Where to Dine in New York This Spring

Spring has sprung, which means it’s time to break away from your cozy wintertime favorites and test out some of the cool new eateries on the block. Luckily, plenty of exciting restaurants have arrived in New York City, just in time for the new season.

Whether you’re looking for hyper-regional Thai food with fabulous, Instagram-worthy cocktails or a restaurant where no photos are allowed at all, this season’s line-up of openings is well worth visiting. Read on to discover some of NYC’s finest spring restaurants, including a buzzy Israeli neighborhood restaurant in Brooklyn and a Tribeca bistro that’s only open three days a month.