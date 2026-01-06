13 Winter Drinking and Dining Pop-Ups Worth Seeking Out Across New York City

Winter pop-ups have quietly become one of New York’s best cold-weather traditions. As temperatures drop—starting in December with the debut of the holiday season and stretching through the long months that follow—hotels and restaurants turn to temporary food-and-drink setups that make going out in the cold feel worthwhile, despite the layers required to brave the frigid temps. Many open during December’s holiday rush, but as we've discovered, the best winter pop-ups stick around well past the festive season, often running into January and even February or March, giving people something to look forward to once the post-holiday lull sets in.

Whether it’s a fireside fondue table, a heated rooftop chalet or a private furnished igloo, these winter pop-ups are as much about atmosphere as they are about food and drink. Some are meant for lingering, with comfortable seating, limited tables, and multi-course menus ideal for long meals, while others are louder and more social, attracting a see-and-be-seen crowd. Either way, they give people somewhere to go during the dead of winter and give restaurants the flexibility to try ideas that wouldn’t usually make sense the rest of the year. Below, a guide to the New York City winter pop-ups worth seeking out this season.