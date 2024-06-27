The Best Pop-Ups Coming to New York City in July

New York City is a hotspot for curated indulgence, from unique retail shops to one-of-a-kind restaurants. While both locals and visitors are always flocking to the city’s classic shops and eateries, there’s no better time than summer to find a fun new weekend activity that strays from your typical brick-and-mortar experience.

Luckily, New York City is also a hub for the most exciting and exclusive pop-ups. While you can almost always find a new 260 Sample Sale, there are other more elusive temporary pop-up shops that you’ll want to be in the know about. When it comes to these non-permanent events, it is crucial to be ahead of the curve—you don’t want to find out about the activation after it’s already over and closed up. Luckily, we have created the ultimate guide to the most coveted NYC pop-ups for the month of July. See below for the summer experiences you will not want to miss.