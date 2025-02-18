Where to Après-Ski in New York City Without Having to Hit the Slopes
Winter has a few silver linings, if you know where to look.Read More
Winter isn’t going anywhere. Forget what Staten Island Chuck or Punxsutawney Phil have to say about the forecast. Real winter has settled in, and there are still several more frigid weeks ahead of us. Sure, layers help. So do wool socks. But nothing fights the chill like a warmly lit room, a glass of something strong and the kind of meal that lingers long after the last bite.
New York knows how to do cozy. Step inside the right restaurant, and winter feels like less of a fight and more of an excuse to sink into something indulgent. A crackling fire can turn even the frostiest night into a celebration. A well-placed faux fur throw makes a seat by the window worth it. Fairy lights blur the edges of the season, softening the city’s sharp corners. Heated igloos on rooftops and candlelit dining rooms invite you to stay just a little longer.
Then, there’s the food. A bubbling pot of fondue, best shared with someone who doesn’t mind fighting you for the last bite. Raclette, scraped tableside, melting over crisp potatoes. This is the season for excess, for second helpings, for long meals that leave you warm from the inside out.
If you’re looking for a place where you can make the most out of winter while it’s here, these restaurants deliver. Some lean into candlelight and romantic charm. Others feel like alpine retreats tucked into the city, where you can enjoy all the refineries of the après-ski lifestyle without even having to brave the slopes or even travel to them.
All of them make the cold and slush worth braving. Grab a seat by the fire (or portable heater), wrap yourself in something soft and order the kind of meal that makes you forget how many more weeks there are until April.
Where to Find an Après-Ski Atmosphere in New York City
- Black Mountain Wine House
- Cora
- Cozy Royale
- Cafe Select
- Frances Winter at Casa Cruz
- Kashkaval Garden
- Runway Chalet at The TWA Hotel
- Somewhere Nowhere
- The Lavaux
- The Roof at Public Hotel
- The Standard Biergarten
- The Winter Chalet at Hotel Indigo Williamsburg
- Taureau by La Sirène
- Tiny's & The Bar Upstairs
- The Wren
Black Mountain Wine House
- 415 Union Street, Ground Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11231
A block off the busier path on Smith Street in Carroll Gardens, Black Mountain Wine House is the kind of place that makes winter feel like a season worth savoring. From the outside, it looks like a log cabin. But the inside feels like a countryside bistro with a roaring fireplace flickering against wood-paneled walls. The menu leans into cold-weather indulgence, with dishes like truffle-infused mac and cheese and a rich chocolate bread pudding. Wine lovers will find plenty to explore, from classic Old and New World selections to unexpected gems from places like Slovenia and Hungary. For those who appreciate the orange wine trend, the lineup of skin-contact options is worth a visit.
Cora
- 20 Cornelia Street, New York, NY 10014
There is no shortage of snug restaurants in the West Village, but this one should not be overlooked. Cora has a small, candlelit dining room and a focus on North American wines, with nearly 20 available by the glass. The menu changes seasonally and includes dishes like grilled mushroom toad in a hole, radicchio salad with apple and cheddar and a rotating selection of pastries. It shares ownership with Dogwood Café, known for its popular Chinese-American baked goods, and some of those influences make their way onto the menu. The setting is intimate, with a quiet atmosphere that makes it feel tucked away even in a busy neighborhood.
Cozy Royale
- 434 Humboldt Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
This one is hard to pass up given cozy is right there in the name. And the name reflects the goal—an easygoing spot where regulars and newcomers alike feel at home. Cozy Royale’s dining room has a casual feel, and the bar offers a lineup of classic and seasonal drinks. This Williamsburg restaurant comes from the team behind The Meat Hook and has a menu built around well-executed comfort food. Rigatoni alla vodka, steak frites and sticky toffee pudding are winter standouts.
Cafe Select
- 212 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10012
If you’re asking around in New York for somewhere that serves fondue, chances are someone will tell you about Cafe Select. And you would be right to listen. A reliable Soho spot since 2008, Cafe Select delivers winter comfort in a space that feels both effortless and intimate. Tucked behind a modest façade, the restaurant channels the charm of an alpine bistro, where the emphasis is on rich, melted cheese and the kind of cozy atmosphere that makes you forget how unforgiving the weather can be. The glow of candlelight and the hum of conversation add to the sense that this is a place meant for slow, deliberate meals. Beyond fondue, the menu offers hearty options perfect for the season, ensuring there’s something for those who want to venture beyond the traditional. As temperatures drop and daylight fades too early, this is the sort of spot that turns even the coldest nights into an occasion.
Frances Winter at Casa Cruz
- 36 E 61st Street, New York, NY 10065
For the winter season, the sixth floor of Casa Cruz’s Upper East Side townhouse turns into Frances Winter, a small rooftop space styled like a Swiss chalet. Picture an almost excessive abundance of fluffy plush throws over chairs and bench seating with string lights on the covered (and heated) patio, and you’ll think you’re in St. Mortiz. This is as chic as winter can possibly get. The decor sets the tone for an alpine-inspired menu that includes champagne-truffle fondue and winter cocktails like the Alpine Fizz (made with pomegranate, amaro, sparkling rosé and Campari) and even its own take on an espresso martini, a cocktail appropriately named the Après-Ski. Reservations are recommended, although you can probably walk in and get a table during lunchtime on weekdays.
Kashkaval Garden
- 852 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
This Hell’s Kitchen staple has been around for more than 25 years; it specializes in Mediterranean small plates and fondue. In the winter, the prix fixe for two includes a bottle of wine, with prices shifting depending on the day of the week. Newer menu additions include butternut squash tahini tapenade, king oyster mushroom skewers and a chocolate fondue with a tahini swirl. A recently introduced brunch menu brings seasonal dishes and drinks into the daytime hours.
Runway Chalet at The TWA Hotel
- 1 Idlewild Drive, Queens, NY 11430
Perched on the rooftop of the TWA Hotel, the Runway Chalet transforms the space into a winter retreat with heated seating and a direct view of JFK’s active runways. The infinity pool, warmed to 95 degrees in the colder months, remains open year-round, creating an unusual après-swim setting for winter travelers. The bar serves seasonal drinks, including Spiced Toddies and house-made hot chocolate, while the enclosed, tented space offers a warm place to take in the airport’s nonstop activity. The observation deck provides a clear vantage point of Runway 4L/22R, one of the longest at JFK, with planes taking off and landing throughout the day. Nearby, the Bay Runway—once used as a backup landing strip for NASA’s Space Shuttle—adds another layer of movement to the view.
Somewhere Nowhere
- 112 W 25th Street, New York, NY 10001
This Chelsea rooftop bar offers private teardrop igloos with city views, each seating up to five guests for a two-hour reservation. A bottle of champagne is included, and food and drinks are available for order. The seasonal menu shifts to match the colder months, with hearty dishes meant for sharing, like truffle tortellini, beef short ribs, burrata flatbread and grilled cheese “shots.” Cocktails lean heavier as well, such as the Gingerbread Spirits (Ginger infused roku gin with Frangelico and bitters), the Apple Crumble Martini (Belvedere lemon basil vodka with apple pie sauce and lemon) and the Frosted Pomerita (Patron reposado with Cointreau, blueberry and raspberry purées, pomegranate, lemon and agave).
The Lavaux
- 630 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014
A wine bar in the West Village founded by three Swiss expats, The Lavaux specializes in some of Switzerland's most famous culinary exports. The menu features five versions of fondue, including options with truffle, tomato and wild porcini mushrooms. Swiss wines dominate the list, with Chasselas—the most widely planted white wine grape variety in Switzerland—as a signature offering. The space is built for slow meals, with a setup that encourages conversation and shared plates. Tuesday nights introduce a social element, where guests can anonymously send notes to other tables, delivered by a designated “messenger.”
The Roof at Public Hotel
- 215 Chrystie Street, New York, NY 10002
During winter, the rooftop at Public Hotel turns into a seasonal space with heated igloos. Groups of up to 10 can reserve an igloo, which comes set with candles, fake fur blankets and a firepit. The menu includes cheese and chocolate fondue, charcuterie boards, short ribs and pan-seared salmon. Pricing varies between weekday and weekend reservations. The cityscape view remains one of the main draws, offering one of the best panoramic looks at the Manhattan skyline in the Lower East Side.
The Standard Biergarten
- 848 Washington Street, New York, NY 10014
Every winter, The Standard Biergarten takes on an alpine theme, with sheepskin-covered rocking chairs and a menu centered on cold-weather food and drinks. Fondue, French onion soup and Glühwein (the German term for “mulled wine” given this is still a biergarten) take the place of summer’s usual beer and pretzels. The Crêpe Shack operates alongside the biergarten, serving freshly made sweet and savory crepes.
The Winter Chalet at Hotel Indigo Williamsburg
- 500 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Winter Chalet at Hotel Indigo Williamsburg transforms the Keap Sipping Café & Bar into a Scandinavian-inspired retreat for the colder months. Layered carpets, throw pillows and warm lighting create a relaxed setting, with seating arranged for both small groups and larger gatherings. The menu includes Coquito (a rich and delicious Puerto Rican holiday punch made with rum, cinnamon and coconut), mulled wine, tomato basil soup and house-made churros, along with seasonal popcorn flavors. Board games like Scrabble and Jenga are available for those who want to linger.
Taureau by La Sirène
- 558 Broome Street, New York, NY 10013
Taureau is a small fondue-focused restaurant in Soho, serving a menu built entirely around cheese, broth and chocolate. The selection includes classic options like cheddar and Monterey Jack, alongside richer variations such as the truffle-infused Perigord and the nutmeg-spiced Pyrenees. Broth-based fondues are also available for cooking meats, and dessert options include molten chocolate paired with fruit and pastries. The restaurant is designed for slow meals, with a focus on sharing and tableside preparation. Side offerings range from bacon and chorizo to fresh vegetables and apples. The dining room is compact, making it better suited to small groups and couples than larger gatherings.
Tiny's & The Bar Upstairs
- 135 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013
A Tribeca mainstay since opening in 2011, Tiny’s is set inside an 1810 townhouse with multiple levels of dining. The space is dimly lit and filled with rustic touches, with the back room fireplace as the prime winter seating spot. The menu includes dishes like matzo ball soup, pumpkin risotto and, yes, even tater tots (with Tiny’s “secret sauce” on the side). The atmosphere is relaxed but refined, making it a reliable option for both casual nights out and special gatherings.
The Wren
- 344 Bowery, New York, NY 10012
A Bowery pub with a slightly more polished feel, The Wren balances familiar comforts with a well-considered menu. A ham and cheese toastie pairs with creamy tomato soup for a classic winter meal, while hot cocktails like spiked cider and Scotch-based “Wrenicillin” cocktail fit the colder months. The setup is designed to feel welcoming without being overly formal, making it an easy choice for going out on a winter night in the city.