Discover New York City’s Best Third Places to Socialize and Decompress

It’s easy to get lost in the endless loop of daily routine in a big city, going back and forth between home and work without a moment to just sit back and take a breath. The city lifestyle lends itself to a work-heavy culture and attitude, and with the increased emphasis on productivity over the past several years—not to mention the blurring of lines between the home and office with remote schedules amid the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic—many of us have lost appreciation for socializing and decompressing.

While homes and workplaces are often tied to responsibility and monotony, it’s important to have alternative physical spaces dedicated to relaxing and socializing. These spaces that provide a respite from burnout and create communities that share hobbies are key to maintaining balance and restoring motivation. In his 1989 book The Great Good Place, urban sociologist Ray Oldenburg named these spaces “third places," as opposed to the home (the "first place") and work (the "second space").

Third places (not to be confused with the third space, an entirely different concept) offer an escape from demanding work and productivity culture; they are gathering places to socialize and unwind in person. Think of Central Perk from Friends: a sit-down spot where time slows down and a sense of community blossoms. Oldenburg called third spaces the “anchors of community life” because of their integral role in bringing people together and cultivating conversation.

Beyond just social connection, third places can help relieve exhaustion, lower stress levels, and boost mental health and general well-being. If you’re unsure where to start, simply walk down the street and start to explore. Instead of charging down the block and letting the beauty of the city’s many corner shops and colorful enclaves blur into the background, pay attention to your surroundings. Bookstores, coffee shops and green spaces are ideal spots if you’re seeking a third place that doesn't necessarily involve typical nightlife like bars and club lounges.

New York City offers a treasure trove of potential third places around every corner. Many small businesses promote activity-based socialization, from book clubs to game nights. Whether it’s a community garden or a new cozy cafe, there are plenty of excuses to break your routine, reconnect with old friends and make some new ones.