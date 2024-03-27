Where to Dine in New York This Spring
From Instagram-worthy cocktails to no photos allowed at all, these are the most exciting NYC restaurants to try right now.Read More
Spring has sprung, which means it’s time to break away from your cozy wintertime favorites and test out some of the cool new eateries on the block. Luckily, plenty of exciting restaurants have arrived in New York City, just in time for the new season.
Whether you’re looking for hyper-regional Thai food with fabulous, Instagram-worthy cocktails or a restaurant where no photos are allowed at all, this season’s line-up of openings is well worth visiting. Read on to discover some of NYC’s finest spring restaurants, including a buzzy Israeli neighborhood restaurant in Brooklyn and a Tribeca bistro that’s only open three days a month.
Sappe
- 240 W 14th St., New York, NY 10011
This buzzy Chelsea restaurant is from the team of Thai expats behind Soothr—and it’s just as unique. The Northeastern Thai eatery specializes in rare regional dishes and street food, including skewers, that you won’t find elsewhere in the city. Pro tip: the Ping Yang grilled skewers come in groups of four, and you’ll definitely want to get more than you think, including the crispy okra.
The brightly-lit hotspot, with tropical decor and neon accents, is just energetic enough to feel like the perfect place to spend a Friday night, without verging on being a clubstaurant. And while it’s a meat-heavy menu, there are plenty of options for vegetarians, like the fried mushrooms, which are served with a sweet and spicy dipping sauce.
The cocktail menu is equally inventive—each drink is based on a famous female protagonist from a movie or novel, so you’ll want to read all about them. All the dishes (and the decor) are Instagram-worthy, without being an Instagram-focused restaurant. Its name refers to the Thai word "sappe," which means “consuming with all of the senses.” Indeed, the decor, cocktails and presentation are truly a feast for the senses.
Theodora
- 7 Greene Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11238
Theodora is from the talented team behind neighborhood favorite Miss Ada in Fort Greene, known for its small plates like whipped ricotta and labne. Now, Israeli chef and owner Tomer Blechman has opened up a new Mediterranean restaurant that focuses on seasonal produce and seafood with an open-fire kitchen.
Blechman dry-ages fish for days to bring out umami flavors, which is something different for food lovers. The chic restaurant also boasts a focus on Israeli breads, including Jerusalem bagels, Jewish Yemeni pull-apart bread and pita.
Unlike Miss Ada, however, it’s not exactly easy to just walk in and grab brunch. Instead, reservations are available 30 days in advance, and fill up quickly, although the restaurant saves a few tables and seats at the bar for walk-ins.
Frog Club
- 86 Bedford St., New York, NY 10014
Frog Club is one of the hottest restaurants in New York City right now—and the most difficult to get into, with an equally mysterious online presence befitting its hot spot status. From the founder of Horses in L.A., this West Village eatery has strictly banned photographs, phone calls and requests for a free meal. Due to the lack of photographs, you won’t know exactly what’s inside ahead of your meal, but there are plenty of American dishes awaiting you, like wings, spinach souffle, a burger and a green Bloody Mary.
The restaurant calls itself “The New Yorkiest Room in New York,” and is only open from Monday through Thursday, so don’t expect to make a weekend reservation.
It’s been the talk of the town ever since it opened on Valentine’s Day, with much of the allure owed to diners having to cover up the cameras on their phone with stickers before stepping inside. Potential guests must cross their fingers and email knockknock@frogclub.nyc (the email that was listed on their website until it was taken down), and ask for a reservation.
Banter
- 201 E 31st St, New York, NY 10016
The all-day Aussie cafe Banter, with locations in Greenwich Village and the West Village, has made its way to Murray Hill, where it’s sure to be welcomed with brunch lines aplenty. The pastel pink decor makes it perfect for a girls’ night out (this location is open for dinner) or ladylike luncheon, especially for health-focused eaters looking for veggie bowls and zesty salads.
For those who want to indulge, there’s an Aussie-style chicken parm made with crispy breaded chicken and prosciutto, and they’re serving up a classic hamburger. There’s also a wine list teeming with bright whites and a small but mighty cocktail list with spritzes that will help you usher in spring. Order the Thank Evans, a refreshing vodka, St. Germain and cucumber cocktail that you’ll want to sip until summer.
Omakaseed
- 132 W 47th St., New York, NY 10036
This can’t-miss plant-based omakase experience, from the team behind Sushi by Bou, reopened just in time for Valentine’s Day at the Sanctuary Hotel, which is just a five-minute walk from Broadway. The restaurant is inside a library, with only 10 seats. Diners can enjoy coconut ceviche, charred sweet potato with bruleed miso mayonnaise and faux gras truffles.
There are also plenty of elegant touches, like gold flakes and lentil caviar. The cocktails are just as fresh and flavorful, like the Green Goddess made with cucumber and fresh basil, or the Feel the Beet, made with beet juice and ginger syrup. Omakaseed offers an 11-course experience for $60 or a 15-course option for $100.
Marc179
- 179 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013
Venture to this Tribeca restaurant for French and Italian food from Chopped star and chef Marc Murphy. The restaurant is open in the former Landmarc space, which shut down in 2017 to become a private events space. Now, Marc179 is offering a prix-fixe four course menu that changes monthly alongside a wine program that’s just as interesting, and a spring-ready cocktail list (try the lychee crush, made with guava and lime).
Marc179 is actually only a restaurant three days a month, making the celebrity chef’s bistro ultra-exclusive, although walk-ins are welcome. Mark your calendar for the next three-day opening—reservations are now available for April 11 through 13 and May 16 through 18.