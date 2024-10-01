13 New York City Hotel Bars Shaking Up Expectations
From power lunches to nightcaps, New York’s hotel bars are having a renaissance moment, offering a perfect blend of timeless sophistication and cutting-edge cool for locals and visitors alike.Read More
New York's hotel bars have always been more than just watering holes—they're the living rooms of the city that never sleeps. Just think: Where else can you rub elbows with a Fortune 500 CEO, a Broadway ingénue and a tourist from Topeka, all while pretending you're in a Scorsese flick? But right now, they're having a moment as intoxicating as an impeccably proportioned Manhattan.
What's driving this renaissance? A cocktail of factors, if you will. A post-pandemic thirst for connection has collided with a renewed appreciation for craftsmanship and ambiance. Rooftop bars offer skyline views that remind us why we fell in love with this crazy-sexy-cool concrete jungle in the first place. Meanwhile, lobby bars have evolved from mere pit stops to destinations in their own right, their carefully curated playlists and bespoke furnishings rivaling any standalone cocktail den.
But it's not just about the drinks (though they're often spectacular). It's about the feeling that you're simultaneously at the center of the universe and in your own private bubble. From Midtown's temples of timeless sophistication to Brooklyn’s laboratories of cool, each bar is a microcosm of its neighborhood. Yet they all share that ineffable New York magic—a sense that anything could happen, and probably will, before last call. So whether you're a wide-eyed newcomer or a seen-it-all local, there's never been a better time to pull up a velvet barstool and dive into the world of New York City's best hotel bars. After all, in the grand theater of this city, these are the places where the real drama takes place—one perfectly garnished drink at a time.
The Best NYC Hotel Bars
- Pen Top at The Peninsula New York
- Chez Zou at Pendry Manhattan West
- Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle
- The Champagne Bar at The Plaza Hotel
- Lobby Bar at Hotel Chelsea
- The Bar at Baccarat Hotel New York
- Swan Room at Nine Orchard Hotel
- Bar Blondeau at the Wythe Hotel
- The Portrait Bar at the Fifth Avenue Hotel
- Little Ned at The Ned NoMad
- The Bar Room at the Beekman Hotel
- Bar Tontine at The Wall Street Hotel
- Bowery Lobby at The Bowery Hotel
Pen Top at The Peninsula New York
- 700 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019
Formerly Salon de Ning, the location’s latest iteration strikes a delicate balance between artist's loft and sky-high retreat. The views? Unparalleled. But it's not just about the skyline—the cocktail program here means business with ice-cold martinis that could even make a gin-hater reconsider. As night falls, it becomes a nexus for the city's power players and those who aspire to join their ranks.
Chez Zou at Pendry Manhattan West
- 438 W 33rd St, New York, NY 10001
Four floors up in Manhattan West, Chez Zou is pulling double duty. By day, it's all espresso and laptops. Come nightfall, it morphs into something altogether more intriguing as an unexpected cocktail destination on the west side. The fig and honey highball and the Dirty Zou with its olive oil vodka are especially transportive, with their summer-in-the-Mediterranean flavors.
Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle
- 35 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021
Bemelmans is old school in the best way possible. The murals (illustrated by the bar’s namesake, Ludwig Bemelmans) are charming, sure, but you're here for the martinis and the piano. It's the perfect spot for a nightcap; the kind of place where you half expect to see Jocelyn Wildenstein holding court in the corner. The dress code at this Upper East Side establishment keeps out the riffraff, which in New Yorker speak means anyone in flip-flops. Come for the history, stay for the impeccable service and the feeling that you've stepped into a New York that exists more in imagination than reality.
The Champagne Bar at The Plaza Hotel
- 768 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019
The Champagne Bar at The Plaza is exactly what it says on the tin, and thank goodness for that. Adjacent to Central Park, it's unabashedly luxurious, with sparkling chandeliers and a view of the Pulitzer Fountain that makes you feel like you're in a movie set. The champagne list is extensive enough to impress even the most jaded oenophile, and if you really want to treat yourself, indulge in the caviar tasting, too. This truly timeless hotel bar is not trying to be edgy or innovative—instead, it's content with being quintessentially, classically New York.
Lobby Bar at Hotel Chelsea
- 222 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011
The Lobby Bar at Hotel Chelsea is where you go when you want to feel like you're part of an artist underground of yore without having to starve in a garret. The decor is a mishmash of eras, much like the hotel's guest list over the years. The cocktails are solid, but you're really here for the ambiance and the chance to soak up some creative energy by osmosis.
The Bar at Baccarat Hotel New York
- 28 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019
The Bar at Baccarat Hotel is what happens when someone takes the concept of luxury and dials it up to eleven. It's ostentatious, sure, but in a way that's so over-the-top it circles back to being impressive. The $55 Old Fashioned is less a drink and more a statement piece. It's the kind of place you go when you want to feel like you've made it, even if you're just pretending for a night.
Swan Room at Nine Orchard Hotel
- 54 Canal St, New York, NY 10002
The Swan Room manages to be both a nod to the area's banking history and thoroughly modern. The cocktail menu reads like a farmer's market shopping list with its integration of seasonal bounty, making every tipple feel like a tonic for the body and soul. It's become a favorite of the creative crowd, probably because it offers just the right mix of sophistication and approachability, as well as a strict “no photos” policy. The cocktail bar space itself is impressive without being intimidating, which is a tough balance to strike in this part of town.
Bar Blondeau at the Wythe Hotel
- 80 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Bar Blondeau proves that Brooklyn can do upscale without losing its edge. The view of Manhattan is worth the trip alone, but the drinks hold their own. There's a French influence here, but it's more Paris-meets-Williamsburg than straight-up Parisian. As the sun sets, the bar takes on a golden glow that makes everyone look like they're ready for their close-up. It's a scene, but a good one.
The Portrait Bar at the Fifth Avenue Hotel
- 1 W 28th St, New York, NY 10001
After opening in late 2023, the Portrait Bar has already managed to capture a sense of history without resorting to obvious nostalgia plays. The bar menu is a global affair, but it never feels gimmicky. It's the kind of place where you might come for one drink and end up staying for three, partly because of the comfortable seating, but mostly because of the carefully crafted atmosphere that makes you want to linger.
Little Ned at The Ned NoMad
- 1170 Broadway, New York, NY 10001
London transplant Little Ned is the everyman's entry into the world of members-only clubs. It's got all the trappings of exclusivity—plush seating, burl wood tables, impeccable service—without the actual exclusivity. The Scrumpy Sour—a tart crush of apple brandy and green apple two ways—is a can’t-miss sipper, and the globally-inspired bar snacks are a cut above.
The Bar Room at the Beekman Hotel
- 123 Nassau St, New York, NY 10038
The Queen Anne–style nine-story atrium is impressive enough to make you forget you're in FiDi—good enough reason for its self-claimed moniker as the “living room of downtown Manhattan.” The cocktail menu leans heavily on New York-produced spirits, including the Empire State Negroni, and Tom Colicchio's involvement means the food is several notches above typical bar fare. As the atrium lights up, you'll find yourself wondering if you've stumbled into an Edith Wharton novel—one with much better cocktails.
Bar Tontine at The Wall Street Hotel
- 88 Wall St, New York, NY 10005
Bar Tontine proves that Wall Street can do "cool" without trying too hard. Perched 15 floors up, it offers the kind of views that make you understand why people pay New York rents. The cocktail menu reads like a love letter to Wall Street's history, but with enough modern twists to keep things interesting. As the sun sets, you'll see a mix of bankers loosening their ties and locals in the know, all bathed in the golden glow of success—or at least, really good lighting.
Bowery Lobby at The Bowery Hotel
- 335 Bowery, New York, NY 10003
The Bowery Lobby feels like it's been part of the downtown social fabric forever, even though it hasn't, creating instant heritage with its burgundy-red velvet couches to the Persian rugs and wood paneling. The menu strikes a balance between classic cocktails and contemporary tipples that mirrors the neighborhood itself. It's the kind of place where you might see a rock star having a quiet drink next to a couple of tourists who wandered in and decided to stay.