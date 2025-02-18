Where to Après-Ski in New York City Without Having to Hit the Slopes

Winter isn’t going anywhere. Forget what Staten Island Chuck or Punxsutawney Phil have to say about the forecast. Real winter has settled in, and there are still several more frigid weeks ahead of us. Sure, layers help. So do wool socks. But nothing fights the chill like a warmly lit room, a glass of something strong and the kind of meal that lingers long after the last bite.

New York knows how to do cozy. Step inside the right restaurant, and winter feels like less of a fight and more of an excuse to sink into something indulgent. A crackling fire can turn even the frostiest night into a celebration. A well-placed faux fur throw makes a seat by the window worth it. Fairy lights blur the edges of the season, softening the city’s sharp corners. Heated igloos on rooftops and candlelit dining rooms invite you to stay just a little longer.

Then, there’s the food. A bubbling pot of fondue, best shared with someone who doesn’t mind fighting you for the last bite. Raclette, scraped tableside, melting over crisp potatoes. This is the season for excess, for second helpings, for long meals that leave you warm from the inside out.

If you’re looking for a place where you can make the most out of winter while it’s here, these restaurants deliver. Some lean into candlelight and romantic charm. Others feel like alpine retreats tucked into the city, where you can enjoy all the refineries of the après-ski lifestyle without even having to brave the slopes or even travel to them.

All of them make the cold and slush worth braving. Grab a seat by the fire (or portable heater), wrap yourself in something soft and order the kind of meal that makes you forget how many more weeks there are until April.