstructed sunset views. Seafood is central—ceviche, oysters, grilled fish—accompanied by crisp cold drinks and a calm, creekside-indulgent vibe. Settle into the riverwalk seats, and let the evening drift you into the weekend mood.
Hildur
- 5 Front St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 (Dumbo)
At Hildur, the garden does half the talking. Tucked into the former Gran Eléctrica space beneath the Brooklyn Bridge, this Scandinavian-French newcomer combines vine-draped charm with architectural rigor. Chef Jesper Johansson channels his Swedish roots through seasonal, technique-driven plates—reindeer meatballs in green peppercorn sauce, saffron buns and princess cake. The outdoor space seats just over 70 and books out quickly.
Little Fino
- 111 N 12th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249 (Williamsburg – The William Vale)
Little Fino is Williamsburg summer distilled. Set in The William Vale’s courtyard, it’s playful and polished in equal measure. Terracotta tile, marble tables and low banquettes set the scene, while slushie cocktails and cheeky names like the “Long Sando” bring the vibe. It’s open all day—start with breakfast panini, pivot to a giant chicken Milanese by lunch, and linger into the evening over fonduta, digestifs and a Frapperol Spritz or three.
Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi
- 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023 (Upper West Side)
Located at Lincoln Center, chef Kwame Onwuachi’s Afro-Caribbean jewel box spills out onto a stylish plaza terrace where cafe tables look onto the fountains. The menu doesn't miss. Think short rib pastrami suya, egusi dumplings and oxtails that turn heads even before they hit the table. While the interior dazzles, the outdoor setup offers something rare: a relaxed but elegant place to dine amid the city’s cultural crown jewel.
Le Dive
- 37 Canal St, New York, NY 10002 (Lower East Side)
Le Dive wears its nonchalance like a silk scarf. Marble bistro tables and ashtray-ready folding chairs line the sidewalk outside this Canal Street tabac-inspired natural wine bar. There’s just enough room for your plate of anchovies, a $15 pét-nat, and some light character study. The rotating menu of charcuterie and tartare changes often, but the energy remains a steady pulse of flirtation and downtown ease. It’s a nod to Paris, but through a Dimes Square lens.
Cafe Spaghetti
- 126 Union St, Brooklyn, NY 11231 (Carroll Gardens)
Cafe Spaghetti nails the rare balance between cozy and cool. Its ivy-draped garden patio is all bistro lights, terra cotta pots and low-stakes magic that turns lunch into an afternoon event. Chef Sal Lamboglia’s red-sauce Italian menu plays the hits—tonnarelli cacio e pepe, spiedini alla Romana—without falling into parody. There’s also a ricotta-stuffed eggplant that somehow tastes like both comfort and ambition.
Bar Pitti
- 268 Sixth Ave, New York, NY 10014 (Greenwich Village)
Bar Pitti’s sidewalk seating, wedged into a bustling Village corner, remains one of downtown’s most reliable stage sets. It’s all grappa, chalkboard specials and a clientele that spans off-duty celebrities to stoic local New Yorkers. There’s no website, no reservations and definitely no credit cards. But what it lacks in digital footprint, it makes up for in consistency. Get the rigatoni Pitti and bring cash.
Atik Restaurant
- 665 Pelham Rd, Bronx, NY 10465 (City Island)
Atik could pass for a Mediterranean beach club, if not for the faint outline of the Bronx in the background. The patio overlooks Eastchester Bay with plush seating, parasols, and a DJ booth that occasionally doubles as a bandstand. The menu features Spanish-inflected seafood—paella marinera, grilled branzino, hamachi tiradito—all served with a side of waterfront breeze. Locals arrive by boat. The rest of us take the 6.
Saishin
- 18 Ninth Ave, New York, NY 10014 (Meatpacking District – Gansevoort Hotel)
At Saishin, omakase comes with a skyline. Located on the seventh floor of the Gansevoort Hotel, the semi-enclosed terrace opens up in warm weather to capture breezes off the Hudson. Chef Isaac Kek serves a 14-to-19-course menu that’s rooted in kaiseki tradition, but isn’t shy about adding a New York twist with dry-aged fish, fermented pairings and occasional uni cameos.
Celestine
- 1 Water St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 (Dumbo)
With unobstructed views of the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan skyline, Celestine’s East River patio remains one of the city’s most impressive backdrops for a meal. Executive chef Sean Froedtert, a Midwesterner with fine dining roots, leads a mezze-forward Eastern Mediterranean menu. Highlights include the mezze platter—baba ganoush, hummus, muhammara and warm flatbread—and seasonal mains like bucatini with pistachio pesto, morel mushrooms and English peas, or roasted celery root with oyster mushrooms and truffle vinaigrette.
Vinegar Hill House
- 72 Hudson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201 (Vinegar Hill)
Vinegar Hill House continues to shine as a serene suburban-style oasis tucked behind restored carriage-house facades, with a lush garden patio framed by string lights and shaded trees. It remains a neighborhood favorite thanks to consistently inventive, seasonal New American fare like cast-iron chicken, fire‑roasted pork chop, gnocchi with ramps and bacon, and those sticky pecan buns—paired with thoughtful cocktails and a friendly, relaxed ambiance.
Ovelia Psistaria Bar
- 34-01 30th Ave, Queens, NY 11103 (Astoria)
This family-run spot on 30th Avenue serves classic Greek dishes with just enough edge—expect meze platters, lamb kebabs and baklava pancakes alongside strong frappés and a tidy cocktail list. The sidewalk patio balances energy and ease, with enough room to settle in for a full spread or just linger over a pita-wrapped brunch.
Veranda Restaurant
- 208-01 Northern Blvd, Queens, NY 11361 (Bayside)
Veranda’s patio feels like it was designed by someone who’s spent time at Greek beach clubs and knows the value of a shady umbrella. The menu takes a Mediterranean-American route—branzino fillets, grilled meats and Caprese flatbreads show up alongside espresso martinis and Negronis with house ice. Weekends skew celebratory, but weekday brunch offers a quieter seat in the sun.
Marina Cafe
- 154 Mansion Ave, Staten Island, NY 10308 (Great Kills)
At Marina Cafe, Great Kills Harbor becomes the backdrop for a dining experience that lands somewhere between classic red-sauce seafood joint and open-air bash. The glassed-in dining room handles family dinners and anniversaries; the adjacent Tiki Bar handles the rest—DJs, party lights and cocktails that lean frozen, neon and unapologetically strong. Come for baked clams and linguine; stay for the unfiltered Staten Island energy and dockside views.