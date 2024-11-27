12 Wellness Clubs and Spas for an Urban Escape Within New York City
These spots offer New Yorkers a quick, rejuvenating escape from the city’s nonstop pace without having to travel far.Read More
In the city that never sleeps, sometimes even the most resilient need a moment to pause. From immersive wellness clubs to sophisticated spas, New York City houses a diverse collection of urban sanctuaries, designed for relaxation, restoration and an escape from the city’s demands. These venues combine advanced wellness technology and age-old practices, delivering a range of treatments that extend beyond traditional spa experiences, from acupuncture to sound baths.
Remedy Place’s new social club in Soho is among the newest additions, with tech-forward treatments like cryotherapy and oxygen chambers, while Bathhouse’s latest outpost in Flatiron offers a thoughtfully designed space for therapeutic bathing and relaxation. For those interested in a touch of luxury, The Banya Spa House at Aman New York and the Bamford Wellness Spa at 1 Brooklyn Bridge Hotel provide a holistic retreat, incorporating massage therapies and hydrotherapy facilities within carefully curated settings. Aire Ancient Baths—with both uptown and downtown locations—offers curated hydrotherapy in a subterranean setting that makes you forget you’re still in Manhattan.
For those looking to de-stress in a social setting, QC NY on Governors Island blends wellness with Instagram-worthy spaces, encouraging visitors to unwind and reconnect with friends in a picturesque environment. And just across the Hudson River, Sojo Spa Club offers some of the most expansive facilities for a spa day you’ll find just about anywhere around here.
As wellness becomes a higher priority, these establishments provide convenient, rejuvenating options for New Yorkers aiming to maintain balance in a city known for its unceasing energy. These are the spas and wellness clubs to book a treatment in ASAP.
The Best Spas and Wellness Clubs to Book Now in NYC
Bamford Wellness Spa at 1 Brooklyn Bridge Hotel
- 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, 60 Furman Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Originally founded in the English countryside, Bamford offers hand-crafted spa treatments using specially formulated skincare products. The hotel spa’s focus on mind-body wellness is enhanced by the tranquil setting, overlooking Brooklyn Bridge Park and the Manhattan skyline, creating a serene getaway within the city. Signature treatments like Hammam Flotation Therapy leverage advanced techniques to replicate the sensation of floating without immersion, aiming to soothe both body and mind. Other amenities—including an infrared sauna and red light facial masks—offer complementary therapies focused on deep relaxation and physical recovery. With its carefully selected offerings, Bamford Wellness Spa integrates therapeutic luxury with environmentally conscious practices, making it a noteworthy addition to Brooklyn’s wellness landscape.
Bathhouse
- Flatiron: 14 W 22nd Street, New York, NY 10010
- Williamsburg: 103 N 10th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Bathhouse prioritizes recovery-based treatments, offering deep tissue massages, myofascial release and a rigorous Moroccan hammam scrub that uses natural soap and exfoliating mitts. But perhaps its most unique feature is one of the heating sources: bitcoin mining, a process designed to repurpose the significant energy bitcoin mining requires. By channeling the heat from cryptocurrency mining into pool heating, the spa aims to reduce environmental impact while maintaining consistent energy levels for its heated amenities. This unconventional approach aligns with Bathhouse’s interest in operational efficiency and sustainable practices, though it remains an experimental facet of their service.
The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, New York
- 80 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10023
Perched above the Shops at Columbus Circle, the Spa at the Mandarin Oriental offers an elevated (both literally and figuratively) retreat designed exclusively for guests with spa reservations, featuring several bespoke treatments available only at this MO location. One signature treatment, the Clearing Factor, focuses on detoxification and rejuvenation through a carefully curated sequence of therapies, including full body exfoliation, a wrap, lymphatic drainage massage and traditional cupping. The session concludes with the application of a rich moisturizer and a detoxifying juice to complement the restorative process. Spa patrons can also access the Amethyst Crystal Steam Room, a heated space (up to 118 degrees Fahrenheit) featuring soft lighting and essential oil infusions, where the centerpiece crystal promotes relaxation and calm. The spa’s facilities include a 75-foot lap pool with views of Central Park, a state-of-the-art 6,000-square-foot fitness center and a soaking jacuzzi pumped with oxygen-concentrated water, equipped with hydrotherapy body jets and kept between 99 and 103 degrees, designed to tend to tired muscles and restore energy.
Aire Ancient Baths
- Tribeca: 88 Franklin Street, New York, NY 10013
- Upper East Side (Opening soon): 305 E 61st Street, New York, NY 10065
Aire Ancient Baths offers a sanctuary of hydrotherapy rooted in classical traditions. The Tribeca spa occupies a historic 1883 textile factory, blending exposed brick and beams with low, ambient lighting to create an atmosphere that transports visitors to a wellness respite far from the urban landscape. Aire provides a series of baths, each at a different temperature, designed to encourage relaxation and balance through contrasting water experiences. In addition to the baths, Aire includes spaces and treatment rooms for private massages and other therapeutic services, adding layers to its hydrotherapy focus. Visitors experience curated treatments inspired by Roman, Greek and Ottoman traditions, all aimed at fostering deep relaxation and physical rejuvenation. The space’s minimalist aesthetic, coupled with its dedication to traditional bathhouse techniques, offers a distinct retreat that emphasizes mental immersion over high-tech amenities. Aire Ancient Baths is expanding soon with a new Upper East Side location, housed in a historic building that once served as a storage facility for the Museum of Modern Art.
Ora Space Acupuncture
- Noho: 9 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10003
- Upper East Side: 1114 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Ora Space provides an Eastern-inspired approach to wellness, specializing in acupuncture. Ora opened in Noho in 2020 and recently added a location on the Upper East Side. Ora tailors its offerings to address individual wellness goals, using acupuncture as the cornerstone of its approach. Treatments incorporate the proprietary Ora Method, which combines traditional acupuncture with modern techniques like red light therapy and meditation. Facial acupuncture, in particular, begins with a detailed consultation followed by both acupuncture and microcurrent treatments. Each session aims to harmonize internal energy flow while simultaneously addressing external concerns, such as fine lines and pigmentation.
QC NY Spa
- Governors Island, 112 Andes Road, New York, NY 10004
Located on Governors Island, this spa is probably best known for its wide variety of themed spaces, including an ice room and lavender room, alongside heated swimming pools with views of the city skyline. QC NY’s layout encourages a blend of social interaction and individual relaxation, with options like foot baths and infrared beds that foster a sense of calm, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Distinctively themed rooms such as the Scottish Room use heat and aromatic elements to enhance relaxation, while the Fireplace Room offers a quieter, intimate setting. QC NY Spa combines these amenities with panoramic views, presenting an accessible escape just a short ferry ride from Manhattan or Brooklyn.
Remedy Place
- Flatiron: 12 W 21st Street, FRNT 1, New York, NY 10010
- Soho: 11 Greene Street, New York, NY 10013
Remedy Place, which just opened its second New York City location in Soho, takes a primarily tech-inspired approach to wellness through treatments such as cryotherapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Touted as a “social wellness club,” blending both wellness amenities as well as coworking spaces, the club combines functional recovery with a curated ambiance, offering treatments like ice baths and lymphatic compression to reduce inflammation and improve circulation. There’s also AI bodywork, a fully automated, robotic body treatment tailored to individual preferences. Users can adjust pressure, select music and customize massage style to create a personalized experience. Remedy Place also offers a unique bottle service menu—consisting entirely of different kinds of waters sourced from around the world—allowing patrons to choose from a selection curated by expert water sommeliers.
Sage + Sound
- 1481 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Sage + Sound presents a curated wellness experience integrating services such as sound baths, facials, lymphatic drainage detox, classic Swedish massages and Reiki into a cohesive approach to self-care. The spa’s sound baths use crystal alchemy sound bowls, combined with Reiki, to foster relaxation and balance across physical and emotional dimensions. Sage + Sound’s skincare offerings include advanced facials utilizing product lines like Biologique Recherche and Augustinus Bader, with treatments designed to target specific concerns through non-invasive technologies. With options like lymphatic massages for expectant mothers and facials optimized for teens, Sage + Sound provides an inclusive space that prioritizes tailored wellness.
The Banya Spa House at Aman New York
- The Crown Building, 730 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
The Banya Spa House brings a modern interpretation of the traditional Russian banya experience to Manhattan. This is one of the only spaces at this Midtown New York Aman location open to non-hotel guests and non-Aman members, aside from the ground floor jazz club. The banya ritual centers on the use of venik—oak or birch leaves applied in the sauna to encourage circulation and gentle exfoliation. Guests can choose from a range of pampering services, including sessions in the infrared sauna, a sensory shower, body scrubs and bespoke massages that integrate multiple techniques based on individual needs. The banya also includes a private terrace, allowing for a quiet space to rest between treatments, as well as a menu of light refreshments and snacks curated to complement the experience.
The Spa by Equinox Hotels
- 33 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001
The Spa by Equinox Hotels focuses on high-performance wellness and recovery for active lifestyles. Designed to support physical and mental restoration, the spa’s approach integrates treatments that emphasize recovery through advanced technology and therapeutic services. The Spa Wave Table, for example, uses harmonic resonance therapy to simulate three hours of sleep in a 30-minute session, leveraging sound frequencies to encourage relaxation. Cryotherapy chambers are available for those seeking the benefits of rapid cooling, which can reduce inflammation and improve blood circulation. For guests prioritizing physical recovery, hot and cold plunge pools provide an efficient method to alleviate muscle soreness and stimulate circulation. Equinox’s minimalist design creates a streamlined, distraction-free environment that supports the spa’s focused approach to wellness. Access to certain amenities like the plunge pools is available to all hotel guests.
The Well
- 2 E 15th Street, New York, NY 10003
With spa offerings that span from acupuncture and IV drip vitamin therapy to bodywork and guided meditation, The Well’s approach is rooted in the concept of whole-person care. The facility’s design reflects its commitment to a calm, structured environment, with spaces dedicated to specific practices and treatments. The Well’s IV vitamin therapy sessions offer nutrient blends tailored to individual wellness goals, while bodywork and massage therapies use methods that target areas of tension or discomfort. Visitors can also engage in mindful movement classes, including Pilates and yoga, as well as energy healing sessions focused on rebalancing. The Well extends beyond physical care by offering lifestyle guidance and hosting events intended to support members’ understanding of long-term wellness practices.
WTHN
- Flatiron: 20 W 22nd Street, New York, NY 10010
- Upper West Side: 69 W 71st Street, New York, NY 10023
- Williamsburg: 97 N 10th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
WTHN, which just opened its third location on the Upper West Side in September, combines traditional acupuncture techniques with contemporary design and modern wellness practices. The primary focus here is on acupuncture, a treatment that involves carefully placed needles to address various health issues, including stress, muscle pain and digestive discomfort. WTHN also offers acupressure through the use of ear seeds, which apply gentle pressure to specific points in the ear believed to correspond with the whole body. These needle-less treatments are tailored to address a range of conditions, from chronic pain to digestive concerns, using principles grounded in traditional Chinese medicine. In addition to acupuncture, WTHN offers herbal medicine consultations where practitioners recommend plant-based remedies aligned with each client’s unique health concerns. The facility itself is designed with a minimalist aesthetic, using soft lighting and natural materials to promote a calm atmosphere that enhances the relaxation experience. For those seeking targeted treatment, WTHN offers well-being options that focus on women’s health, gut health and stress management.