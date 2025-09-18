The 13 Best Restaurants Opening in New York City in September

New Yorkers may wax poetic about our summers, but real talk? They’re kind of hot and sticky. September, however, still tends to get short shrift. Whether that’s because we’re grumpy about returning to busier work and school schedules or the waning daylight in evening hours, this transitional month is not often paid the credit it's due. For starters, the weather tends to be perfect, which we can’t say about many months here. And for those of us who are constantly on the prowl for new restaurant openings, there is no better time to explore than these first few weeks post-Labor Day.

So what’s the hardest part about dining out in September? Choosing where to eat. The city practically explodes with openings after the holiday weekend, and it can often be tricky to figure out what’s good and what merely looks good on Instagram or TikTok. Luckily, we’ve been hitting up friends and family meals and soft openings to bring you the much-needed intel. Whether you’re looking for innovative new Thai (we’ve got two to recommend!) or sister restaurants to some of New York’s most in-demand downtown spots, we’ve got a table on this list for nearly every type of diner—even the ones who can’t eat gluten, dairy and nuts. Read on for the 13 best restaurants opening in New York this September.