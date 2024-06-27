The Best Pop-Ups Coming to New York City in July
Whether it's exclusive pieces from your favorite brand, a taste of summer flavors or an immersive escape into a new world, we've got you covered with the ultimate guide to New York's best pop-ups during the month of July.
New York City is a hotspot for curated indulgence, from unique retail shops to one-of-a-kind restaurants. While both locals and visitors are always flocking to the city’s classic shops and eateries, there’s no better time than summer to find a fun new weekend activity that strays from your typical brick-and-mortar experience.
Luckily, New York City is also a hub for the most exciting and exclusive pop-ups. While you can almost always find a new 260 Sample Sale, there are other more elusive temporary pop-up shops that you’ll want to be in the know about. When it comes to these non-permanent events, it is crucial to be ahead of the curve—you don’t want to find out about the activation after it’s already over and closed up. Luckily, we have created the ultimate guide to the most coveted NYC pop-ups for the month of July. See below for the summer experiences you will not want to miss.
Rhode Pop-Up
- 127 Greene Street, New York, NY 10012
Even those who aren’t diehard fans have likely still heard of Hailey Bieber’s beauty brand, Rhode, which launched in June 2022. Perhaps best known for its peptide lip products—which sold out three days after their initial release—the brand has gone viral as a result of Bieber’s carefully formulated products and exceptional social media marketing skills. Whether you’re a proud owner of the entire Rhode collection or if you’ve never purchased one of the products, this pop-up is perfect for all beauty lovers. Be one of the first to get your hands on the Pocket Blush, a mini cream cheek tint that comes in six shades.
Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until July 3
Malai Ice Cream at Second City
- 64 N 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Malai Ice Cream shop currently only operates two permanent locations in the U.S. (in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn and Washington, D.C.), but starting July 19, New Yorkers can get a scoop of their signature flavors (Sweet Milk, Masala Chai and Vegan Chocolate Coconut Burfi) at Williamsburg’s Second City comedy club. Whether you are visiting for a night of laughs or are simply in the neighborhood, stop in for a bite—or lick—before it closes at the end of summer. See Second City’s website for upcoming shows to enjoy alongside some of the city’s most scrumptious ice cream.
The RealReal Canal Street Installation
- 301 Canal Street, New York, NY 10013
On June 13, luxury resale brand The RealReal opened a new installation on Canal Street, the site of one of the most notorious designer counterfeit operations. Designed to look like the average storefront, the installation features a number of replicas that were seized by authenticators at the brand and are on display for the intention of raising awareness. It has become more and more difficult to spot dupes, hence this new incentive: bring in a fake bag, and be entered in a raffle to win the real thing. Bags are being accepted on July 20 and August 17.
Glossier Balm DotWorld
- Washington Square Park, New York, NY 10012
- 15 River Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
We’ve been fans of Glossier since the original Balm Dotcom debuted in 2014. The brand received some backlash (to put it lightly) after reformulating the cult-favorite formula in 2023, but Glossier continues to prove that they really do listen to their customers, as in May 2024, the brand relaunched the original formulas. Fellow fans will be thrilled to hear that Glossier’s traveling Balm DotWorld is making two more stops at Washington Square Park and Domino Park this July. Bring your own everyday Glossier balm or buy one from the mobile truck, where you can then choose from a number of dainty charms for customization. The first 500 in line will get a free scoop of Van Leeuwen ice cream, and while supplies last, exclusive Glossier stickers. There is also a photo booth on site—so, take some photos, cool down with a scoop, and get your Balm Dotcom on.
Washington Square Park: July 5 from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Domino Park: July 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday Night Yoga in Bryant Park
- Bryant Park, New York, NY 10018
There is no better way to end your day than with a relaxing yoga class—especially when practice is held outdoors on a summer evening. For an opportunity to ground and unwind, head to the Lawn in Bryant Park any Wednesday at 6 pm for a free yoga class. The event is presented by Calia, and is BYOM (Bring Your Own Mat). Get there as early as 5:15 p.m. to check in and begin stretching. Sign up here and find your inner yogi—classes run weekly through September 25.
Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Makeup by Mario at the Sephora Times Square Atrium
- 1535 Broadway, New York, NY 10036
Celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic is showcasing his most recent collection in New York City, now until July 17. Pop into Sephora’s Times Square Atrium to browse Makeup by Mario’s newest collection, featuring the SoftSculpt Bronzing and Shaping Serum. On select dates, the brand’s featured artists will attend the pop-up for a personalized shade-matching experience, so guests can find the color that best suits their skin tone. For purchases of $100 or more, the brand will gift full-sized versions of top-rated Makeup by Mario products, including the Soft Glow Highlighter, the Rosy Glam Quad and the MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum.
Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
With Jéan Summer Pop-Up
- 61 Crosby Street, New York, NY 10012
You may know With Jéan from its trademark Superstar tee, or maybe you’ve seen your neighborhood’s it girl rocking the lacy Sabrin Dress or viral Rose Top. Now, the celebrity-approved brand, which counts Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa as fans, is returning to New York for an exclusive in-person pop-up experience. The online-only brand will be open for on-site shopping—head downtown for summer staples that will elevate any vacation outfit.
All summer long; Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Grand Bazaar Summer Market
- 100 West 77th Street, New York, NY 10024
Every summer, the Grand Bazaar is home to a number of markets filled with unique vendors. The lineup for July includes the NYC Staycation Market, where shoppers can browse shops from over 180 vendors and enjoy handmade bites from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also coming this July is the NYC Summer Vintage Bazaar, the NYC Artisanal Ice Cream Blizzard and the Summer Brunch and Shop, which will feature over 150 women-owned businesses. Check out the master list for the most up-to-date information.