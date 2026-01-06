13 Winter Drinking and Dining Pop-Ups Worth Seeking Out Across New York City
These pop-ups trade novelty for atmosphere, giving winter dining and drinking a longer shelf life.Read More
Winter pop-ups have quietly become one of New York’s best cold-weather traditions. As temperatures drop—starting in December with the debut of the holiday season and stretching through the long months that follow—hotels and restaurants turn to temporary food-and-drink setups that make going out in the cold feel worthwhile, despite the layers required to brave the frigid temps. Many open during December’s holiday rush, but as we've discovered, the best winter pop-ups stick around well past the festive season, often running into January and even February or March, giving people something to look forward to once the post-holiday lull sets in.
Whether it’s a fireside fondue table, a heated rooftop chalet or a private furnished igloo, these winter pop-ups are as much about atmosphere as they are about food and drink. Some are meant for lingering, with comfortable seating, limited tables, and multi-course menus ideal for long meals, while others are louder and more social, attracting a see-and-be-seen crowd. Either way, they give people somewhere to go during the dead of winter and give restaurants the flexibility to try ideas that wouldn’t usually make sense the rest of the year. Below, a guide to the New York City winter pop-ups worth seeking out this season.
NYC's Best Winter Pop-Ups
- Winter House at elNico
- Fireside Fondue at Society Café
- Rooftop Igloos at Public Hotel
- Lindens Winter Village
- Haven Ski Chalet at Haven Rooftop
- Snow Lodge at The William Vale
- Alpine Luxe: The Ski Chalet Experience at Industry Kitchen
- Snowglobe in the Sky at Ophelia
- Chesa at The Peninsula New York
- The Pool House Winter Retreat at The Rockaway Hotel
- Igloos at Somewhere Nowhere
- City Winery Winter Domes at Rockefeller Center
- Magic Hour Mountain Lodge
Winter House at elNico
- 288 N 8th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
- Williamsburg
- Runs through: February 2026
The rooftop greenhouse atop The Penny Williamsburg, elNico, adapts to winter without sacrificing its original appeal. Through February, the vibrant space stays bright and plant-forward, with greenery and warm lighting in lieu of over-the-top seasonal décor. The kitchen sticks to what it already does well—mole tastings, esquites and tacos—while the cocktail list leans agave-forward with a few cold-weather adjustments. Don't miss the ElNicocoa, a spiced Mexican hot chocolate finished with cinnamon whip and a churro-style pastry.
Fireside Fondue at Society Café
- 52 West 13th Street, New York, NY 10011
- Greenwich Village
- Runs through: February 2026
While you may not be able to sit down to fondue or raclette in the Swiss Alps, Society Café’s Fireside Fondue setup comes close enough, sans the plane ticket. Set just off the lobby at Walker Hotel Greenwich Village, the experience revolves around a single table positioned beside a working fireplace. Only a handful of parties are booked each night through February, keeping the scale intentionally small. Diners can indulge in Swiss cheese fondue with toasted sourdough and sausage, followed by chocolate fondue with fruit and housemade sweets. Live jazz plays quietly while hot toddies and hot chocolate circulate.
Rooftop Igloos at Public Hotel
- 215 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002
- Lower East Side
- Runs through: Winter 2026
Public’s rooftop igloos are geared toward groups rather than seclusion. The structures open toward the skyline and sit close enough to the surrounding bar to maintain a sense of shared energy rather than total privacy. Inside, the igloos are outfitted with candles and faux-fur throws to stay warm while feasting on cold-weather staples, such as cheese and chocolate fondues and spiked hot chocolate. Reservations follow a tiered pricing structure by day and time, and igloos accommodate up to 10 guests, making them best suited to group dinners and planned nights out.
Lindens Winter Village
- 2 Renwick St, New York, NY 10013
- SoHo
- Runs through: March 2026
Lindens Winter Village takes over the courtyard at Arlo SoHo with three fully enclosed, heated yurts running through March. Interiors are kept simple—soft lighting, practical furnishings, and restrained seasonal touches—so the focus remains on comfort rather than kitschy theme. Guests can opt for a structured four-course menu at brunch, lunch or dinner, or take a more flexible route with a tableside cocktail journey featuring Lindens’ winter drinks alongside the full menu to share.
Haven Ski Chalet at Haven Rooftop
- 132 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036
- Times Square
- Runs through: March 2026
Located atop the Sanctuary Hotel, Haven Rooftop fully leans into its ski chalet setup, dressing the space with evergreen garlands, cranberry bundles, flannel pillows and twinkling string lights. Unlike many winter pop-ups that save their energy for late nights, this one is squarely a daytime affair. From late morning through early afternoon, guests book chalet-style brunch tables, with bottomless mimosas or bellinis included alongside an entrée. The restaurant stays intentionally buzzy, offering warmth and seasonal atmosphere as a complement to Times Square’s constant motion—not an escape from it. It’s best suited to brunch plans that benefit from a festive winter backdrop and a little crowd buzz.
Snow Lodge at The William Vale
- 111 N 12th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249
- Williamsburg, Brooklyn
- Runs through: Winter 2026
Westlight at The William Vale trades its open-air rooftop feel for a fully heated winter setup, where snow-capped trees, faux-fur throws and low lighting frame expansive skyline views. The menu leans Alpine-adjacent, with cheese fondue, oversized Bavarian-style pretzels and cold-weather libations like spiked Mexican hot chocolate and clarified coquito. No matter what’s in your glass, the main draw is the setting itself, with the view and swanky vibes carrying as much weight as the menu.
Alpine Luxe: The Ski Chalet Experience at Industry Kitchen
- 70 South St, New York, NY 10005
- Seaport District
- Runs through: February 2026
Industry Kitchen transforms its East River frontage into a full-scale Alpine installation in partnership with Bucket Listers and Veuve Clicquot. The Alpine Luxe Experience includes private igloos and fireside seating, set against ski-lift installations and snow-dusted backdrops overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge. Reservations run in 90-minute blocks and include a three-course menu that opens with a lobster bisque shooter served in a shot ski, followed by hearty mains and tableside-torched s’mores, with a separate kids’ menu available for younger guests.
Snowglobe in the Sky at Ophelia
- 3 Mitchell Pl 26th floor, New York, NY 10017
- Midtown
- Runs through: Winter 2026
Amid the bustle of Midtown, Ophelia brings back Snowglobe in the Sky with hundreds of candles, plush white rugs and winter-themed projections washing across the walls. The atmosphere is busy but contained, anchored by the bar rather than constant movement through the room. Cocktails are the main draw—especially the El Paso Old Fashioned, which blends rum, tequila, banana, cacao and cinnamon—but the food menu holds its own. Guests can nosh on caviar-topped potato bites, charcuterie boards, French onion sliders and elevated pub grub while taking in skyline views.
Chesa at The Peninsula New York
- 700 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019
- Midtown
- Runs through: March 21, 2026
Chesa—named for the Romansh word for “inn”—returns to The Peninsula New York's West Terrace through March 21, 2026. Modeled after the long-running Swiss restaurant at The Peninsula Hong Kong, the installation features four private, heated chalets arranged around a central firepit. Each wood-clad structure is outfitted with Adirondack-style lounge seating, plush rugs, rustic chandeliers and vintage posters. The menu is grounded in Swiss comfort staples, like raclette as well as cheese and chocolate fondues paired with a focused list of Swiss wines, with optional add-ons like cognac and caviar tastings for those looking to elevate the experience.
The Pool House Winter Retreat at The Rockaway Hotel
- 108-10 Rockaway Beach Dr, Rockaway Park, NY 11694
- Rockaway Beach, Queens
- Runs through: April 2026
At The Rockaway Hotel, the Pool House shifts from summer gathering spot into a cold-weather retreat. The indoor pool and adjacent lounge remain open through the season, offering an unusual city combination of heat, water and ocean air. Fireplaces, subdued lighting and comfortable seating set a slower pace, while the bar leans into winter-appropriate drinks like hot toddies made with bourbon, tequila or spiced rum, along with thoughtful non-alcoholic options like pear and rosemary sparkling lemonade and a fizzy pineapple-ginger concoction. For something more satiating, the all-day menu features sandwiches, salads and bowls. Hotel guests and day-pass holders can also access cedar barrel saunas and the heated pool, making this less of a themed pop-up and more of a seasonal reset—especially appealing for New Yorkers willing to head toward the shoreline when the crowds thin out.
Igloos at Somewhere Nowhere
- 112 W 25th St Floor 38 & 39, New York, NY 10001
- Chelsea
- Runs through: March 14, 2026
Somewhere Nowhere’s igloos offer a private alternative to rooftop winter dining. Fully enclosed and insulated, the teardrop-shaped igloos seat up to five guests. Each two-hour reservation includes a bottle of Champagne, with additional food and drinks available for order on-site (don't miss the grilled cheese and tomato soup, or the hot honey arancini). Scheduled separately from late-night programming, this experience is more about seclusion and skyline views than high-energy camaraderie, encouraging guests to slow down and stay for a while.
City Winery Winter Domes at Rockefeller Center
- 77 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10019
- Midtown
- Runs through: January 2026
City Winery’s winter domes sit just off Rockefeller Plaza and run through January. Each private heated dome offers a seated alternative to Midtown’s standing-room, kitsch holiday bars. Food and drinks arrive via pre-filled gourmet baskets—sweet or savory gourmet assortments—paired with City Winery’s own lineup of rotating tap wines, bubbles, beer, cider, mulled wine, hot chocolate, winter sangria and spiked cider. Walk-ups are welcome, although reservations are helpful during peak hours.
Magic Hour Mountain Lodge
- 485 7th Ave 18th floor, New York, NY 10018
- Midtown
- Runs through: March 2026
Magic Hour Rooftop at Moxy Times Square embraces winter with Magic Hour Mountain Lodge, a chalet-style takeover of its west terrace running through March. Timed to coincide with the Winter Olympics, the installation is lively, with DJ sets and watch parties. Lodge-inspired décor, snowy accents and leather lounge seating draped with faux-sheepskin throws give the space a distinct après-ski vibe. In terms of food and drink, the bar favors seasonal cocktails, like a vodka-spiked white hot chocolate and a winter spritz with white cranberry and prosecco, while the menu supports both brunch and nights out, with indulgent standouts including crème brûlée French toast, Dubai chocolate croissants and cotton candy pancakes.